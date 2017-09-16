Top 50 most influential Lib Dems 2017

Each year I convene three panels to compile lists of the Top 50 Liberal Democrats, the Top 100 People on the Left and the Top 100 People on the Right. Each list is published to coincide with the three party conferences. This is the tenth year I’ve been doing this and despite two referendums and two general elections in the past three years the pace of change is, if anything, increasing – perhaps not surprising, given the stresses of Brexit and a hung parliament.

The Liberal Democrats have demonstrated the frenetic nature of politics today probably more than the two other parties, with no less than a third of the names on the list not featuring on last year’s. Out goes Tim Farron and his team after a deeply disappointing election campaign, fatally undermined by Farron’s failure to deal with the gay sex question, together with Labour’s ability to portray itself as simultaneously pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit. Still, at least the departing leader has an increase in seats, together with a surge in membership to a record level, to his credit.

And Farron remains popular with the grassroots, so he stays (just) in the top ten of our list. But the biggest movements are of course amongst the new leadership team: naturally Vince Cable shoots straight to number 1, closely followed by the party’s first woman Deputy Leader, Jo Swinson, at number 2. Others who were lined up to work on his leadership campaign (had there been an election) have climbed up or appeared for the first time: Tom Brake (now the only Commons survivor of the 1997 intake), Lib Dem peer Dee Doocey, advisers Chris Bones and David Howarth, veteran activists Duncan Brack and Mark Pack. Straight in at number 11 goes by-election victor Sarah Olney, MP for Richmond Park for only six months, and Cable’s new chief of staff, despite not even being a party member three years ago. Such are the opportunities available in a small party.

The other main group of new entrants, or re-entrants, are of course the party’s new MPs, some returning after their 2015 defeats. Watch out in particular for Layla Moran, new MP for Oxford West & Abingdon, the party’s first-ever female BAME MP and, judging by the number of conference fringe meetings she’s addressing, already a conference darling. The main Liberal Democrat speakers on Europe and Brexit – Tom Brake, Sarah Ludford, Catherine Bearder, and, now out of Parliament, Nick Clegg – also show perform well. And straight in at number 5 – the highest new entrant – is former MP Nick Harvey, now filling the (probably thankless) task of party chief executive.

The Lib Dems still, however, lack stars recognisable in the outside world; most of the names here will be familiar only to party activists. But Cable has had a good start in terms of media appearances (and he’s published a novel), and the return of some coalition ministerial talent should help. If the new leadership is canny enough to navigate the shoals and torrents of Brexit, and exploit the divisions all too evident in Labour and Tory ranks, the party still has a future.

(+15) Sir Vince Cable

MP for Twickenham, Leader

Vince Cable won the leadership unchallenged but journalists will continue to speculate how long he will last. Will he give up the leadership mid Parliament? My guess is, don’t bet on it. He will define the LibDems as a pro European party but success will depend on whether he can rebuild the LibDems’ dwindling local government base.

(+27) Jo Swinson

MP for East Dunbartonshire, Deputy Leader

The leader in waiting, Jo Swinson has had a quiet time since taking over the deputy leadership in July. A feisty campaigner, she will be no doubt touring the country but she ought to build a very prominent media profile. The LibDems have been a very male dominated party and it’s her task to counter that perception.

(-1) Nick Clegg

Former Leader

He may have lost his seat but Nick Clegg is still very popular within his own party, and is one of the party’s most recognisable faces. He is concentrating on fighting Brexit and his new book, out next month, will give him an even higher profile on the issue.

(-1) Sal Brinton

President

Sal Brinton has been a very unifying figure at a difficult time for the LibDems. An inveterate gossip, she makes it her business to know what’s going on in the party and to calm people down in times of crisis. She identified the ‘Farron problem’ before most others.

(REENTRY) Sir Nick Harvey

Interim Chief Executive, LibDems

Having failed to win back his North Devon seat at the election, few expected Nick Harvey to return to the political fray. However, the party needed a new face to run it day to day and as a well-known and respected figure he will carry much more weight than maybe some of his more non-political predecessors have done.

