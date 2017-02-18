Donald Trump, Twitter and distraction

Compare and contrast:

Less than a month ago, on 20th January, Donald Trump took this very solemn oath:

I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States

That constitution enshrines the rights of a free press and democracy.

Last night, 4 weeks after he took above oath of office, the President of the United States, the so-called leader of the free world, someone with more power than most others on this planet of ours, tweeted this:

What had got his goat this time was coverage of his bizarre press conference when he attacked the media. It’s a pity that the media claims can’t be verified with video footage of the entire 76 minute extravaganza.

The media is there to be a pain in the backside to those in power. Part of our problem here at the moment is that much of the media is cheerleading for the government rather than putting it under pressure. The rich, Brexiteer owners of our media, in whose interests it is to be out of the scope of EU regulations, are not sufficiently challenged.

What is worrying is that anyone who challenges the wishes of the powerful is denounced as an enemy of the people. Over here, we had the Daily Fail disgracefully demonise Supreme Court judges upholding the law in that fashion. Now we have Trump dismissing any media outlet that disagrees with him in the same fashion.

Who does he think he is? Vladimir Putin?

Tom Malinowski served in the Obama administration as Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor. This is what he had to say about Trump’s tweet:

As an American diplomat, I stood up to petty tyrants who call journalists “enemies of the people.” Guess that’s not our policy any more. https://t.co/Osgrjb68fR — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) February 17, 2017

He also retweeted this quote from JFK about the need for a free press:

JFK took a lot of shit in the press for Bay of Pigs. Here’s what he said when asked if he still reads newspapers and magazines: pic.twitter.com/UywNeSFqm0 — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) February 17, 2017

Of course, all of this is a massive distraction. We do need to be careful that we don’t spend all our energy on Trump’s Twitter rants. We need to look more carefully at what he might be trying to bury with them. The Washington Post, for example, has an article today pointing out the massive cost of keeping the new first family safe.

Nobody objects to paying necessary security costs, but surely there is an obligation on the part of the said first family to arrange their lives in such a way as to minimise those costs. Certainly, they should not be enriching themselves by ensuring that those looking after them don’t have to pay a fortune to them to stay at their resorts.

The Post has had some very good articles, such as this one, on the utter choos inside the White House and wider administration and is worth keeping an eye on.

Donald Trump’s use of Twitter is going to shock and appal us in many ways for as long as he lasts in office. However, it’s always important to keep an eye on what’s going on beneath the bravado and bluster on social media.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings