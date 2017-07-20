UK income inequality lower than a decade ago: three challenges for the Lib Dems

Counterintuitive though it may seem to many, Britain is significantly more equal than it was a decade ago – especially in London, where the fall in inequality has been “dramatic” according to the IFS.
This poses several challenges for those who consider that reducing income inequality should be a policy priority, among whose number are many Liberal Democrats.
First, are people really that concerned about inequality (i.e. their income compared to others) or do they care primarily about how they themselves are doing? The evidence from the last decade would suggest it is the latter.
Second, what is the virtue of reducing inequality through recession/slow economic growth? The fall in inequality is due in large part to the rich becoming poorer to a greater extent than the poor. I don’t see that as a cause for celebration, but if it is the easiest (and possibly only realistic) way of reducing inequality, would proponents of that end be content with this means?
Third, we have as a party in recent years asserted — falsely — on a few occasions in conference motions that inequality has been increasing, and from there have proposed policy solutions based on that falsity. How as a party do we get better at accepting independent evidence, even if it is uncomfortable?
You can read the whole IFS paper here.
* Nick Thornsby is a day editor at Lib Dem Voice.
The Lib Dem policy should be equality of opportunity.
Mozart was not equal and nor should he have been made equal..
The give away is in the title of the IFS document, “poverty and inequality are relatively unchanged”.
What I know for certain is that the number of referrals to my local food bank continues to grow, very often because of the system of universal benefit which I’m afraid we voted for when in government.
David Evershed, Mozart – yes, sublime music – but also subject to the whims of aristocratic patronage and dying in poverty at a young age.
Inequality is a lot more than income. You have to measure also things like the services people use which used to be available free of charge and are now either charged for or, increasingly under austerity, are no longer there. Those changes hit the poorer much harder than the richer, and there is a very long way still to go there.
Over the Thatcher years, the Gini coefficient in the UK (Figure 3) rose from a level of around 0.26 to around 0.35, where it has remained. Just because it has been static for a decade and a half is no cause for celebration. The IFS paper cited shows that the poorest 20%, who benefitted in the 2007-10 period are now losing out relative to the higher income percentiles (Figure 2). Clearly, what we need to do is to target these. As they are paying little or no income tax, raising the income tax threshold further does not benefit them, but we could and should be raising the level at which they pay NI contributions. To remain fiscally neutral, this means raising taxes on the better-off, such as those on the higher and additional rates of income tax.
This IFS income calculator https://www.ifs.org.uk/wheredoyoufitin/ shows how household income relates to the income percentiles used by IFS.
David Evershed:
“Equality of opportunity” is a principled aspiration, but I am not sure that a Leopold Mozart for all is practicable. Leopold Mozart’s opportunity to raise Wolfgang and Nannerl in an exceptional way, created an inequality of opportunity from which we have all benefited.
The same can be said of James Mill’s education of John Stuart, who would have, I think, agreed with the principle of equality of opportunity in general, but would have accepted exceptions that lead to a greater benefit to everyone.
The Mozart case could also be used to point out how lack of a competent National Health Service can deprive society of unimaginable enjoyments.
Of course this article really refers to income inequality, which is more easily measurable whereas discussions on inequality often assume something wider, but less measurable. But in any case Nick Thornsby is right that we should start with the evidence and then decide what should be done about it. It cannot be a good idea to try to shape reality according to our preconceptions: that way Brexit lies.
To me the notion of income equality has always been a bit of a red herring. If incomes drop even slightly at the top end income equality increases. If poor people move or are moved from an area then the area becomes more equal and so on. What we really want to know is have standards of living increased or decreased? Are there more or less people on low incomes? Otherwise it could be construed as a bit of semantic jiggery pokery.
@ Nick Thornsby Are we reading the same document ? I’m sorry, Nick, but I think you’re putting a gloss on it. There are no grounds for complacency amongst Liberal Democrats – unless it is an attempt to be an apologia for the Coalition years.
I quote :
“Overall, the relative poverty rate has remained roughly unchanged since the mid-
2000s, having fallen markedly through the late 1990s and early 2000s. The
exception is relative pensioner poverty, which has continued to fall. Viewed in this
historical context, the increases in relative poverty among children, pensioners
and across the entire population observed over recent years are relatively small;
the changes for 2015–16 are, again, not statistically significant.
However, recent IFS research (Hood and Waters (2017)) suggests the rise in
relative child poverty, small as of yet, will continue over the second half of this
decade, as cuts to working-age benefits act to reduce the incomes of low-income
households with children.”
The problem comes when wonks meet the real world. This article feels a bit like 2 people talking past each other basically arguing from two sides of a pin head.
Most people take ‘Tackling inequality’ to mean reducing food bank use, making sure work pays (i.e. protecting tax credits) and repairing the holes in our welfare system amongst other things. Focussing pedantically on income inequality – on whatever side of the debate you’re on – both misses the real problem and what most people are interested in.
There is of course always an element of the green eyed monster when looking at the other end – top pay levels – but things like the 45% tax rate haven’t exactly sunk the economy and we shouldn’t be afraid to say that we can get revenue from those at the top. After all that’s where a lot of it already comes from.
One of the reasons for a more equal society is that there is some evidence that those including the richer in a more equal country live healthier, happier and less stressed lives see https://inequality.org/facts/inequality-and-health/
But a significant confounding factor is that those countries with lower gini indices tend to be the richer and more developed nations in the first place.
There is also an argument that many on modest wages do jobs that have massive benefits to society. Which is of more use to society a nurse or a premier league footballer?
Of course on the other hand why should someone doing 3 jobs or spent long hours developing skills or learning be taxed heavily and their hard earned money given to someone who is bone idle?
Of interest is the NICE guidance on health inequalities at https://www.nice.org.uk/advice/lgb4/chapter/What-can-local-authorities-achieve-by-tackling-health-inequalities
Which states:
In England, the cost of treating illness and disease arising from health inequalities has been estimated at £5.5 billion per year. In terms of the working-age population, it leads to productivity losses to industry of between £31–33 billion each year. Lost taxes and higher welfare payments resulting from health inequalities cost in the region of £28–32 billion (Estimating the costs of health inequalities: A report prepared for the Marmot review).
This report is a challenge for we Lib Dems but not for the reasons that Nick suggests. The change in inequality is because some high earners are earning less than previously not because low earners are earning more. The greatest effect is in London and the South East where one might argue that inflated salaries have taken a small hit which will have little effect on their expenditure.
The situation of the poorest group hasn’t changed which is why we have so many people needing food banks. Therefore our party must still consider ways in which we can improve the lot of these people who are undoubtedly still trapped by their poverty.
Sue – I absolutely agree with your conclusion, and I suppose that is my point: what is important is the lot of those trapped in poverty in an absolute sense, not whether or not they are poorer or richer compared to someone else. That is why I think focussing on inequality in itself — as opposed to poverty, ill health etc — is not a good idea.
Here (taken from the link cited by the OP) is the BBC business correspondent’s take on the IFS report:
“Incomes have declined among the highest earners, many of whom work in the finance and insurance industries. That’s because these sectors were hit hardest by the financial crisis. That brings down the gap between rich and poor. But if someone who once earned £5m per year is now earning £2.5m, they are still pretty rich.”
So there we have it. Apologists for high inequality seek to claim that everything is hunky dory, simply on the basis that millionaire bankers are not coining it quite as much as they once did. The bankers do still, of course, have plenty salted away.
And those apologists think they belong in what used to be denoted a “centre-left” party!