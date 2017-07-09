Vince Cable on Marr: I can see a scenario where Brexit doesn’t happen

Almost-leader Vince Cable was on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show this morning.

Here are some clips:

I like the way that he casually pointed out that the last Liberal leader to have a coronation was the mighty Jo Grimond.

He said he was optimistic about the party’s future.

Our position on Brexit is “a longstanding principled position which will become increasingly in line with the mood of the country.

Even though he is the only candidate, he said that we will see the Vince Cable manifesto. He was also keen to talk up the strong team behind him, which was another good sign. There have been criticisms before that he’s not a team player – although, to be fair, he has tended to be right when he deviated from the message during the Coalition years.

Asked if he would take the party in a different direction from Tim Farron, he said that Tim did a very good job, built up our membership but he situation has moved on from where we were two years ago. Brexit dominates the national agenda and he would have to approach that consistently but in a different Parliament with different dynamics.

The two parties we are competing with are in a very fragile state. Labour already talking about expelling 50 of its MPs for ideological deviation.

He gave the impression only half joking when he said that we have a generous policy towards refugees and any Labour MPs who come to us will be offered “food and accommodation.”

Corbyn had a good election because the public thought he was leading opposition to Brexit, said Vince. They will soon realise he is pro hard Brexit.

Then he had to deal with the difficult Tuition fees issue. He very clearly stated that his policy is” certainly not to abolish” because it’s working well in terms of keeping universities funded. He did say, however, that he was “up for having a fresh look at it.”

He explained that what he did, after Labour had promised not to introduce fees or increase them, then did so, was to raise the threshold of repayments so it operates as a form of graduate tax. He also pointed out that he increased the generosity of maintenance grants – which the Conservatives then abolished. Half of student debt, he said, is down to maintenance, not tuition.

He has been working with NUS on further education for the last year – 60% of young people don’t go to university and we have to look at the needs of all young people not just the 40% of university students.

His response to being asked if taxes should go up was an immediate and unequivocal yes. There should be a shift in the balance between taxes and spending cuts. He wants to boost public services while maintaining fiscal discipline. He also wants capital investment for housing.

Marr then asked him if he wanted the economy to fail because of Brexit. He got himself nicely out of that trap, saying that it was likely that the economy would deteriorate and there was a need to work with others to stop a disastrous hard Brexit.

He thinks that the economic consequences of hard Brexit will lead public to want to think again because they didn’t vote to be poorer.

Could pro-EU alliance frustrate Theresa May? He said yes. People are keeping their heads down and we’ll see where they are after the holidays..

He can see a scenario where Brexit doesn’t happen. Our policy of referendum on the deal is going to become more relevant as people look for a way to stop a disastrous outcome. He said that the divisions in both Labour and Conservative were so enormous and the problems with Brexit are so enormous that he can now see a scenario where it doesn’t happen.

Challenged on the “Mein Kampf” issue, he said that he’d got his literary references wrong and it was Stalin who talked about rootless cosmpolitians. He could have pointed out that “strong and stable leadership” features in Hitler’s work but didn’t. The point is that those are the sorts of things that ruthless genocidal dictators have said. He pointed out that he added that it was out of character for May and that “added balance to the quote.”

He’s very carefully offering hope to those people who really don’t want Brexit to happen. He’s positioning us as the party who will lead the efforts against it. This should give confidence to the majority of the party who are strongly anti-Brexit and who had been worried that our line during the election was too nuanced.

He did well. He got himself out of the difficult questions. He answered directly and calmly and looked supremely unrattled. So far, so encouraging.

It’s good that he’s getting himself out there to the public. I do think it is important that he does stuff directly with members too and hope he will submit himself to questions from us over the Summer.

You can see the whole interview here on iPlayer.

