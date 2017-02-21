At Spring Conference in York, Liberal Democrats will debate a new policy paper, Towards a World Free of Nuclear Weapons.
This is an important debate for Liberal Democrats, because we understand all too well the catastrophic consequences of detonating nuclear weapons. The ethical questions they raise go to the heart of our party’s values: we believe that any nuclear war is morally unacceptable and must never be fought. We appreciate that as a founding signatory of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation on Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the UK has a legal responsibility to reinvigorate international nuclear disarmament initiatives. And we have always recognised the Government’s duty to protect the British people from attack and to play a full part in protecting the UK’s NATO allies.
We are reviewing our nuclear weapons policies because the international security situation has changed, and not for the better, since 2013 when they were last updated. With Russia’s growing military adventurism, increased instability in the Middle East and a changing balance of power in Asia, the world is a more dangerous place than it has been for many years. In this challenging environment, strengthening NATO solidarity, military capability, and coherence should be the highest priority for the UK’s defence policy, especially if we leave the EU. The policy paper concludes that this is not the right time to renounce our nuclear weapons. The UK should maintain a minimum nuclear deterrent.
We also contend that, given the current international security situation, the nuclear weapons states must get back to the negotiating table and make progress on disarmament measures and strengthening the framework for the long-term elimination of nuclear weapons. Progress has slowed in recent years. Still, the UK’s continued role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and as a recognised nuclear weapon state under the NPT present an opportunity for this country to reinvigorate international diplomacy to achieve nuclear disarmament.
The UK can seek to regain momentum in the disarmament and control of nuclear weapons primarily through its role in the ‘P5 process’. There are three specific areas for action: a concerted effort to build a regime for de-alerting nuclear weapons; strengthening the legal framework for arms control and disarmament, including pressing for the final ratification of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT); and developing new verification and transparency measures.
We must also consider the future shape of the UK’s minimum nuclear deterrent. The Trident successor programme (now called Dreadnought) has also moved on since 2013. The paper is clear that the current threats to the United Kingdom do not warrant maintaining a nuclear weapons system held in a Cold War posture. Nor is the ‘like-for-like’ replacement of the Vanguard-Trident fleet required to maintain a minimum nuclear deterrent. With the UK facing no active hostilities with a nuclear power and no immediate territorial threat, the current continuous at-sea deterrent (CASD) posture could be discontinued without threatening the UK’s current or future security.
We propose that the UK should, working with its NATO partners, adopt a medium-readiness responsive deterrent posture. This would see the UK abandoning CASD, and employing new measures, such as gaps in patrols, irregular patrolling patterns and de-mating missiles from warheads. The UK’s adversaries would not know when its ships were armed, meaning that a credible deterrent would be maintained. Under our proposals, Dreadnought would continue, but we currently envision that three boats instead of four would need to be built.
This way, Liberal Democrats would take a step down the nuclear ladder, in a way that contributes to the UK’s commitments under the NPT and provides others with an incentive to do so as well. Our change of posture away from continuous patrols could be made in return for similar pledges from other P5 states, under the international nuclear disarmament process. The UK could call for a reduction in nuclear weapons stockpiles, or persuade other states to move away from their current ‘hair-trigger’ postures.
Finally, we would use the next Strategic Defence and Security Review (SDSR) in 2020/21 to consider how the UK can best deliver a medium-readiness responsive posture. The SDSR would look again at the cost of Dreadnought, about which Liberal Democrats have expressed concerns.
The new policy paper sets out a viable strategy to put all nuclear weapons beyond use. The proposals are consistent with our internationalist values and our long-standing commitments to working actively and constructively through alliances, partnerships and international institutions, within a framework of international law.
The problem is, you put all the arguments as to why the UK should not have nuclear weapons and then refuse to take the logical step of arguing for giving them up. Nothing will ever happen towards nuclear disarmament unless one of the nuclear states makes the first step.
I cannot be a conference at Easter as I am travelling till August, but I do hope someone will put forward a proper unilateralist amendment and that FCC will have the balls to let it be debated.
Just read the exec summary in lunch break.
Seems to put the meat on the bones of where we were before, but unless I’m missing something, there is very little change proposed on the current party policy. It’s all very well talking about a Strategic Review in Government in 2020-21 but we need something clearer for now.
The part-time deterrent sounds operationally risky and easy for our opponents to attack; I’m increasingly of the view that we are either all-in or all-out. And please ban any mentions of “taking a step down the nuclear ladder” at all costs!
There’s no mention of the instability from the current US administration; probably too late to figure in the report (or at least exec summary) but we face the terrifying prospect of potentially not being on the same side as the US in any nuclear war, for the first time in my lifetime. Once upon a time I’d have backed a unilateralist amendment but not now, just too much uncertainty with our so-called allies.
Tim was a unilaterist in 1992 (he gave a speech to that effect on the Sunday morning of conference). He is of course entitled to change his mind. But it is fair to ask why.
Should there be greater co-operation with France the other nuclear power in Europe .
Should we also link this to NATO contributions so that the European continent has a credible defence policy to deter any potential agressor removing our armoured divisions
out of Germany may need to be revisited.
This paper proposes a policy that is laughable and the rest of the world will indeed laugh at us if we adopt it. It calls for a nuclear-free world and does nothing at all to begin to achieve that. It is stuck in Coalition thinking. All rather sad really.
Sorry Neil but I’m afraid I agree with the broad consensus of this thread so far. I have actually never been a unilateralist. My view is that I want a nuclear-free world, but I believe concerted action is the way to get there. In that sense I welcome the general theme that you outline, which at least seems to get us back to declaring that LibDems want to see nuclear weapons gone. At times in the last few years we have seemed reluctant to say that, so to declare it in the title of the paper is progress! But like others here, I don’t see the bold steps that would actually get us there.
PS And yes, please. If nothing else, lets put the ‘nuclear ladder’ back in the rhetorical shed, and leave it there. :#]
As other commenters have already noted, there is no middle way between CASD and unilateral nuclear disarmament. Had Hillary been elected, I would have been more ready to argue for the latter, but Trump is not only unpredictable, he also represents a strand of isolationist thinking in the US. Of course, if we really wanted to save money as well as get the new subs built, we would be paying the US to build them (the missiles obviously have to fit both UK and US subs). The US ‘Columbia-class’ replacements are forecast to cost $4.9 billion each (in 2010 $) for numbers 2-12 (the first one has a higher cost). We are already estimating £31bn for our four.
Quiz question: who was the first US President to visit Hiroshima? (Clue: not DJ Trump)
Who was the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Pearl Harbour?
Essay question: If US counter-intelligence had prevented the attack on Pearl Harbour could the bombing of Hiroshima have
been prevented?