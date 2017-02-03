Tributes to Gordon Aikman

There is a real sadness across Scotland today at the loss of a wonderful young man. Gordon Aikman was the Research Director of the Better Together campaign when he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in the Summer of 2014. We all hoped that he would defy the odds and, like Stephen Hawking, still be there in his 70s. Sadly that was not to be as his death was announced this morning.

I only met him a few times. The first was at some reception organised by our Conference commercial people in Edinburgh a few months before he was diagnosed. He was very funny and friendly and someone who was very easy to get along with.

It says so much about him that his reaction to such a terrifying and horrific diagnosis was to do something to help those who came behind him. His Gordon’s Fightback appeal has, to date, raised almost £540,000. He did more than raise money, though. He put his research skills to good use and presented the First Minister with an irrefutable case for the provision of better care for MND sufferers, with more specialist nurses.

My heart goes out to his husband Joe Pike and his close friends including Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale.

All of Scotland’s political leaders, and some others, paid tribute to him today.

Terribly sad. A generous, determined and gentle man. He has left a great legacy. https://t.co/Box1HPkBZn — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) February 3, 2017

In a statement, he added:

This is incredibly sad news. Gordon was a generous and determined gentleman. My thoughts go out to Joe, Gordon’s family and friends. His contribution during the independence referendum campaign was both intelligent and joyful. I have great memories of working with him. He has left a great legacy that no one will forget.

Labour Leader Kezia Dugdale is a close friend who has personally raised more than £20,000 for the appeal:

Gordon was a beautiful man who existed to do nothing but good in this world – just devastated pic.twitter.com/Nc3gw55IB1 — Kezia Dugdale (@kezdugdale) February 3, 2017

In her statement she said:

I will miss Gordon’s smile, his laugh, his energy, his brilliant dance moves and terrible singing voice, and his positive outlook on life despite the hand he was dealt towards the end. I will miss his advice and I will miss campaigning with him to advance the causes dear to us. But most of all I will miss just spending time with my friend.

I'm so terribly sad to hear that @GordonAikman has died. He faced adversity with incredible courage and did so much good for others 1/3 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 3, 2017

Gordon's campaign to raise awareness of @MNDScotland and achieve better care and treatment for those diagnosed was inspirational. 2/3 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 3, 2017

We can honour @GordonAikman memory by donating here – https://t.co/msF8cA57CL

My thoughts are with @joepike and his loved ones. 3/3 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 3, 2017

So very sorry to learn of @GordonAikman's death. A lovely man, who dedicated himself to making a difference with the time he had. — Patrick Harvie (@patrickharvie) February 3, 2017

So sad this morning to hear of the death of Gordon Aikman, a brave & beautiful man. My thoughts are with his husband @joepike & wider family — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) February 3, 2017

Another couple of tweets that touched me:

The news of @GordonAikman 'a passing is a real loss to Scottish politics and our society. His strength an inspiration to so many — Alex Cole-Hamilton (@agcolehamilton) February 3, 2017

When I grow up I want to be @GordonAikman. Absolute bloody hero. Rest in peace beautiful man. You made all of Scotland proud. X — Duncan Hothersall (@dhothersall) February 3, 2017

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings