Venezuela – a failure wrought by paranoia and a cause without much principle

It is noticeable that Venezuela is prominent in the British media at the moment. To be honest, the chaos of a typical Latin American banana republic seldom causes such interest, but given the links between the Venezuelan Government and Jeremy Corbyn, its failure is a convenient stick to beat him with.

And let’s be honest, things are bad there. I had the opportunity to go to Caracas in December 2015, when things were already falling apart, inflation was spiralling and the bolivar was on its way to toilet paper status. At that point, the government had stopped publishing most economic data – it was pretty meaningless anyway – and had acknowledged its exchange rate difficulties by offering an alternative exchange rate for tourists.

The official rate was six bolivars to the dollar. As a tourist, you could legally get two hundred bolivars to the dollar. The black market, usually a fair judge of reality, was offering eight hundred bolivars to the dollar. And, as the largest bank note in circulation was a one hundred bolivar note, you can easily imagine what that meant in terms of carrying money.

So, why are things so bad in Venezuela? Firstly, the economy is almost entirely underpinned by oil exports (which represented 96% of total exports) and when the price of crude fell, GDP fell catastrophically. A market economy can adjust to that, albeit painfully. Sadly for the Venezuelan people, they have a government which not only doesn’t believe in markets, it doesn’t appear to understand them either.

The government’s solution was to ignore the fall in state revenues as far as possible, continuing to fund popular social welfare programmes in order to retain support. At the same time, it introduced stringent price controls on key products, regardless of their production cost. As a result, as raw materials became much more expensive, it became impossible to produce staples at even breakeven levels, so private companies ceased production.

In response, the government either obliged companies to produce goods at prices that guaranteed losses, or seized assets to operate them themselves. The resultant collapse of availability of a vast array of products was inevitable. Even beer became hard to find. And, with the collapse of the currency, importing goods was impossible, especially as it became harder and harder to repatriate earnings from Venezuela.

There is no doubt that the regime, for that it what it must be called, has responded to setbacks with increasing paranoia. It must be someone else’s fault, for to admit error would be fatal.

This led to a conclusive defeat in December 2015 when, contrary to all expectations, the opposition won a clear majority of seats in the General Election, an election which, for the most part, was surprisingly peaceful. In downtown Caracas, I witnessed voters patiently waiting to vote in long queues, despite a heavy army presence.

When the results were finally announced, after a series of delays, the Opposition had won but, importantly, not by enough to overturn a Presidential veto. It is possible, perhaps probable, that an electoral system which seems to limit the ability of a dominant political force to gain overwhelming advantage, combined with some manipulation of votes cast, was enough to deny them, and President Maduro has since taken full advantage, ruling by Presidential decree, and effectively sidelining the Constitutent Assembly.

Arrests of opposition figures have become commonplace, and the removal of all alternative figures of authority has continued apace, as the economy crashes and burns. The vaunted healthcare system has collapsed, with even basic medicines not available, there is starvation as families struggle to put food on the table, and smuggling across the border with Colombia is rife.

Liberals across Europe have shown their support for our sister party in Venezuela, whose leader spoke to the recent Congress of Liberal International via Skype. Pressure needs to be put upon the Maduro regime to acknowledge its lack of legitimacy, release political prisoners and to allow the Opposition a opportunity to try to put the country back on its feet.

What Venezuela doesn’t need is the faux concern of the Conservative Party using it as a convenient stick to attack a domestic opponent. Because, ultimately, Conservatives don’t much care about Venezuela, but they are frightened of Jeremy Corbyn.

* Mark Valladares is a member of the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee, and blogs at Liberal Bureaucracy.