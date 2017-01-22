Trump could be a good thing

What were you doing when Donald J Trump became the 45th President of the United States?

I was walking my dog. I couldn’t bring myself to watch it live. I just don’t know enough swear words.

Tim Farron wasn’t watching it either.

Apparently there’s something on telly, but I found something better to do instead… pic.twitter.com/5wdN7YJxv7 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) January 20, 2017

He made a video, though. And it was pretty uplifting.

.@TimFarron: Trump’s #inauguration today should serve as a chilling reminder keep fighting for an open, tolerant and united Britain. pic.twitter.com/LvNJG3tiO7 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 20, 2017

I did eventually sit down and watch it much later that evening so that I could fast forward through the boring and the awful bits. I just have this feeling that I’m going to be spending the next four years watching the news from behind the sofa.

Three points from The Speech

Quite the most surprising commentary on the speech came from LBC’s Iain Dale, who was actually living it up, sometimes with Nigel Farage, in Washington DC. He said what I thought but would have been called all sorts of names if I’d said out loud:

I thought large parts of it were a disgrace.

Large parts of it could have been delivered by Benito Mussolini. There was no soaring hope there, it was all about division.

Bear in mind that these comments come from someone who is much more right wing on everything than I and most of you reading this site are.

There was no grace or class in the speech at all. The nationalist America First rhetoric was pretty nauseating and it’s just as well that no countries are leaving a large grouping and find themselves having to negotiate a trade deal with someone with that attitude, isn’t it?

How ironic, some might say hypocritical, it was for a billionaire who is widely believed not to pay tax standing there and talking about giving power back to people when he’s filled the Cabinet with his super-rich corporate colleagues. His is the Wall Street administration and it’s about as far removed from ordinary people as it is possible to get.

And the “Washington” thing he was railing against as if it’s a bad thing – that was giving people access to healthcare, developing a massive stimulus package to avoid a humungous depression and stuff like that.

The “stuff you” method of government

If you win an election by a tiny margin, if voted you know that more people voted against you than for you, you are supposed to be a bit consensual, to try to unite a polarised nation, to reassure people that you will be there for them. You are not supposed to deliver a nationalist diatribe that basically tells everyone who didn’t vote for you to bog off.

It’s not just Trump. Theresa May’s espousal of a hard brexit in the interests of the unity of her party over the country is showing the same lack of concern for those with a different view. She has taken the most extreme path when there were much less disruptive options available and she tells those of us who voted Remain that we can like it or lump it – but whatever, we need to stop whinging about it. This is a deeply worrying style of Government. It isn’t healthy for democracy

And that good thing?

Obviously the Trump presidency will be nothing but an unmitigated disaster. Anyone who is from any sort of marginalised community is going to suffer. Sexism, racism, homo, bi, transphobia will go unchallenged – and often perpetrated – by the country’s leaders. Someone mentioned on Facebook the other night that the scariest thing was all the people Trump had working for him, who are charged with implementing all his deeply distasteful policies, who clearly believe in what he is doing.

But there is cause for optimism. Yesterday we saw it in the marches around the world. The last few decades have seen our basic rights enhanced, with human rights being set in statute and advances in gender equality and LGBT rights. Now it looks like there could be a huge step backwards both here and across the Atlantic – not to mention the fact that we have a President who cares more about the size of his crowds than, it seems, poverty or inequality or anything else.

Perhaps this will bring people into politics for the first time, like the women a friend met on the train yesterday who were going on their first ever march. As people realise the dangers of losing hard won rights, freedoms and opportunities, economic and otherwise, they may well become motivated to do something about it and A C Grayling’s call for us to resist what our government is doing in every peaceful way possible may become a reality for many of us.

Here and in the US, it’s up to ordinary people to do extraordinary things to safeguard fundamental values of democracy and liberty that we have never had to do before if we’re under 70. A re-engagement of people with politics may well lead in time to a better, fairer politics and government. Let’s make it happen.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings