Two holds, a gain and a near miss: a roundup of last night’s by-elections

Three by-elections took place for Aylesbury Vale District Council last night. We successfully defended two seats and missed out on another by only fifteen votes:

Well done Waheed Khan Raja (Liberal Democrat) has held Southcourt Ward on Aylesbury Town Council, with 478 votes (38.6%). @AylesburyLibDem pic.twitter.com/7s6rsl4PNb — ALDC (@ALDC) August 17, 2017

Sally-Anne Jarvis (Liberal Democrat) has held the Southcourt District Ward by-election, with 456 votes (36.8%). @AylesburyLibDem pic.twitter.com/HPpKFKyKaF — ALDC (@ALDC) August 17, 2017

Near miss for Lib Dem Jason Bingley in Aylesbury Riverside Ward: only 15 votes away from gaining the seat from the Tories 🙂 — ALDC (@ALDC) August 17, 2017

And there was good news from Epping where Cherry McCredie gained a Town Council seat from the Conservatives by some margin:

Well done Cherry and the Epping team 🙂 Epping TC (Hemnall ward): Lib Dem (Cherry McCredie) 805; Con 481; t/o 25.8%. LD gain from Con. pic.twitter.com/frUOiHBUms — ALDC (@ALDC) August 17, 2017

Congratulations to all involved – and huge thanks to Ian Hardman for making sure voters had an option to vote Liberal Democrat in Peterborough.

