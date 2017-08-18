Caron Lindsay

Two holds, a gain and a near miss: a roundup of last night’s by-elections

By | Fri 18th August 2017 - 7:55 am

Three by-elections took place for Aylesbury Vale District Council last night. We successfully defended two seats and missed out on another by only fifteen votes:

And there was good news from Epping where Cherry McCredie gained a Town Council seat from the Conservatives by some margin:

Congratulations to all involved – and huge thanks to Ian Hardman for making sure voters had an option to vote Liberal Democrat in Peterborough.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Evans 18th Aug - 7:53am
    Joe, Thank you for your response which I largely agree with. However, we all have to accept that Land Value Taxation is far too radical...
  • User AvatarDr Carol Weaver 18th Aug - 3:01am
    Jackie Paper "There has been loads of reform – EFSF/ESM, Fiscal Compact, QE – all of it for the EZ. This was always one of...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 18th Aug - 2:35am
    @ Joe Bouke “A startling statistic is the projection of 250,000 extra households a year until 2033.” I have not seen this forecast. I had...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 18th Aug - 2:33am
    @ Nonconformistradical “On what do you base your choice of arbitrary cut-off year?” If I can justify 1971 is it arbitrary? 2017-67+21 = 1971 You...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 18th Aug - 1:10am
    John writes a very clever and interesting piece, we could do more of this, radical centre stuff and get somewhere with a slate of policies....
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 18th Aug - 12:59am
    As ever terrific responses from Katharine and Catherine, we need you both , and do not want this absurd policy idea to water down our...