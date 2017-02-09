Caron Lindsay

Two Lib Dem GAINS from the Conservatives

By | Thu 9th February 2017 - 11:44 pm

Thursday nights are fun at the moment.

Look at that swing!

And one more!

The full result is here:

Well done to Andrew, Marion and their teams. They may like to reflect that they were elected on the 11th anniversary of a spectacular and historic Lib Dem parliamentary by-election victory – when Willie Rennie won Dunfermline and West Fife back in 2006.

Elsewhere, in Tendring, we managed 14.1% of the vote from not even standing a candidate last time as UKIP snatched a council seat.

And we didn’t stand in the other two by-elections in Fylde and Corby. The former was held by the Ratepayers and Labour managed a strong hold in the latter, surprising as their previous councillor had been disqualified for non attendance.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

  • Ian Patterson 9th Feb '17 - 11:48pm

    And credible performances elsewhere, despite not standing in all contests!

  • Steve Atkinson 10th Feb '17 - 12:08am

    Sadly we couldn’t win a Town Council seat in Prescot, Knowsley (Merseyside) off Labour, the only plus being the Greens took it off them instead, with our young candidate Rachel coming 2nd I understand. Previously this was a 100% Labour run TC.

  • Mark Goodrich 10th Feb '17 - 12:39am

    Congratulations to both!

    Without wishing to harp on about it too much, I hope those who said that “setting ourselves against the will of the people” would be electoral suicide are rethinking their position….

    For those who might have missed it, also look at our membership figures in London…

    http://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/liberal-democrat-membership-nearly-doubles-in-london-after-brexit-vote-a3461386.html

    At this point, the only mystery is why the national polls seem slow to react to what is happening on the ground. FWIW, I guess is that people are listening to us again (having stopped during the Coalition years) and when they listen, a lot a liking what they hear but this is slow to filter through in areas without a strong Lib Dem presence.

