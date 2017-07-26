Two months with the Lib Dems

Two months ago today I joined the Liberal Democrats amongst the peak of political campaigning for the general election (the first in which I was able to vote). Before this year I had seen myself as someone more on the right when it came to business and the economy but also felt strongly in favour of civil liberties.
As someone who has grown up in a Conservative stronghold in the South, and only really came to better understand politics under the Coalition government, I had always seen the Tories as the better choice out of the two major parties. Until the referendum last year, I was probably well on the route to putting a cross in the box next to Conservatives, not out of total agreement with Tory policies but seeing it as the lesser of two evils. When I found out the result of the referendum early the next morning, followed quickly by the news of David Cameron’s resignation, after the initial anger, confusion and disbelief, it left me reflecting on my own political stand point.
It emerged Theresa May would take over as Conservative leader several weeks later and earlier this year a general election was called for June. In the time from the Brexit result to the election being called, I found myself unable to be supportive of the Conservatives who had done nothing but shift rightwards on the political spectrum and witnessed a Labour party move much closer to its socialist roots. I was left unsatisfied with what the two major parties were offering, and so I looked elsewhere for inspiration.
I was always well aware of the Lib Dems and always saw them as a major political player, however refreshed leadership in the form of Tim Farron and my increasing desire to find a party that better represented my values made me hear them out properly and really inspect the manifesto. I was left impressed with the ‘common-sense’ approach of the party and the fact that they seemed to be genuinely passionate about standing up for people’s rights, securing equal opportunities and being pro EU all while taking a positive and sensible approach to the economy.
During the two months I have been a member, I have felt nothing but welcome. I was quickly welcomed by my regional and local Lib Dems and regularly receive details of meet-ups and local campaigns. I have helped deliver leaflets and spread the message of the party with a renewed pride in the politics I am a part of. I am very happy that I decided to join and just wish I had listened to the Lib Dem message sooner. Even if any vote other than Tory is a protest vote in my constituency, I found myself crossing the box of the party with pride, not because they were the least offensive but because I truly related to their vision.
I am looking forward to what the future holds under Vince Cable and hope that the party gets back the vote share and seats it deserves.
* Luke Reading joined the Lib Dems in May because of support for the party ideals and rejection of populist politics. He is currently studying at The University of Portsmouth.
Welcome Luke 🙂
I joined last year. The EU referendum result was the final straw, but the IP Bill already had me looking towards the Lib Dems. I’ve also had a great experience in the last year: the local party are a great bunch, and it’s being refreshing to belong to a group who have such differing views, all under the umbrella of liberalism, but are capable of discussing the issues that face the country and the world sensibly and respectfully. Contrast to my experiences with other parties, where differences are not embraced so happily.
To LDV…Is there an ‘agenda’? Two of the last three posts are from ‘defecting’ Tories…One from an fervent fan of Thatcherism and another who appears to be Tory in everything but ‘hard’ Brexit…
Welcome , to Luke, and John above describes us well.
It is a shame that a few are so shocked in the site , that some are supposedly joining with views they perceive as different in ways they feel unable to accomodate.
All parties have various wings. I increasingly read comments by ex or fed up , members of longstanding , who seem to think there was or is a Holy Grail of the True philosophy somewhere, perhaps like Caron , the editor , they are too keen on Harry Potter , that unlike her, they seem to only accept the article of faith , or , book as written, above all things !
All parties need strong debate.
The alternative is illiberal and undemocratic.
It is called dictatorship.
Thanks for your welcome John and Lorenzo!
One aspect of the Lib Dems I have really enjoyed since joining is the discussion and debate that takes place between members regardless of where they stand on the political spectrum or what their background might be. It is refreshing to see and something that is vital for effective politics.
@ Lorenzo So are you saying that anything goes, Lorenzo, and that we should become some sort of wishy washy mushy blancmange of a party with no principles ? Would you encourage, let’s say, Nigel Farage to join the party because we would all then be able to have a backslapping beer with him at the Glee Club ?
Using the word ‘dictatorship’ is over the top. A polite pragmatic caution of Greeks bearing gifts is a more realistic approach.
Lorenzo Cherin
What you are saying is nonsense and offensive to those of us who are unhappy about the way our party is going.
If our party was going that way, and getting increased support for doing so, we might still be unhappy, but we would have to admit it was working. But it is not working. This shift to the right in our party, so energetically pushed as the path to success by Clegg and his close comrades when he came to power, has not brought in many more voters as they have claimed, it has lost us most of our support.
And you think that those of us who predicted that would happen and have been proved correct should just shut up instead of saying so?
Well, what we are seeing here is that it is resulting in new members being recruited. Ok, perhaps that will eventually result in the party succeeding. But it will mean the party is no longer the party I joined. It will have shifted so far from the party I joined that it is more like the party that I most opposed when I first became involved in politics.
