NewsHound

Universal Credit a train wreck that must be stopped – Stephen Lloyd

By | Mon 18th September 2017 - 9:15 am

As Winter approaches, the last thing you would want is for people to be without money for weeks on end, yet this is what the Government is about to inflict on thousands of benefit claimants as it rolls out Universal Credit. Evidence shows that the 6 week wait (and longer in many cases) for the first payment is causing real suffering and distress.

This morning, Conference will debate an emergency motion calling for the roll-out of Universal Credit to be halted until the problems with it can be fixed. From the Guardian:

The party’s work and pensions spokesman, Stephen Lloyd, is to say in a speech on Monday that the party has lost faith in the coalition’s flagship welfare reform with its accelerated rollout just weeks away, and that the Conservatives have altered it beyond recognition.

“The Tories ideological fixations over universal credit are leading to appalling consequences for thousands of people,” he will say. “And if it is not checked, stopped right now, in its tracks, so the failings can be addressed, it will be tens of thousands of our fellow citizens slipping into into grotesque levels of debt.”

Lloyd is convinced thousands of families will lose their homes unless the policy is rethought, and hopes the Lib Dems will work with Labour and some Conservative MPs to force a change.

“I know the shadow secretary of state, Debbie Abrahams. I worked with her on the work and pensions select committee when I was last an MP,” he will say. “Let’s both join together in demanding the government pause the universal credit rollout, and let’s do it now, together, before it’s too late.”

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Richard Underhill 18th Sep '17 - 9:52am

    Stephen Lloyd MP (Eastbourne) was on the Sunday Politics (Southeast) on BBC1 with a Tory junior minister. Stephen said he had been on the parliamentary committee and had warned Ian Duncan Smith (former cabinet minister for welfare). He described as “fantasy” the objective of the tory policy. The system has been rolled out in two parts of the constituency of the tory minister at different times. The minister continued to support what appears to be a tory ideological obsession. Previously rent or mortgage payments had been paid directly to landlords.

  • Sue Sutherland 18th Sep '17 - 11:02am

    I’m so glad Stephen is making a stand on this. When the change from direct payment of HB was made I understood that this was a good Liberal idea but many people in receipt of HB find difficulties in managing their money for different reasons and investors in housing require a reliable rental income. Of course the major concern has to be the considerable time without funds that people have to suffer which is causing quite unnecessary extreme hardship but the changes to HB payments must be exacerbating this.

  • Bill Fowler 18th Sep '17 - 12:50pm

    The really poor will end up in the arms of the money-lenders and with the interest rates will probably be out of pocket for months, like kicking someone when they are already down. It is a terrible mistake of the Conservatives to turn a blind eye to semi-legal finance companies ripping off people as it brings capitalism and hence themselves into disrepute.

    No idea why they changed the HB payments either, seems silly, at least with direct payments landlords would know they would eventually get the money even if there was a delay. Guess the new universal benefit system is aimed at discouraging people to apply and go get a job instead or based on the assumption that everyone is paid a month in arrears and therefore have some breathing space. Unfortunately, they have already booked in the savings in universal benefits so no chance they are going to change it.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin 18th Sep - 2:11pm
    Spot on Glenn.
  • User AvatarMatt (Bristol) 18th Sep - 2:02pm
    This speech is great, it's everything I love about Tim, it's why I voted for him as leader, and at the same time illustrates why...
  • User AvatarSteve Trevethan 18th Sep - 1:38pm
    How important is objectivity to LDs and our party? "The US military machine is the world's biggest institutional consumer of petroleum products and the world's...
  • User AvatarDavid Jordan 18th Sep - 1:31pm
    Peter. Fortunately not. The models are remarkably good but are rather peripheral to the matter in any case. They aren't the reason why we think...
  • User AvatarGlenn 18th Sep - 12:59pm
    To Remainer Martin' Personally when someone uses the phrase "get it over with as quickly as possible" I don't immediately jump to death. I usually...
  • User AvatarBill Fowler 18th Sep - 12:50pm
    The really poor will end up in the arms of the money-lenders and with the interest rates will probably be out of pocket for months,...