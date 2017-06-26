Unconditionally surrender to the EU or be a failed state

The fact that Brexit will be a total disaster brought about by deceitful propaganda and an illegitimate, undemocratic procedure, is now firmly established. Brexiteers, if you are not yet ready for reality: print and read in 2 years.
The election has produced a bigger remain-majority in Parliament:
“Hard Brexit” is a logically consistent, albeit disastrous, course of action. “Soft Brexit” is a nonsensical placeholder for the other logically consistent and only sensible course of action (until that becomes permissible to think and speak): “Stop Brexit”. Interpreting Labor-votes as endorsing “Hard Brexit” is ridiculous and desperate. “Soft” is the tactically smart “Stop”. A second referendum is a similar placeholder: systemically more consistent but electorally less effective.
Coming events will produce a bigger remain-majority in the general public:
- Brexit negotiations will expose the utter lack of strategy, preparation, competence, and capacity of the UK-side.
- The UK public will experience the piling up of overwhelming, unresolved and lose-lose negotiation-fronts; the timescale becomes visibly unrealistic.
- The resulting impasse in the separation agreement will highlight the Government’s logistical and intellectual inability to autonomously engage in new trading-agreements.
- A continuing slowdown of foreign direct investment will weaken employment.
- Lost economic momentum, ratings-downgrades, and Bank of England policy will depress Sterling further.
- The city will accelerate its move to the continent as hopes dwindle and GBP compensation evaporates.
- The drop in EU-immigration will accentuate supply problems in key sectors (e.g. healthcare, construction, agriculture) and sustain imported inflation.
- All of the above will damage public finances and necessitate further austerity.
- Consequently, real household incomes will continue to fall.
- Real estate prices will drop creating home equity squeezes and undermining consumer spending further.
- Separation desires in Scotland, NI, and Wales will flourish.
- A weak and fully absorbed Government will become domestically inactive: Heathrow-expansion, HS2, Trident, policing, (health)care, will go unattended and unfunded.
- Any serious national security challenge will be difficult to respond to forcefully.
- These developments will diminish other nation’s interest in pursuing UK trade deals.
- All opposition parties will thrive, but also the DUP and the Scottish Conservatives will have to respond; Remain Tories will feel emboldened, Labour Leavers go silent.
This economic and constitutional state of emergency supersedes anyhow misused democracy nonsense, e.g. “will of the people”. I see the following scenarios:
- A Corbyn Government: his Remainers and coalition partners can force a stop of the Brexit process, if he does not come to that conclusion himself. Seeing the imminent collapse of UK governance, the EU will agree.
- An open-ended transitional agreement at EU terms (continued free movement, payments, and European Court of Justice oversight), likely to become permanent or the departure-point for a Brexit reversal. The time and experience gained will cure the British public and its (probably changed) Government from the Brexit virus.
Luckily, no Government will be strong enough to leave without a deal in these circumstances. That would amount to becoming a failed state because the combined lack of domestic economic substance, international integration, and responsible political leadership would make orderly statehood unsustainable.
At this point, your political class in England and Northern Ireland lacks the experience, moderation, and intellectual calibre to exit and replace EU rule, even if that were beneficial. It will take years until it learns (and is trusted) again to be a constructive, let alone influential EU member.
Ironically, renewed EU membership (in an irreversibly diminished role), will turn out to be the only road to the UK’s continued existence as a sovereign and united state that can generate the means to sustain its identity and dignity.
* Arnold Kiel is a self-employed Management Consultant, father of two sons in British education, and very concerned about their future in this Europe
Well thank goodness the EU is there to show us dumb Brits how to run our sad little lives.
What you call hard Brexit is simply the default setting if no agreement is reached. Apart from that this seems like another startling example of the seer abilities regularly exhibited by some remain supporters. No ifs, no maybes, no doubts. just pure conjecture presented as certainty.
All you say may very well come to pass, but even when faced with inevitable disaster do not under estimate the desire of the brave Brexiteers to carry on. The tend to need repeated lessons in reality before they even begin to have an inkling things are not going right.
I agree with most of this, though scenario 2 seems more likely than scenario 1 because Corbyn has always been ardently anti-Europe, and is still so – he whipped his party into supporting article 50. Much of the public is still fairly oblivious, most of them don’t read the Guardian, let alone these columns, and the right wing press which dominates the UK media will lull too many into thinking that Brexit was the best thing that ever happened. Or if there are problems, then it’s a sacrifice worth making for Queen and Country. Therefore I think the pull factor – of a flourishing Europe – is likely to be more effective than the push factor, as I’ve argued in my post about gambling on a second referendum.
Arnold , I know there has been talk of Tim and religion, but I think you have been watching too many Charlton Heston movies , biblical , epic , proportions !
Arnold,
good speech here by Professor Vernon Bogdanor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9edfG1utRg
I met another regretting brexiteer today & when I suggested he write to his MP,he thought that idea a good one & will write to him.
.
My concerns are well summed up in Arnold’s contribution. Brexit is epic stupidity.
John King, have a horrible feeling that you’re right about scenario 2 being the more likely. At the moment that looks to be the way things are going. It will leave us subject to laws we have no part in making and part of a continent we have no part in shaping.
Paul Murray, that will be the EU telling us dumb Brits how to run our lives.
