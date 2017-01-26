Vince Cable launches politics and economics course at the University of Nottingham

The Telegraph reports:

The former business secretary Sir Vince Cable is to lead a free online course on politics and economics.

The “Massive Open Online Course” (Mooc) will look at the link between the two subjects, examining the work of major political figures and the economic ideas they adopted.



Among the topics due to be investigated are the impact of the 2008 financial crisis and understanding the methods of economics.

The programme is being run on the social learning platform FutureLearn, in partnership with Nottingham University.

Sir Vince, who is an honorary professor of economics at the university, said: “I have spent around half my adult life as an economist in universities, government and business and the rest in politics.

“As such, I have been fascinated by the links between the two: how politicians use economic ideas and how economists influence policy.

“Most of the big economic ideas we see being applied in the real world are there because politicians adopted, promoted and implemented them; otherwise they would remain in books.”