In the long run, yes, it is a democratic party, and people have a right to join it and change it. I’m not saying, as you falsely claim, that everyone in the party must have exactly the same views as I have. Of course there must be a variety of views, and discussion between people holding different views. However, if the balance of opinion changes so much in the party that most people in it stand for an approach that is very different from mine, why should I stay in it? People who think the party they joined is no longer a party that stands for their sort of politics have the right to leave it.
It looks to me like a very clear message is now being put across by Liberal Democrat Voice – that we have shifted very greatly in our position by taking on a large number of new members who were once keen supporters of the Conservative Party and whose political views haven’t changed much. They are joining us because they believe we now stand for what the Conservative Party used to stand for.
Well, ok, but since one of the main reasons I joined the Liberal Party and stayed in its successor was because I believed it was the most effective opposition to the Conservative Party, why should I now stay a member of it when it has morphed into being what the Conservative Party was back then? In fact, quite a bit more right-wing in economic terms than the Conservative Party was back in the 1970s when I first joined the Liberal Party.
Personally I welcome anyone who joins us. We need them all. Perhaps there is an imbalance over past loyalties. Isn’t this to be expected when we have an unpopular Tory govt and a seemingly popular opposition? When Blair took us into Iraq we had a lot of ex Labour people joining us. So what? What we need to do is show our newbies what liberalism means in practice and that means creating a welcoming and inclusive environment.
@ Messrs. Raw and Huntbach: very well said.
Welcome Luke. It’s always to good to here from new members about their positive experience of joining us.
I suspect the recent converts from the Conservative members or supporters are the beginning of a greater realignment. There are is no doubt that both Conservative and Labour Parties have been largely taken over by their respective extreme wings, leaving many more moderate people feeling out of sorts. It seems harder for Labour folk to make the jump at the moment (especially given the levels of denial about Corbyn’s Brexit credentials), but I think we will see more members joining us from both parties. Some of the moderates in both will find us a natural home, although not all will and many moderates may choose to stay in their current homes.
All are welcome who embrace Liberalism and our inheritance of Social Democracy from the SDP. If you believe in our Party’s creed then you are one of us – no matter what your background.
This particular OP hasn’t told us a great deal about his basic political stance other than that he prefers the Tories to Labour, and the Lib Dems to both. Well, I don’t prefer the Toriers to Labour, and nor (I suspect) do expats or Matthew Huntbach. However, the polls regularly tell us that our voters would split roughly 50/50 between the Tories and Labour, if they had to make a second-preference vote. It follows that we can hardly go out of our way to make ex-Tories unwelcome.
That said, we should be wary of the backwash when the Tory Party is demoralised and in disarray, while Labour is buoyed up by the unexpected discovery that Jeremy Corbyn is good at campaigning (if, sadly, not much else!) The risk is that a preponderance of right-wing people will feel themselves politically homeless, cast around for a new home, and settle on us. The risk is that a preponderance of their moderately left-wing counterparts will stay put in the Labour Party, whether out of inertia, or a forlorn hope that they might oust Corbyn, or a forlorn hope that Corbyn might cope sort-of-ok if he was put in charge of government.
This risks driving our party back toward the disaster of Cleggism, just when Tim Farron had done so much to bring us back toward our centre-left roots. In those terms, I do share Matthew Huntbach’s concerns. The response should be, not to turn people away, but also, not to be swayed by them into changing our position. I’m encouraged to see Vince talking about strong Lib Dem policies, for example on property and land taxation as well as on Brexit, which clearly differ from Conservative policy. That is what he needs to do.
Luke, you are very welcome. It is no surprise if intelligent people from either of the major parties have realised in the last year that we are the wiser option, and I am glad that you have found congenial company in your constituency.
I suppose at this time it is more likely that ex-Tories are openly declaring for us than ex-Labour people, because the Tories are now in disarray in the government, while Labour sympathisers after a turbulent year will be feeling the need to unite in opposition, or at least to stay quiet. But, Lorenzo, I am surprised at your comment, and have to agree with David Raw and Matthew Huntbach above (as so often!) in theirs.
Matthew, hang on in there, as I shall do. The complexion of the party hasn’t suddenly changed, we aren’t going to be Tory-lite stooges any more. Remember how many new members we have acquired out of admiration for Tim Farron, whose passionate support for individual people and for the least fortunate, whether young people likely to be denied their freedom and chance to flourish in Europe or refugees from war-zones stuck now in a perpetual non-life, was enthusiastically backed by the party. We are not backward in caring for people, and will continue to care and to serve – and to oppose the Tory predators.
