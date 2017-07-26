Two months with the Lib Dems

Two months ago today I joined the Liberal Democrats amongst the peak of political campaigning for the general election (the first in which I was able to vote). Before this year I had seen myself as someone more on the right when it came to business and the economy but also felt strongly in favour of civil liberties.

As someone who has grown up in a Conservative stronghold in the South, and only really came to better understand politics under the Coalition government, I had always seen the Tories as the better choice out of the two major parties. Until the referendum last year, I was probably well on the route to putting a cross in the box next to Conservatives, not out of total agreement with Tory policies but seeing it as the lesser of two evils. When I found out the result of the referendum early the next morning, followed quickly by the news of David Cameron’s resignation, after the initial anger, confusion and disbelief, it left me reflecting on my own political stand point.

It emerged Theresa May would take over as Conservative leader several weeks later and earlier this year a general election was called for June. In the time from the Brexit result to the election being called, I found myself unable to be supportive of the Conservatives who had done nothing but shift rightwards on the political spectrum and witnessed a Labour party move much closer to its socialist roots. I was left unsatisfied with what the two major parties were offering, and so I looked elsewhere for inspiration.

I was always well aware of the Lib Dems and always saw them as a major political player, however refreshed leadership in the form of Tim Farron and my increasing desire to find a party that better represented my values made me hear them out properly and really inspect the manifesto. I was left impressed with the ‘common-sense’ approach of the party and the fact that they seemed to be genuinely passionate about standing up for people’s rights, securing equal opportunities and being pro EU all while taking a positive and sensible approach to the economy.

During the two months I have been a member, I have felt nothing but welcome. I was quickly welcomed by my regional and local Lib Dems and regularly receive details of meet-ups and local campaigns. I have helped deliver leaflets and spread the message of the party with a renewed pride in the politics I am a part of. I am very happy that I decided to join and just wish I had listened to the Lib Dem message sooner. Even if any vote other than Tory is a protest vote in my constituency, I found myself crossing the box of the party with pride, not because they were the least offensive but because I truly related to their vision.

I am looking forward to what the future holds under Vince Cable and hope that the party gets back the vote share and seats it deserves.

* Luke Reading joined the Lib Dems in May because of support for the party ideals and rejection of populist politics. He is currently studying at The University of Portsmouth.