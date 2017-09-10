Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #488

By | Sun 10th September 2017 - 9:00 pm

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 488th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (3-9 September, 2017), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Lib Dems gain council seat in Cambridgeshire by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
Good news.

2. Statement re false allegations by Esther Baker by John Hemming on John Hemming’s Weblog .
John attacks political opponents and the media for their coverage.

3. There is no natural end to this current Tory Government. The left should stop indulging in this fantasy by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.
Nick doesn’t think there will be a General Election any time soon.

4. There’s a perfect, horrible storm brewing in Northern Ireland by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.
Brexit and the collapse of power-sharing – not good.

5. Vince Cable tops Tim Farron’s best leadership ratings  by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
A good start.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. I have received final assignments for what I will be doing at Conference for FCC by Jennie Rigg on I spend ages hanging around the Rue Morgue in a gorilla suit and what do I get?.
Someone has been cruel, giving the Glee Club host her chairing debut the morning after Glee. But she’ll rock it cos she is fab.

7. Is missing your child’s first day of school a big deal? by Jane Chelliah on FeministMama.
More for Mum than the child.

8. What a colossal waste of time Brexit is by Louise Ankers on From one of the jilted generation.
Taking the Government’s eyes from the huge problems facing us that will only be made worse by Brexit.

9. Day 6095: British democracy is a shambles by Richard Flowers on The very fluffy diary of Millennium Dome, Elephant.
Referendum and since is not exactly delivering power to the people, says Richard

10. Fame and the echo chamber by Chris Bowers on Chris Bowers .
Two books. Two good books. But do we listen more to someone because they are famous and is this harmful?

11. Post Brexit irony strikes again by Peter Black on Peter Black.
Those blue passports beloved of Brexiteers. Where do you think they will come from?

12. How to strangle the economy the Brexit way  by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.
To the Brexiteer, keeping out foreigners is much more important than the health of the economy.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

