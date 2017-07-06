NewsHound

“Very good” Lib Dem statement on EU-Japan trade deal

By | Thu 6th July 2017 - 11:41 pm

The Lib Dems were praised today by Politics.co.uk editor Ian Dunt over shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake’s comments on the Brexit Bill.

Tom said:

Last year the Government estimated that an EU-Japan Free Trade Deal  could be worth £5 billion annually to the UK economy – roughly £200 per household. Sadly, by the time the agreement with Japan gets fully ratified, it is very likely the UK will be out of the EU.

Despite a change in public opinion, the Prime Minister still insists on pursuing an economically illiterate hard Brexit, which will cost us this deal as well as access to the EU’s existing pool of trade deals with 54 other countries.

“Whilst the EU continues to strike trade deals with major economies around the world, Liam Fox and his team have so far failed to secure a single commitment, despite racking up 240,000 in taxpayer-funded air miles.