The big issue as I see is that a deal is only in the interest of a small number of politicians. Think about it, Brexiteers would be happy to crash out of the EU without a deal as they would get what they wasn’t whilst opposition. The SNP would love us to crash out if it led to independence because the economy tanked. Jeremy Corbyn would love the economy to tank as that would = more Labour voters at the next election. Only a few politicians like Ken Clarke want a deal as they know it could be curtains for the Tory party when this all goes wrong.
Resistance is futile! Surrender now or you will be exterminated!
I think we’ve heard this kind of thing before. Nein Danke!
While I see plenty of scope for Brexit being a harmful disaster for the UK, all of this post assumes that the Government of the day doesn’t succesfully blame the EU when things go wrong. Every bad outcome, every breakdown in negotiations will be blamed on intransigent European countries trying to bully the plucky UK which is only trying to stand up for it’s citizens……
Arnold Kiel:
What do you think will happen in 2019 when there are Euro elections during which the various candidates for Commission President face each other in televised debates around Europe?
Whatever the state of negotiations, the UK surely be on the outside looking in. Ironically, I think there will be far more media interest than when the UK did have a vote.
I think we need to look at this from the other side, how much it costs to stay in the EU and what was the likelihood of UK achieving significant changes that apparently even EU ‘remainers’ said were necessary.
Would we be prepared to fund or populate an EU army as well as meet NATO commitments and then our own. What happens when greater integration in the form of social union’, i.e. harmonisation of welfare systems comes along ? Many ‘remainers’ appear to think that there is no ambition to move much beyond the EU’s present set-up yet that is obviously not the case.
We are supposed to pay a fixed and transparent contribution for EU membership yet we have also managed to run up a $100 billion bill on top of this.
Just how much are you prepared to pay for EU membership ? Is it good at any price ? How much would our un costed commitments be to the EU in 10 or 20 years time? $150
billion/$200 billion?
What could we have looked forward to had we remained in, an emboldened EU with little reason to accommodate essential reform.
Although some may not acknowledge it the EU has, in the last twelve months, already changed their attitude towards where it goes from here, There is even talk of controlling surges of migration.
Brexit has changed the political landscape and mindset in the EU for the good and there is every reason to think that the UK can come to a mutually beneficial arrangement with the EU.
I would fully support a (privatised) EU army and a (privatised) EU wide healthcare system, as well as Britain joining the Euro.
Unfortuantely with rampant nationalism on the Tory side, and rampant socialism on the Labour side, the chance of any of the above is sadly slim.
Undoubtedly the government will try to blame the EU but as people get poorer they will find blame doesn’t heat the house or feed the kids. The USSR blamed the evil capitalists but in the end blame alone couldn’t support the system. If the EU is successful and we are not no amount of blame will keep the present leaders in power.
’10.Real estate prices will drop’
Sorry but are you George Osborne? Falling house prices eh…Awful. Terrible. Stuff of nightmares. Really.
Vote for the EU to maintain boomer house prices.
Crikey. Are you George Osborne under another name?
More generally, a Norway type of arrangement would be very, very sensible indeed. And in fact the EU might do will to think about the EU IN EZ OUT question rather more fully. The EU is at a crossroads and, to my mind the UK referendum was a symptom of the problem, not the cause. The EU is not an optimum political area. To say as much is, I think a statement of nothing but fact. The political overreach may manifest itself in different ways (UK – free movement, Greece – Economy, Italy – Banking system etc) but what we have is not a real polity.
The EZ will need far, far deeper political integration than it has now. That will include fiscal transfers well beyond the current convergence funds. It will include something that looks like a single treasury with real powers – used with regard to BOTH surplus and deficit countries. It may well involve an EZ Parliament. Possibly in the longer term it might even need a single welfare system for free movers. Macron’s thinking on the future of the EZ is not wrong. However such integration will surely need to be put to the EU public in a referendum and the European Constitution showed where that leads to.
Some states will want such a deeply integrated EZ – but not, I suspect, by any stretch all. At that point some sort of formal two-tiers looks inevitable and EEA IN EU OUT looks to me like a good start.
Norway like arrangements would be good for the UK and probably good for the EU too.
Tony Lloyd – ‘It will leave us subject to laws we have no part in making and part of a continent we have no part in shaping.’
No. There seems to be this idea doing the rounds that Norway is some sort of EU-lite. It is a very sensible compromise and one, frankly the UK should have looked at decades ago. Norway does not by any means implement all EU legislation:
‘According to Norway’s Foreign Affairs (NOU 2012:2 p. 790, 795), from the legislative acts implemented from 1994 to 2010, 70% of EU directives and 17% of EU regulations in force in the EU in 2008 were in force in Norway in 2010.[4] Overall, this means that about 28% of EU legislation in force of these two types in 2008 were in force in Norway in 2010.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Norway%E2%80%93European_Union_relations
Moreover Norway (and EFTA) is involved in international rule-making bodies – http://www.telegraph.co.uk/comment/columnists/9813101/Norways-fax-democracy-is-nothing-for-Britain-to-fear.html
Try here for Norway and the ECJ – https://m.forums.theregister.co.uk/post/reply/2827874?
I’m not for a moment saying it’s perfect. But the Norway option is one that is a clear next step for the UK.
Anyone who thinks a punishment deal will make leavers crawl back to the EU with their tail between their legs will be disappointed.
Well said Martin. The EU want a deal so the UK does have some cards. Talking about unconditional surrender to the EU is bad politics.