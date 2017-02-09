Two Lib Dem GAINS from the Conservatives

Thursday nights are fun at the moment.

Look at that swing!

Congratulations to Andrew Doherty & @CotswoldLibDems on another GAIN!

LD Andrew Doherty: 68.1% (+40.2)

CON: 30.1% (-20.9)

GRN: 1.8% (+1.8) pic.twitter.com/hYbtdoQlEJ — ALDC (@ALDC) February 9, 2017

And one more!

A 2nd GAIN of the night – In North Norfolk DC, Waterside where Marion Millership makes it another win from the Conservatives. pic.twitter.com/gveKwJIWJV — ALDC (@ALDC) February 9, 2017

The full result is here:

Waterside (North Norfolk) result:

LDEM: 55.1% (+19.8)

CON: 34.8% (-4.8)

UKIP: 6.5% (+6.5)

LAB: 3.5% (-8.5)

No Green this time round. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 9, 2017

Well done to Andrew, Marion and their teams. They may like to reflect that they were elected on the 11th anniversary of a spectacular and historic Lib Dem parliamentary by-election victory – when Willie Rennie won Dunfermline and West Fife back in 2006.

Elsewhere, in Tendring, we managed 14.1% of the vote from not even standing a candidate last time as UKIP snatched a council seat.

Great & Little Oakley (Tendring) result:

UKIP: 36.8% (+14.1)

CON: 29.1% (+1.4)

LAB: 19.9% (+5.5)

LDEM: 14.1% (+14.1)

No Independent as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 9, 2017

And we didn’t stand in the other two by-elections in Fylde and Corby. The former was held by the Ratepayers and Labour managed a strong hold in the latter, surprising as their previous councillor had been disqualified for non attendance.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings