Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #488

1. Lib Dems gain council seat in Cambridgeshire by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Good news.

2. Statement re false allegations by Esther Baker by John Hemming on John Hemming’s Weblog .

John attacks political opponents and the media for their coverage.

3. There is no natural end to this current Tory Government. The left should stop indulging in this fantasy by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Nick doesn’t think there will be a General Election any time soon.

4. There’s a perfect, horrible storm brewing in Northern Ireland by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Brexit and the collapse of power-sharing – not good.

5. Vince Cable tops Tim Farron’s best leadership ratings by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

A good start.

6. I have received final assignments for what I will be doing at Conference for FCC by Jennie Rigg on I spend ages hanging around the Rue Morgue in a gorilla suit and what do I get?.

Someone has been cruel, giving the Glee Club host her chairing debut the morning after Glee. But she’ll rock it cos she is fab.

7. Is missing your child’s first day of school a big deal? by Jane Chelliah on FeministMama.

More for Mum than the child.

8. What a colossal waste of time Brexit is by Louise Ankers on From one of the jilted generation.

Taking the Government’s eyes from the huge problems facing us that will only be made worse by Brexit.

9. Day 6095: British democracy is a shambles by Richard Flowers on The very fluffy diary of Millennium Dome, Elephant.

Referendum and since is not exactly delivering power to the people, says Richard

10. Fame and the echo chamber by Chris Bowers on Chris Bowers .

Two books. Two good books. But do we listen more to someone because they are famous and is this harmful?

11. Post Brexit irony strikes again by Peter Black on Peter Black.

Those blue passports beloved of Brexiteers. Where do you think they will come from?

12. How to strangle the economy the Brexit way by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.

To the Brexiteer, keeping out foreigners is much more important than the health of the economy.

