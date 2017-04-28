The Voice

Vince Cable predicts second economic storm

By | Fri 28th April 2017 - 12:01 am

Remember back in 2003, when Vince Cable was saying that at some point the economy would collapse because of the amount of consumer credit?

Well, he was right then and he’s now saying that we could be up for another Brexit fuelled crash.

The former Business Secretary, who hopes to win back his former seat of Twickenham, says that a combination of declining consumer confidence, job losses and inflation has the potential to outstrip the economic storm of the previous decade. That, if you remember, was the direst economic crash since the Depression in the 30s.

Vince said:

For Britain, the economic weather is arguably worse than it was before the credit crunch. The pound has plummeted, which is driving up prices and trapping consumers in a vicious Brexit squeeze.

Consumer confidence was all that kept the storm clouds away. But with job losses at everywhere from Deutsche Bank to Nestlé, that confidence is going to drain away further.

The Chancellor clearly has no confidence in the economic strategy of the government, because he knows that leaving the single market and customs union has the potential to devastate the UK economy.

If Britain enters a second economic storm, it will be Theresa May’s economic storm. You can’t have a hard Brexit and a strong economy.

That is why it is vital that the general election produces a large increase in MPs who understand why it is essential to remain in the single market and customs union. That is why we need a large increase in the number of Liberal Democrat MPs to hold Theresa May’s disastrous hard Brexit government to account.

Someone with Vince’s track record on these matters needs to be taken seriously.

If you are after some more Vince wisdom, have a look at our report of his lecture to the Scottish Liberal Club earlier this month.

One Comment

  • Lorenzo Cherin 28th Apr '17 - 12:48am

    Having been delighted that our local party in Nottingham recently welcomed Sir Vince as speaker for our annual dinner, I am now very glad , seeing him in such good form, he is standing.

    Life in the old dog yet ! We need his special brand of doom and gloom that always has a solution too!