(+6) Tom Brake

MP for Carshalton & Wallington, Lib Dem Chief Whip & Foreign Affairs Spokesman

Omnipresent on the media, Brake is one of the party’s most reliable, if not most exciting, performers. Even though he has only a dozen MPs to herd, being LibDem Chief Whip is never an easy job. Popular with the party’s press officers because he’s willing to go on any media outlet on a difficult wicket at the drop of a hat.

(-) Kirsty Williams

Former Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats

She stood down from the leadership in Wales after losing all the LibDem seats in the Welsh Assembly apart from her own. She is now, however, the only LibDem in a position of power, having accepted a place in the Welsh Executive Cabinet – hence her high position in this list.

(-2) Willie Rennie

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

Avoiding wipeout in last year’s Scottish Parliament elections in 2016 counted as success in LibDem terms. Much of this was due to Rennie’s unexpectedly good performances in the TV debates. He built on this and in the June general election the LibDems gained three seats north of the border.

(-1) Lord Newby

Lib Dem Leader in the House of Lords

Given the LibDems’ strength in the House of Lords and likely impact on the passage of the EU Withdrawal Bill, Newby will have a crucial role to play. He also coordinated the party’s 2017 manifesto. A calm, urbane man, Newby is an underrated media performer. Expect to see a lot more of him.

(-9) Tim Farron

MP for Westmorland & Lonsdale, Former Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Tim Farron will remain an important voice in the Liberal Democrats. His party never completely took him to their hearts, especially in Westminster, where he was the subject of several whispering campaigns. In 2015 the party needed a rabble rouser to take over and they got one. Maybe if he’d had the full five years he could have made more of an impact.

(NEW) Sarah Olney

Chief of Staff to Vince Cable

Having lost her Richmond Park seat after only six months in Parliament, Sarah Olney might have disappeared from view, but in early September she was recruited to run Vince Cable’s office. Having no long background in the party, it’ll be interesting to see how she handles all of the conflicting demands on a leader’s office.

(-8) Norman Lamb

MP for Norfolk North, Chair of the Commons Science & Technology Committee

Norman Lamb fully expected to lose his seat in June but didn’t. He then had to decide whether to challenge for the leadership. He didn’t. Still a widely respected voice, especially on health issues, he is now chair of the Science & Technology Committee. Also possibly the most Eurosceptic LibDem in Parliament. Not a high bar to cross, it has to be said.

(-4) Alastair Carmichael

Former Scottish Secretary, MP for Orkney & Shetland

Formerly very close to Tim Farron, it will be interesting to see what niche Carmichael carves out for himself in this parliament. He has bounced back from his encounter with the Standards & Privileges Committee and remains a popular figure in the party.

(REENTRY) Ed Davey

LibDem MP for Kingston & Surbiton, Home Affairs spokesman

It had been widely thought that Ed Davey would stand against Vince Cable for the party leadership but in the end he decided to put his family first. If Cable flounders, expect Davey to lead the opposition to him. In the interim, he will be seen as a wise owl figure, but crucial in the struggle to re-establish the Liberal Democrats as a viable parliamentary party.

(NEW) Layla Moran

LibDem MP for Oxford West & Abingdon

The party’s first-ever female BAME MP, and appropriately for the Liberal Democrats someone who went to school in Brussels, Layla Moran has already been tipped as a future Liberal Democrat leader. This isn’t quite the kiss of death which it is in other parties, and with her deep interest in science and education she is likely to be a major figure in the party’s future – provided she can hold on to her seat.

(+2) Phil Reilly

Director of Communications for the Liberal Democrats

All round nice guy, Reilly has made the transition from being one of Nick Clegg’s Press team to taking on the whole comms role for the party. He has really grown into the role and commands respect from all those who encounter him. Devout West Ham fan.

