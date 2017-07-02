Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #484

By | Sun 2nd July 2017 - 9:00 pm

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 484th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (25 June -, 1 July 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. The deliciously ironic leadership contest Vince Cable’s coronation will deprive us of by Stephen Tall  on Stephen Tall.
The party deprived of a contest between its two most Eurosceptic MPs.

2. Why the Conservatives lost their majority in 2017 – fascinating account from an insider  by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
With a couple of additional observations from Mark.

3. What do the centrists do now? Here’s my suggestions by Stephen Tall on Stephen Tall.
Pretty simple. Join the Lib Dems.

4. Lib Dems hold Eastleigh Council seat with huge swing from the Conservatives by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
Good result from Eastleigh.

5. Another update on the leadership race: the coronation of St Vince by Jennie Rigg on Klaatu…Verata…Necktie.
Not a happy Jennie.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. We’re all mad here by Dani Tougher on More than Nothing.
There is nothing that works to quell anxiety about the current political situation.

7.  What future for Liberalism  by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys, Phase 2.
We have the policies, says Helen. We just need the message.

8. Hi. You’re being sexist! by Rebecca Plenderleith on Some Ramblings.
On the pressure on female Lib DemMPs to stand.

9. Critical words missing from the Queen’s Speech  by Zoe O’Connell  on Complicity.
Perhaps not as LGBT friendly as we night have wished.

10. Remainer’s Diary Day 281 by Jo Hayes on Facebook.
Britain is a laughing stock

11. Britain adrift by Cicero on Cicero’s Songs .
Cicero isn’t known for optimism, but this is particularly compellingly scary.

12  Recent events a wake-up call to politicians: austerity must end, we need a kinder, fairer way by Edward Lord on Edward Lord .
How the City of London Corporation is taking steps  towards a fairer, kinder society

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

