Caron Lindsay

Tory warnings about “bad Brexit” have one word too many

By | Wed 31st May 2017 - 11:55 am

The latest Tory tactic seems to be to warn against a “bad Brexit” and to say that only they, if they get a whopping enough majority, can make sure we get a “good” deal. On that majority point, think of the last time you said to yourself “Oh, Merkel has a huge majority, we need to do what she says.” The point is that we go into these negotiations in a weakened position anyway. There are 27 EU member states and 1 of us. Who has the power here? The Tory brexiteers needn’t bother trying to blame the EU for a situation that they created.

Jeremy Hunt is the latest to talk of the dangers of Brexit going wrong and what that will mean for our NHS. In fact, if Brexit happens, it will damage our NHS on various fronts. The crash in our economy that would result if Theresa May’s extreme Brexit goes ahead would cost the NHS dearly. And today a report says that the NHS could stand to lose an extra half a billion if returning ex-pats came back to be treated on the NHS in Britain. This was entirely predictable.

That is just one problem of several highlighted by the Nuffield Trust:

According to the Nuffield Trust, it may not be easy to continue with this agreement after Brexit.
If all of these pensioners decided to return to the UK – a big if – they could be expected to fill 900 NHS hospital beds a year, it says.

The NHS would need about 1,600 more doctors, nurses and other workers to provide the care, it estimates.

Also, hospitals could end up short-staffed if migration of workers from the EU slows or stops post-Brexit.
And access to medicines could also become more difficult if the UK leaves the EU’s medicine licensing system.

So, we have a crashing economy, extra people to treat with fewer staff and restricted access to medicines. All of these are en entirely predictable consequence of any Brexit. It’s not exactly what was written on that bus, is it?

In response to today’s report, Norman Lamb said:

The Conservative Brexiteers promised a £350m a week saving for the NHS. Instead the public finances are facing a £59bn Brexit black-hole because of Theresa May’s decision to go for an extreme Brexit, which would take us out of the single market.

Jeremy Hunt warns that the NHS will not have enough doctors or nurses with a so-called ‘bad Brexit’. But Theresa May’s refusal to guarantee a right to remain for NHS staff has already resulted in staff leaving the NHS. Thanks to Theresa May, this is already a bad Brexit.

Sadly, the people who will suffer are patients, who will pay with cancelled operations. But Theresa May just doesn’t seem to care.

Nick Clegg’s Brexit Challenge papers set out in detail why Brexit in general and Theresa May’s extreme Brexit in particular will cause huge problems for business, our economy and public services. Read them here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Alan Depauw 31st May '17 - 3:08pm

    Theresa May keeps repeating she would choose no deal over a bad deal. But no interviewer, including Paxman, has so far been prepared to ask her what would be the financial consequences. And what would make a deal so bad that she would prefer none?

    What is the maximum cost of Brexit she would accept? Does she consider reasonable the OBR’s forecast of an extra £61bn government borrowing over the period to 2020/21? Or that of the CEBR that the cost to the economy of losing access to the single market could be up to £36bn a year?

    On which Brexit scenario is her manifesto based? That promised by the likes of David Davis and Boris Johnson, that we can keep all the good bits without the constraints? Or on some mid-point towards ‘no-deal’?

    This evening’s debate would be a good opportunity to bring to the electorate’s attention the costs ensuing from May’s chosen form of Brexit. One for Tim to seize? After all, it’s a fair bet that no-one else will.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarNicholas Cunningham 31st May - 2:53pm
    "No leading politician of recent times has attempted to replace the poison being fed to the impressionable with a counter case of championing democracy and...
  • User Avatarexpats 31st May - 2:53pm
    Matthew Huntbach 31st May '17 - 1:54pm.............I pointed out just this point: that it was very nice for current council tenants to be able to...
  • User AvatarGlenn 31st May - 2:05pm
    Matthew, I very much agree,
  • User AvatarMatthew Huntbach 31st May - 1:54pm
    Most of the countless thousands of young people unable to find decent housing weren’t even born, much less able to vote, when successive Conservative and...
  • User AvatarA Social Liberal 31st May - 12:54pm
    Remind me, Martin. When did the Provisional IRA speak out against universal sufferage, when did the Ulster Freedom Fighters speak out against the right to...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 31st May - 12:45pm
    @ John, " I mean it’s hard to get full employment if we want to maximize the adoption of automated technology." Like it or not,...