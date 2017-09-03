Caron Lindsay

Vince Cable hits Snapchat

By | Sun 3rd September 2017 - 8:51 am

Vince Cable is certainly getting out there on social media at the moment.

He’s tweeting several times a day. He’s on Facebook  and, like everyone else these days, on Instagram

It was his latest post on Instagram that surprised me – announcing that he’s going to be on Snapchat, a medium most commonly used by the young people I know, from 15th September.

The post announces:

Add my Snapchat and get the behind the scenes look as we fight against Brexit, you can add the account now ready for when it goes live on the 15th! #snapchat#conference#libdem#liberal#brexit#LiberalDemocrat

This is either a sign that the young folk are about to depart Snapchat for somewhere else, or   an astute attempt to communicate with them.  Given that the people in HQ who know about this stuff are young themselves, I would think it’s the latter.

Each form of social media needs a certain sort of approach. With Twitter it’s short snappy messages. With Facebook, you can go into a bit more detail and show a bit more human. With Instagram it’s all about the pretty pictures and lots of hashtags. With Snapchat, it’s about images, creativity and humour. He’s doing the first three pretty well. We’ll have to see how effectively he uses the fourth.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