(+3) Shaun Roberts

Director of Campaigns & Elections

Having returned to Liberal Democrat employment after a spell working for Which? just before the Brexit referendum, Shaun has barely had chance to catch breath in his role. He’s overseen the return of the party to successful Parliamentary by-election ways – first winning a fierce internal debate over taking Witney seriously (securing a huge swing as a result) and then the dramatic victory in Richmond Park. The more modest general election result, however, means the jury is still out on whether his attempts to modernise the party’s campaigning will turn out to be successful.

(+3) Duncan Brack

Vice Chair Lib Dem Policy Committee

The more important or difficult a policy document is in the Liberal Democrats, the sooner the call goes in to Duncan Brack, former policy director for the party and now Vice Chair of the party’s Federal Policy Committee. A bearded environmentalist, Duncan hasn’t been spotted wearing sandals but is otherwise the perfect example of a committed, expert political activist who makes the party’s wheels run smoothly behind the scenes.

(+3) Mark Pack

Editor, LibDem Newswire

The activists’ activist. Former Campaigns Officer in party HQ, indefatigable trainer and author of several guides to campaigning, what Mark Pack doesn’t know about campaigning isn’t worth knowing. Editor of the most widely-read Lib Dem newsletter/blog, he is aiming to use his massive profile within the party and his place on the ruling Federal Board to push for a more consistent party strategy, including building a core vote: a tough challenge.

(-9) Caroline Pidgeon AM

Lib Dem leader on the GLA

Bright, funny, sassy, intelligent, she fought an excellent campaign for London mayor in 2016 even if she didn’t get the result she deserved. She now concentrates her fire on Sadiq Khan as a leading light on the Greater London Assembly.

(-6) Mike German

Party Treasurer & DWP Spokesman in the House of Lords

(+12) Catherine Bearder

Member of the European Parliament

(NEW) Baroness Doocey

LibDem Peer and adviser to Vince Cable

(+24) Baroness Ludford

LibDem Peer, former MEP

(NEW) Chris Bones

Adviser to Vince Cable

(-9) Paddy Ashdown

LibDem Peer, former Lib Dem leader

(-3) Caron Lindsay

Editor of LibDem Voice

(-15) Baroness Susan Kramer

Lib Dem Peer & Economics Spokesman

(-3) James Gurling

Chair, Campaigns and Communications Committee

(+5) James McGrory

Co-Director, Open Britain, former Press Secretary to Nick Clegg

(-21) Lynne Featherstone

Lib Dem Peer & Spokesperson on Energy & Climate Change

(-18) Baroness Parminter

LibDem Deputy Leader, House of Lords

Lord Stoneham

LibDem Chief Whip, House of Lords

(+4) Tim Pickstone

Chief Executive, Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors

(-12) David Laws

Former LibDem Schools Minister

(REENTRY) Polly Mackenzie

LibDem Commentator, former spad to Nick Clegg

(NEW) Joe Zammit-Lucia

LibDem donor, helped to set up Radix think tank

Christine Jardine

LibDem MP for Edinburgh West

(+8) Maajid Nawaz

Director of the Quilliam Foundation, former LibDem PPC

(NEW) Lord Paddick

LibDem Home Affairs Spokesman in the Lords

(NEW) Andrew Wiseman

Chair, Federal Conference Committee

(NEW) Jim Williams

Originator of Your Liberal Britain policy discussion initiative

(NEW) Alex Cole-Hamilton

Member of the Scottish Parliament for Edinburgh Western

(NEW) Bess Mayhew

Chief Executive, More United

(NEW) Stephen Lloyd

LibDem MP for Eastbourne

(NEW) Wera Hobhouse

LibDem MP for Bath

(-15) Rumi Verjee

LibDem donor

(NEW) Jamie Stone

MP (and former MSP) for Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross.

(REENTRY) David Howarth

Former MP for Cambridge and member of the Electoral Commission.

(-13) Menzies Campbell

Former leader of the LibDems, LibDem peer

* Iain Dale produces the annual lists of the most influential people in each of the main UK political parties.