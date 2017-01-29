Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #466

Welcome to the Golden Dozen which is back after a much extended break. It never returned after the Summer holiday last year as my husband’s illness meant that I didn’t have time to do it. It nearly returned two weeks ago, but the broadband in my house stopped working. Anyway, it is back now, in a slightly different form and at a new time of 9pm.

This is our 466h round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five (down from seven) most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (22 – 28 January, 2017), together with a hand-picked seven (to bring in a wider range of blogs) you might otherwise have missed. This week’s will include some earlier offerings that I thought you might like.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Why the ICM 26% referendum poll should be really worrying for remainers by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Remainers are losing the argument now – but how will people feel if we do leave with a bad deal or no deal?

2. The mystery of why Leave areas are voting Lib Dem by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

A losing share of the vote in a referendum can be useful in first past the post elections.

3. Lib Dem MPs on 3 line whip to vote against Article 50 unless it includes a referendum by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Process which started with the people should end with the people.

4. Advice to my Labour friends by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.

Just say no.

5. Mrs May’s embarrassing relationship by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.

She should duck Donald.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted.

6. FCC hurdle 1: Getting to the meeting by Jennie Rigg on Sad triffid just wants to dance.

Puncturing that “airy fairy LD assertion” about meetings in London.

7. FCC hurdle 2: The paperwork by Jennie Rigg on Sad triffid just wants to dance.

Perhaps not the most accessible and environmentally friendly…

8. On coming out as a feminist by Stephen Tall on Stephen Tall.

My favourite blog post this year – and, to be honest, he’s always behaved like one:

“But sexism is still all around us. And the only thing needed for it to triumph is for wishy-washy blokes to do nothing because calling yourself a feminist makes you feel a bit weird.” Love it.

9. The misjudgement of Mrs May by Cicero on Cicero’s Songs.

This is the most optimistic I’ve ever seen him: “At the moment it is only the inept and useless Labour party that is sustaining the poll ratings of the Tories. As soon as a viable alternative is put forward, I predict that support for the Tories will all but collapse.”

10. Tam Dalyell 1932-2017 by Stephen Glenn on Stephen’s Liberal Journal.

A personal tribute to a legend of Scottish politics

11. The good, the bad and the alien of the Clinton campaign by Alison Goldsworthy on Medium.com.

Some worrying feedback from a weekend campaigning for Hillary. Could Trump’s victory have been avoided?

12. Brexit positive by Louise Ankers on From one of the jilted generation.

The good thing to come from the Article 50 judgement

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

