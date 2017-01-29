Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #466

By | Sun 29th January 2017 - 9:00 pm

Welcome to the Golden Dozen which is back after a much extended break. It never returned after the Summer holiday last year as my husband’s illness meant that I didn’t have time to do it. It nearly returned two weeks ago, but the broadband in my house stopped working. Anyway, it is back now, in a slightly different form and at a new time of 9pm.

This is our 466h round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five (down from seven) most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (22 – 28 January, 2017), together with a hand-picked seven (to bring in a wider range of blogs) you might otherwise have missed. This week’s will include some earlier offerings that I thought you might like.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Why the ICM 26% referendum poll should be really worrying for remainers by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.
Remainers are losing the argument now – but how will people feel if we do leave with a bad deal or no deal?

2. The mystery of why Leave areas are voting Lib Dem by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
A losing share of the vote in a referendum can be useful in first past the post elections.

3. Lib Dem MPs on 3 line whip to vote against Article 50 unless it includes a referendum by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
Process which started with the people should end with the people.

4. Advice to my Labour friends by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.
Just say no.

5. Mrs May’s embarrassing relationship by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.
She should duck Donald.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. FCC hurdle 1: Getting to the meeting by Jennie Rigg on Sad triffid just wants to dance.
Puncturing that “airy fairy LD assertion” about meetings in London.

7. FCC hurdle 2: The paperwork by Jennie Rigg on Sad triffid just wants to dance.
Perhaps not the most accessible and environmentally friendly…

8. On coming out as a feminist by Stephen Tall on Stephen Tall.
My favourite blog post this year – and, to be honest, he’s always behaved like one:

“But sexism is still all around us. And the only thing needed for it to triumph is for wishy-washy blokes to do nothing because calling yourself a feminist makes you feel a bit weird.” Love it.

9. The misjudgement of Mrs May by Cicero on Cicero’s Songs.
This is the most optimistic I’ve ever seen him: “At the moment it is only the inept and useless Labour party that is sustaining the poll ratings of the Tories. As soon as a viable alternative is put forward, I predict that support for the Tories will all but collapse.”

10. Tam Dalyell 1932-2017 by Stephen Glenn on Stephen’s Liberal Journal.
A personal tribute to a legend of Scottish politics

11. The good, the bad and the alien of  the Clinton campaign by Alison Goldsworthy  on Medium.com.
Some worrying feedback from a weekend campaigning for Hillary. Could Trump’s victory have been avoided?

12. Brexit positive by Louise Ankers on From one of the jilted generation.
The good thing to come from the Article 50 judgement

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!
Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice
<a href="http://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-466-53122.html"><img src="http://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Best of the blogs.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Watson 29th Jan - 8:31pm
    @David Raw "You miss the point. Sarah Olney was thrown because she hadn’t been briefed and had no answer prepared for the obvious." Indeed. It...
  • User Avatargremalkincat 29th Jan - 8:25pm
    Can you provide a link to this poll? I can't see it on UK Polling Report website...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 29th Jan - 7:56pm
    Well said, Ian. An evening to feel emboldened, after reading about Tim's fine response to Trump and his excellent Andrew Marr appearance. As for the...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 29th Jan - 7:38pm
    A recent opinion poll (UK Polling Report) gave the Liberal Democrats 20% in London and 22% for Labour.
  • User AvatarRob Hall 29th Jan - 7:27pm
    Those aren't two common arguments that i have hear. And if Kate Hoey is tweeting this page, you've almost certainly got it wrong. The closest...
  • User AvatarCassieB 29th Jan - 7:25pm
    David Raw, in coming up with a new metaphor, you appear to have missed the first option I gave in response to your original one:...