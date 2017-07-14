Vince Cable on Lib Dem prospects: You could come from third to first really quickly

In an interview with the Guardian published tonight, Vince Cable sets out some lofty ambitions for the party:

I ask him what would constitute success for his leadership. “If there is a significant improvement in our vote share, and a sense that we are back in the frame as a serious party being listened to,” he says. He is not looking merely at picking up the odd seat – his age doesn’t permit him that incremental approach – but is more interested in driving up popular support. “You could come from third to first very quickly.” He is encouraged by Emmanuel Macron’s remarkable ascent and the appeal of “radical centrism” in France, and draws parallels with Britain. “The right had become discredited in France, while here the Tory brand is becoming discredited by the day, and there was also a reaction against the Mélenchon left.”

That’s a long way from where we are now, so under what circumstances can we get there? Well, the true cost of Brexit is going to become apparent:

Cable stands by his suggestion that we may never leave the EU. “The Brexit process is going to get very messy. I meet a lot of senior civil servants and they’re trying to be loyal, but their eyebrows rise. They just can’t see how it can be done. The government haven’t taken on board the complexity of unwinding 40 years of regulatory activity.” He says the row over Euratomis a taste of the chaos to come. “The Brexiteers are only just beginning to understand the enormous can of worms they have opened up.” Does he see any form of Brexit that can work? “I’m increasingly pessimistic,” he says. He thinks there is a 50-50 chance that Britain will get a deal and transition period that safeguard the economy. “That could happen,” he says. “But I think there’s a very high risk of the whole thing falling apart and [the UK] crashing out, with all the costs associated with it. It’s at that point that the second referendum becomes absolutely essential.”

If you like that kind of thing, there’s a delicious put-down of Corbyn:

He doubts whether Corbyn can win an election. “We all underestimated him. He managed very well and was good on television, but he’s a pro-Brexit leader with an anti-Brexit following, and the Venezuelan economics is not, I think, likely to appeal.”

What’s missing, though, is a road map of how we get to the heights he wants us to reach. We can’t just rely on it all falling into our laps once Brexit goes bad. When he publishes his leader’s manifesto, we’ll get more of an idea.

I have to say I’d never thought of Vince as the selfie type…

Cable is, in any case, a young 74. I meet him at Waterloo station – under the clock as tradition dictates – and he easily outpaces me in the dash for the 3.20pm to Twickenham, where he is holding his first constituency surgery since regaining the seat with a thumping 10,000 majority in June. The woman he is sitting next to on the train recognises him, says she is a Lib Dem activist and insists on a selfie. He quickly produces a comb to run through the remnants of his hair before she takes the picture. The dapper, ballroom-dancing Cable – today sporting an elegant suit and striking tie, though not his trademark fedora – may be more image-conscious than his Victorian predecessor.

There is much more as he castigates the Brexiteers for getting us all into a mess that they didn’t even understand. And some surprising commments about Theresa May. Read more here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings