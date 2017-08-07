Trump Inc. fleeces US Government to keep nuclear button in-house

Embed from Getty Images

In a move unheard of in any democratic country regarding its head of state (both personal and as an institution) and his/her official trappings, the Trump government has:

1. moved the presidential bodyguard local co-ordination centre out of Trump tower to a trailer on the New York sidewalk, 50 floors below, and

2. made the presidential military staff, keepers of the famous “football” containing the infamous nuclear button, accept an extortionate lease price to keep it located inside Trump Tower.

At least, that is what the Washington Post has discovered.

In US politics, it is quite usual that the essential entourage of a president, as president and commander-in-chief, has premises on all locations and in all buildings a president resides in or which he (when will it be a she?) owns. With the Kennedy’s and George Bush senior these included their family summer residences in Massachusetts and Maine.

After being elected president in 1968, Richard Nixon, as California-born politician, asked an aide to find him a summer house (“hideaway”) in that state, and when it was found, he had the house (soon to be dubbed the West Coast White House) altered to cater for the residency and security concerns of the Secret Service starting with a massive wall around this residence. It is now inside a gated community; I don’t know if it was that way in the 1970’s.

The Secret Service is charged with protecting the US currency and (Wikipedia): “ensuring the safety of current and former national leaders and their families, such as the President, past Presidents, Vice Presidents, presidential candidates, visiting heads of state, and foreign embassies”. The presidential residences are added to the standard list of 136 field offices dotted all around the US and in many European and world capitals.

The president is the US commander in chief, so he is accompanied wherever he goes or stays by staff of the White House Military Office, one of whom stays near the president’s person carrying the football, a suitcase containing the nuclear button able to launch nuclear weapons and ICBM’s at a moment’s notice.

When Trump stayed at his Florida (commercially exploited) residence Mar-a-Lago last February, hosting the Japanese prime minister, a North Korean missile crisis occurred, and the US Marine carrying the football was photographed by private citizens sitting at the next dinner table. Since then, an Act has been debated in Congress to register and control everybody staying as hotel guests at the estate during Trump’s stays .

So it is extraordinary that the Secret Service detail at New York Trump Tower has been removed to a trailer on the sidewalk outside, and the military staff pays an extortionate lease to stay inside Trump Tower… especially since the Secret Service Trump Tower office acts as the co-ordinating centre during all New York visits by Trump.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.