UK income inequality lower than a decade ago: three challenges for the Lib Dems

Counterintuitive though it may seem to many, Britain is significantly more equal than it was a decade ago – especially in London, where the fall in inequality has been “dramatic” according to the IFS.

This poses several challenges for those who consider that reducing income inequality should be a policy priority, among whose number are many Liberal Democrats.

First, are people really that concerned about inequality (i.e. their income compared to others) or do they care primarily about how they themselves are doing? The evidence from the last decade would suggest it is the latter.

Second, what is the virtue of reducing inequality through recession/slow economic growth? The fall in inequality is due in large part to the rich becoming poorer to a greater extent than the poor. I don’t see that as a cause for celebration, but if it is the easiest (and possibly only realistic) way of reducing inequality, would proponents of that end be content with this means?

Third, we have as a party in recent years asserted — falsely — on a few occasions in conference motions that inequality has been increasing, and from there have proposed policy solutions based on that falsity. How as a party do we get better at accepting independent evidence, even if it is uncomfortable?

You can read the whole IFS paper here.

* Nick Thornsby is a day editor at Lib Dem Voice.