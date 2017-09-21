Caron Lindsay

Vince Cable backs opt-out organ donation system

By | Thu 21st September 2017 - 8:17 pm

I’ve seen people go through the pain of losing someone they love because a transplant didn’t happen in time. I’ve seen people, in shock at having lost someone suddenly and tragically being put under the added pressure of deciding whether their loved one’s organs should be donated. Maybe they hadn’t even had the conversation and didn’t know what their wishes would be. Maybe it was pain too far.

I’ve always made it clear to my family that should it be me, anything that would make anyone else have a chance of improved life should be used. I’ve signed up to the organ donor register. However, not everyone who would be happy to donate their organs has got round to filling in the form.

That’s why I’ve always favoured an opt-out system. It means that anyone who objects to their organs being used has the right to ensure that it doesn’t happen to them. And if you do object, you will make sure that you have opted out. This is one of these issues where there are liberal arguments for both sides. For me, as long as there are proper safeguards for people, opting out is the way to go.

So I was very pleased to see that Vince Cable has backed The Mirror’s campaign for an opt out donor system.

He told them:

“There are around 6,500 people in the UK waiting for a transplant. I urge the Government to listen to this campaign and the calls of countless families across the country.

“We can ensure more lives and more children like little Max are saved. I’m proud to be a registered organ donor. I carry my card everywhere. It was an obvious choice.”

The “little Max” he was talking to is a 9 year old who had a heart transplant after a wait of 8 months.

Wales has introduced a “soft opt out” system which means that consent is presumed, but relatives can stop the process if they wish and it looks like Scotland is going the same way. In the last Scottish Parliament, a bill introducing an opt-out system was lost by just 3 votes.

2 Comments

  • David Raw 21st Sep '17 - 10:19pm

    So glad to hear Vince’s position on this.

    It is likely Scotland will follow the Welsh example – having failed by only 2 votes last year – and England needs to follow. It is estimated 600 people will die in the UK this year because they do not receive an organ in time.

    I had a transplant six years ago and will for ever be grateful to the family of the donor and the wonderful transplant unit in Edinburgh – they celebrate 25 years of activity this December. They gave me a new life and the chance to walk three daughters down the aisle and see three grandchildren come into the world.

    Well done, Vince.

  • TonyH 21st Sep '17 - 10:23pm

    Excellent news. This is a change that would save/improve countless lives and is a threat to absolutely no-one. It is long overdue and it’s great to see that Vince is identifying with it.

