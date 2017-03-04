Caron Lindsay

Two months to go: What will you be doing on polling day?

By | Sat 4th March 2017 - 3:45 pm

It’s just two months to go until every seat in Scotland and Wales and the English County Councils are up for election. Also being elected are the metro mayors. Jane Brophy in Manchester, Stephen Williams in West of England, Rod Cantrill in Cambridge, Beverley Nielsen in West Midlands, Chris Foote-Wood in Teeside, Carl Cashman in Liverpool are all flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Now is a good time to work out what you can do on polling day to help your local campaign team plan their effort. Polling day is incredibly important. Elections can be lost on the day if we can’t get those who have told us they will vote for us to the polls. We always know when election day is because we are interested. It isn’t necessarily every voter’s first priority.

There are all sorts of jobs to be done on the day. From delivering leaflets early on, to visiting our supporters to remind them to vote, to phoning people, to telling at polling stations (that involves greeting people, and taking their polling card number if they are willing to give it so that we know that they have voted and that we don’t need to visit them), it’s a busy and frenetic experience. It’s also great fun.

So, if you can, book the day off work now and let your local team know when you will be around on the day. If you haven’t done a polling day before, you will no doubt find that you never want to miss another.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 4th Mar - 5:48pm
    DUP 28, UUP 10, TUV 1, SF 27, SDLP 12, Alliance 8, Green 2, PBPA 1, Ind 1 The BBC should note that "Unionists" elected...
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 4th Mar - 5:30pm
    @allan: You might want to check that address:-).
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 4th Mar - 5:29pm
    To be fair, Tony, it's not quite that bad, but this is an error that happens too often.
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 4th Mar - 5:26pm
    I don't think party HQ understands these things. Churning stuff out in quantity is what they do. The quality of what they say? Scotland? Just...
  • User AvatarEddie Sammon 4th Mar - 5:25pm
    Catherine, I lean towards supporting unilateral disarmament, I'm just saying I have some doubts, but overall I think is probably the best thing. We need...
  • User AvatarNicola Prigg 4th Mar - 5:15pm
    The ignorance of English people on this thread & in I assume UK LibDem HQ as to how the LibDem party structure works, plus how...