David Raw and Mathew Huntbach
Why don’t you read what is written then comment instead of make up what you think I say !
I am of the view , and as a social Liberal and social democrat who unlike you both , was a member of the Labour party , that we welcome debate and discussion.
Of course we can prefer left or right , that is fine, but to judge someone by a single , often well thought through and well meant article , is not what I believe is a liberal or democratic response.
Even socialist ideas are broad , when in that party I welcomed a range of views.
It is dictatorships , I am saying , do not have that approach, we must welcome , as part of being in a society with the freedom to join a party.
As far as welcoming all and sundry, yes, and no.
I would not welcome anyone from the BNP .
UKIP contain some libertarians , some populists, who , if they changed their mind, I would welcome, as I would an ex communist , like , say, John Reid , Dennis Healy , or such like !
I think , it is obvious we are not a right wing party, in any way.
The fact we may not be left wing enough for some , means we are where we should be , centre to centre left.
I favour an alliance with Labour not the Conservatives.
Nigel Farage to join us? Save the story for 1/4/2018. He should be grateful that he lives in democracies such as the UK, Germany and the EU. After all the damage he has done to the national and trans-national interest what would happen to him if he lived in Turkey?
Well, really, a few people come on here and say they have joined us after being conservatives and a couple of other people go into a wild hissy fit of indignation.
Well, I am one of those “membership development officers” that has seen a doubling of membership since 2015. I can reassure Matthew and David that the majority of those new members used to vote Labour. Some of them are post-Clegg returners like me. I would say the Party membership is almost certainly a bit more left of centre than it was in 2014, but certainly the way to judge the centre of gravity is not who posts on LDV.
Meanwhile, to our new ex-Tory voters, I say welcome! If you have read the Preamble to our Constitution and are mostly happy with what it says, you will be fine. If you read that and say “hey! I don’t care if people are enslaved by poverty or conformity” then maybe you should look elsewhere!
Expats: No – we do not have an agenda on LDV. We publish posts that are sent to us – the only criteria are that they are clearly written, are polite about others and will be of interest to our readers. So if you want posts on other subjects please write them yourself and send them in.
Welcome Luke! It’s great to hear you’ve joined us and are enjoying campaigning. Long may it continue.
David and Matthew I have some sympathy with what you are feeling. When I first saw the Coalition leaders in the Lib Dems I foolishly thought how good it was that men in suits had seen the light and joined our party. I didn’t realise that they wanted to take the party over and hadn’t really seen the light at all. My only excuse is that I was unwell and not very involved with the party at the time. So I share your suspicion, but feel it only really applies when people talk of Labour or Tory MPs joining, though I’m very reassured by Andrew’s post.
Now we have so many new members we really need discussion opportunities, maybe organised by the regional parties, so that we can all participate in strategy and policy debates. In fact I think there are going to be exactly those opportunities coming up very soon. Let’s make the most of them and convince new members to work from the preamble of our constitution in setting out our stall.
@ Lorenzo Cherin “Why don’t you read what is written then comment instead of make up what you think I say !”
I’m afraid I did read it, Lorenzo. I couldn’t make it up…. by some feat of elastic logic you got to the point of implying that some long standing members were in favour of what you called ‘dictatorship’. Now I’m usually in favour of enjoying your colourful and creative offerings, but you must admit that was a phrase too far this time.
By the way, as someone who went to the same school as Denis Healey, I know having once chatted with him, that his membership of the Communist Party was very short lived when he was a student and war clouds were gathering in Europe. I prefer to remember him with great affection as an old Bradfordian with a down to earth impish sense of humour, a great pianist and photographer, a loving husband of Edna, and as one of the best Prime Ministers we never had. He was a renaissance man. He’d probably say now, with a twinkle in his eye, that he had more common sense than to join the Lib Dems.
Yes, I too welcome Luke and hope he enjoys and makes a good contribution to the party.
Where I am more wary is when individuals who have achieved some sort of prominence in the Tory Party (e.g. introducing Michael Fallon at Tory Conference only nine months ago) suddenly decide to switch horses. I’m curious as to what lay behind it.
@ Sue Sutherland Yes, very much agree with you and also found Andrew’s comments reassuring. What the party should do is to have a rigorous selection process for both Council and Parliamentary candidates to test their liberalism , personal qualities and the loyalty and effort they are willing to put in. The pursuit of ‘paper candidates’ seems to have softened that process. (two more defections in Southport I see).
Polls seem to show that about 5% of voters identify themselves as Liberal Democrats which is much less than those who are Conservative or Labour. It is going to be a mighty task to change that which will not be helped by rejecting anyone who was formerly a supporter of another party and has changed their views or feels that their former party has moved away from them. I have become very pessimistic because many of those who vote now seem to have lost all contact with reality.