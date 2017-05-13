Tributes to Emily Price

The Aberystwyth Liberal Democrats and particularly its strong and close-knit branch of Young Liberals are in shock today after learning that the incoming Vice-Chair of the Welsh Young Liberals (IR Cymru) Emily Price died in hospital last night.

She had been taken ill after being elected as a Town Councillor in Aberystwyth last week.

On social media, I see her described as beautiful, gentle, kind, funny, someone who was going places – clearly someone who was a popular and well-loved member of her community.

Last Monday she handed in her university dissertation. She had been going to do her Masters in the town next year.

Mark Cole, who’s an Honorary President of IR Cymru, paid tribute to Emily:

Emily’s sudden and tragic loss is incomprehensible. Emily was a real character and she was a beloved member of the Aberystwyth University students group of which she was until recently the President. She had helped lead a revitalised society that put so much effort into recent Parliamentary, Assembly and Council campaigns. But she also led a renaissance in the social activities of the group – I haven’t known such a close-knit and family-like group of liberal students in Aberystwyth for many years and Emily was very much the happy matriarch of this growing brood of young liberals. I was delighted when Emily herself was elected to Aberystwyth Town Council last week having recently accepted an offer to stay on do study a Masters in the town. She was going to contribute so much more to the civic life of her University town. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her but she will be remembered with great fondness and love for everything that she achieved in her tragically short life and for everything that was left undone.

Feel free to share memories of Emily in the comments and know that the thoughts of the Liberal Democrat Voice team are with her friends and family as they come to terms with her loss.

You don’t expect, when you’re in your teens and early twenties, to be losing one of your peers. I remember when I was at university, a couple of my fellow students died, one in a bicycle accident and the other incredibly quickly from a vicious form of Leukaemia. Thirty years on, I still remember the light and intelligence and positivity that they brought to the world. Emily’s time with us may have been heartbreakingly short, but what she gave to those around her will inform, inspire and motivate her friends for the rest of their lives.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings