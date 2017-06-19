Without doubt, this was a tough election, and I wasn’t even in a lead campaigning role, let alone running. (I thought about the latter, and was approved; but I then campaigned in my home constituency of Sheffield Hallam.)
Gutted about our loss of Nick Clegg, I took to the blogs and comments on Liberal Democrat Voice over the past week to see how our national results were perceived across the party. Despite some celebration, they also demonstrate that there is much discontent, with rallying cries for radical centrism to “so long, liberals” alike. Evidently, tough Liberal love is in order.
It would make sense for us to take stock of the core challenges as the leadership bids begin. The new leadership and conference will determine the direction of the party: are we to continue the strategy of placing the Lib Dems on an axis of “value politics”, or return to decisions about left, right or centre? But besides direction, there are two other key themes which I think need urgent debate, too.
Democracy
There is anger among many at the way Tim was allegedly pressured to resign, from those unelected Lords, no less, who represent the very party that’s in favour of Lords reform.
But more fundamentally, as Liberal Democrats we need to redefine what we mean by our commitment to democracy, both internally and externally. For example, we were against a second independence referendum in Scotland, which was absolutely the right call, and helped get us three additional MPs. But we were in favour of a second referendum on Brexit, without much evidence that the mood had changed, and it turned out to be not that appealing to the electorate.
Most political parties and ideologies are somehow contradictory: it’s what should make them attractive to the mainstream. But framing our Brexit approach as about democracy above all else opened us up to another easy line of attack, aside from incoherence. When Andrew Neil in an otherwise bizarrely angry interview called us “populists who aren’t popular” (or something to that effect), he had a point. The 2011 referendum on the Alternative Vote was a loss. So as a party, we need to debate what being a democrat means for us, for our internal governance, and for the country.
Diversity
There is also frustration that Tim’s resignation (wrongly) suggests we’re precisely not the party for freedom of thought.
The issue here seems to be that parts of the party (and much of the way we’ve spoken of our recent electoral successes) promotes what Mark Lilla has called “identity liberalism”. He’s claimed — controversially — that it lost Hilary Clinton the American presidency, and that Democrats there should instead move towards a “post-identity liberalism”.
We are not only in an era of Trump; in Britain we have our second female Prime Minister who is, for the second time, Conservative. I think we need to ask whether we are presenting ourselves and our fight for personal freedoms and fairness — often through personal representation of, or attachment to, minority and currently or historically marginalised identities — in a way that is actually resonating with the British electorate at large.
I had my misgivings about Tim’s leadership, but as a gay man I would far rather a leader who stood up for rights and private conscience over one who claimed to know, embody — or worse approve of! — some generalised “gay” identity. Could we achieve more through an issues-based, over identity-focussed approach to our political position? It’s another question that I feel needs to be put to conference this year.
* Sean Williams is a Lib Dem member in the Sheffield Hallam constituency
The issues of identity stem from the coalition decisions: the Lib Dems supported PR, but eventually settled for an AV referendum without a whimper. The tuition fees issue goes without saying. There’s also an issue of support: the lib dems got fewer votes this time despite gaining seats. It could be a worrying trend if it continues and could suggest a party on decline. If the lib dems don’t find a way to make themselves distinctly and vociferously different from other parties, it’s possible that the worst for the lib dems has yet to happen.
Identity issues do not arise in a vacuum. They come about precisely because the groups “identified” are targeted by other groups for condemnation, abuse, and marginalization. The people who agitate against “identity politics” are saying nothing more or less than that marginalized groups should shut up and that abusing them and depriving them of rights should be tolerated. How is that “freedom of thought”? How is that liberal?
Although no longer an MP Nick Clegg was interviewed on Channel4 News to give a response to IDS and the first day of Brexit negotiations in Brussels.
Cathy Newman took the opportunity to ask him about the tower block fire and a “flippant” remark attributed to David Cameron that if more social housing is built “they will only vote Labour” and therefore it should not be done. Nick Clegg said that “it was not in the DNA” of most Tories he had met in government, but following the fire the government should realise that substantially more social housing should be built across the country. (Tim Farron would be in his element). with the tories was proceeding slowly, had the LIb Dems been approached by the Tories? Nick Clegg said “I am not now an MP” and declined to answer, which was accepted.
Mathematically we have 2 more MPs than the DUP and a substantially different policy agenda, but the political risks are enormous, so the price would need to be very high.
Sorry, Tory DUP deal proceeding slowly
@David-1 I could not disagree more. Identity politics really should be a last minute tactic when a group is being seriously oppressed. There just isnt really a need for it in 21st century UK imo.
The net result is it just divides the people and causes division and discord and to top it off it really does not solve any problems. Worse still is that political and socio-political entities start to cultivate the division for their own aims, further perpetuating the problems.
What can be a more liberal position than to reject it and work to create a society where peoples talants can fully develop and lead the individual to wherever they wish to go? Be blind to such things and just run a meritocracy?
All points are all highly valid.
All I ask for is for A VISION.
During election i felt we were not obvious enough and terrified to say what i hoped everybody was wanting to hear who has had time to reflect on there EU decisions.
Events as terrible as they were should have played to our strengths.
Tim Farron was inept at dealing with what i do believe was a vindictive press, then this is an obstacle to over come.
If we are proud of being British Europeans we should not duck the so do you respect the result type questions.
– Of course you can respect a vote based on information that was available at the time, the vision of LibDem surely is to lead British values in the EU helping to deliver change that will unite the UK and bring positive change to the EU.
– Of course the EU needs us more than we need them an obvious reason why within the EU we should be able to build alliances to support positive change.
– Freedom of movement a positive business strategy that supports the economy which as many other countries are coming to agree could be adapted to Freedom of work and eleviate immigration fears.
How much mis-trust in politicians did the campaign embed in the electorate?
How many LibDem policies did not but could of re-enforced our key differential in the campaign a means so that;
I am a UK plc shareholder and wether I voted Remain or Leave I want a say on any EU deal or No deal.
We are safer together, healthier together, educated better together, wealthier together.