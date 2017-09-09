Vince announces his Chief of Staff and Press Secretary

Those of us who had hoped of a return to Westminster for Sarah Olney will have to wait for a while because she has taken a job which will ensure she is there every day, but will not be able to stand for election.

Vince Cable has appointed her as his new Chief of Staff so she will have a key role in developing his strategy and liaising with the Party to get us all onside.

In many ways, this is an inspired appointment and sends out two very clear messages. First of all, it’s forward looking. Sarah wasn’t even a member of the party two and a half years ago. She joined us in the first post-Clegg surge in May 2015. She is a Lib Dem newbie who is going to be even more at the heart of developing party strategy than she was as an MP. That’s a nod to the members who has joined the party that the new leader may have been around for a while, but he is open to them.

Sarah Olney’s appointment also reaffirms the party’s increasingly vocal anti-Brexit stance. There will be no more equivocating and diffidence.

This should go some way to soothing the nerves of those in the party who were slightly nervous about Vince’s comments in the wake of the referendum about things like freedom of movement and a second referendum.

The other big appointment is Mark Leftly as Vince’s press secretary. I love the fact that he spent 6 years as the assistant editor of Building Magazine, given the rebuild job needed on this party.

He is much better known as the former Deputy Political Editor of the Independent on Sunday. Since he left when the print editions closed down last year, he has worked as a freelance journalist and has written for the likes of Time, The Guardian and the Telegraph. He knows about business, too, as a previous business correspondent at the Independent.

All in all, a very strong team for to support Vince and, we hope, take the party forward.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings