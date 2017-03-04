Two months to go: What will you be doing on polling day?

It’s just two months to go until every seat in Scotland and Wales and the English County Councils are up for election. Also being elected are the metro mayors. Jane Brophy in Manchester, Stephen Williams in West of England, Rod Cantrill in Cambridge, Beverley Nielsen in West Midlands, Chris Foote-Wood in Teeside, Carl Cashman in Liverpool are all flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Now is a good time to work out what you can do on polling day to help your local campaign team plan their effort. Polling day is incredibly important. Elections can be lost on the day if we can’t get those who have told us they will vote for us to the polls. We always know when election day is because we are interested. It isn’t necessarily every voter’s first priority.

There are all sorts of jobs to be done on the day. From delivering leaflets early on, to visiting our supporters to remind them to vote, to phoning people, to telling at polling stations (that involves greeting people, and taking their polling card number if they are willing to give it so that we know that they have voted and that we don’t need to visit them), it’s a busy and frenetic experience. It’s also great fun.

So, if you can, book the day off work now and let your local team know when you will be around on the day. If you haven’t done a polling day before, you will no doubt find that you never want to miss another.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings