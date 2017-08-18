Trump’s equivocating over Charlottesville Nazis embarrasses May and hurts new US Dutch Ambassador

It was interesting to read the free daily “Worldview” newsletter put out by the Washington Post yesterday.
Talking about the unprecedented spectacle of an American President equivocating about how evil heavily armed, swastikas and KKK regalia-wearing racists and neo-Nazis are, the WP draws our attention to how these scary shenanigans embarrass the foreign allies and friends of the USA, especially those who (out of national interests, seldom out of personal sympathy) so far tried to get into Trump’s “good allies” book. The WP takes Theresa May as its case in point in this aspect.
They remind us of the spectacle of May visiting Trump’s White House in January, holding his hand and trumpeting that the “Special Relationship” was well and continuing.
The WP thinks this show of support was a contributing factor when May, a wooden campaigner anyway, held her snap election in June, losing her majority and seeing her ministers returned with lesser majorities. Trump surely didn’t help, attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
The WP only quotes May seeing “no equivalence between those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them”, saying she didn’t mention Trump by name, and her then going on about Big Ben being silenced. WP concludes she is still too cautious to explicitly condemn Trump, contrasting her overall treatment of Trump with the more distance-keeping approach of Merkel and Macron. The WP mentions Tory criticism of Trump from for example minister Sajid Javid MP.
The WP also points to the remarkable “milquetoast” reaction of Israeli prime minister Netanyahu, with his son even trying to put the emphasis on the “Antifa” counter-demonstrators.
But (in my opinion) someone who will be especially embarrassed is the Dutch-born Republican Trump selected for his ambassador in the Netherlands: Pete Hoekstra. Hoekstra will know this hurts Dutch feelings towards the USA and especially Trump. Hoekstra, born in 1953 in the Netherlands (his family emigrated 1956 to the US) represented the US federal House district (in Michigan) with the most voters of Dutch descent in 1992-2010. His parents and family will have told him of the German occupation of the Netherlands, which was more intense and brutal than other (Wehrmacht-occupied) European countries, and his former constituents will have known about it too. Hoekstra and his evangelical constituents are Trump enthusiasts, but these Trump equivocations hurt a very raw Dutch nerve which can override that sympathy. And Hoekstra knows his reception in The Hague will be overshadowed by these shenanigans whatever Trump says or does next.
* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.
“I am a citizen, not of Athens or Greece, but of the world” -Socrates
“But, if you believe you are a citizen of the world, you are a citizen of nowhere. You don’t understand what citizenship means’ May.
”Ms May v Mr Socrates
the more distance-keeping approach of Merkel and Macron
Macron welcomed Trump as an honoured guest at France’s most solemn and important national ceremony. If that’s keeping your distance I dread to think what you’d describe as closeness.
More to the point though — what’s the relevance of the US ambassador to the Netherlands to British politics and specifically to the Liberal Democrats?
@Dav: Oh sure, Macron welcomes him to July 14th, showing him the French military marching and flying past (thus pointing out we still pay our way in Defence; but Trump would have missed that hint)…
But a French president holding a speech in perfect, almost accent-lees English critizing his withdrawal from an imoprtant treaty, and giving the bully (pulpit) president a handshake the world will remember; a French president dealing with Lybian war lords because the days the US Navy handled the Barbary Pirates of Tunis for us are long gone;
and the first German chancellor since Adenauer maintaining a frosty silence when dealing with the successor of a “proud Berliner”…
If the US president treats the state that gave the US of A in 1776 “The First Salute” (see book by Barbara Tuchman; we also smuggled plenty of arms to the US, or Valley Forge and crossing the Potomac would have ended disastrously for George Washingtons ramshackle army), if such a good ally who sacrificed its unarmed merchant navy to help the UK and US implement Lend Lease,
if the US president out of ignorance (his trademark on many terrains) insults and hurts the feelings of such an old ally, that should give the UK a foreboding of its treatment by this capricious, narcisistic, flippant president, once the UK ties to that “awfull” EU have been cast loose …
The Economist and other serious foreign policy analysts have pointed out many times that all that “Special Relastionship” talk is (1) a British hangup and (2) just hot air ewhen serious issuese arise.
Macron welcomes him to July 14th, showing him the French military marching and flying past
Right, so, he’s not exactly been ‘keeping his distance’ from Trump, has he? Merkel has, for sure, but Macron has got closer to him than any other European leader, and that includes Mrs May.
Still not seeing what relations between the USA and the Netherlands have to do with the Liberal Democrats, though.