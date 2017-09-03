Vince Cable provides road map for “exit from Brexit”

Vince Cable has set out how the process of Brexit could be stopped, saying that there was a “strong possibility” of a further referendum on the facts. The FT has the story from an event they ran this weekend:
In a debate at the FT Weekend Festival held at Kenwood House in North London on Saturday, Mr Cable said: “I think there is more than a possibility that Brexit may never happen.” He added: “The balance of probability is still that it does, but there is a strong possibility of it being stopped because tensions within and between major parties are so large, that one or other may want to let the public decide on the facts whether this is something they want to go ahead with.”
He was speaking after Theresa May’s visit to Japan in pursuit of a trade deal:
The Lib Dem leader said that prime minister Theresa May was struggling to prove Britain could strike good trade deals with non-EU economic powers. “We’ve just seen in the last few weeks how absurd this is,” he said. “The PM has gone off to Japan to negotiate some special trade deal and they have said they would much rather deal with the EU.” Mr Cable said that the government had asked India for a special deal on whisky and financial services, and that India had asked for more visas. “To which [Mrs May] said, ‘sorry we can’t, we are trying to keep people out,’ and the Indians said, ‘get on your bike’,” Mr Cable said.
The article highlights Vince’s reputation as “one of the most financially literate critics of British Governments since 1997.” That authority and credibility could prove crucial in the months ahead.
The trouble for the Cable thesis is that the Europe he so desperately wants us to opt back into come 2019 or later is not going to be the one we voted to leave in 2016.
Already the idea of having a common Euro zone finance minister is becoming a very real prospect, while the move for a common military organisation is already moving on apace. Take away the British rebate, meaning massively higher net contributions, as well as existing opt outs from Schengen and the Euro and the equation of re-joining the European Union would be entirely different.
Here is a view from Ireland:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/europe/why-little-england-brexiteers-miss-the-point-of-the-european-union-1.3203765
Let’s not get into the Article 49 arguments quite yet. Other things need to happen first.
As parliament returns the Andrew Marr Show on BBC1 has provided interviews with Keir Starmer (Labour) and David Davis (Tory). The commitment to balance continues to exist, so we look forward to an interview with the Liberal Democrat leader, perhaps on the Daily Politics, and soon.
The EU reform bill (not ‘great’, that is unparliamentary language) was an issue on which David Davis could have been asked about the omissions which Green co-leader Caroline Lucas MP highlighted. Air pollution is an important example. Installing the same policy after Brexit is inadequate if the Tory government disallows enforcement mechanisms.
the bottom line at the moment is that Merkel et al, expect the British people to accept the consequences of their actions (ie the referendum), which will be a unique concept to many in the country.
@RC. We haven’t left yet. So it may not be a question of rejoining, but simply tearing up the article 50 notice and staying on current terms. The window for this still exists even if it is a small one. I for one favour that course of action because the reality of leaving the EU, on whatever terms this omnishambles of a government can get, will be significantly worse than the current position and without any influence on the EU at all. So I agree with Vince and want #exitfrombrexit
@ Laurence Cox,
Didn’t the even Littler Irelanders have their own Ir-exit some 100 years ago?
Maybe they just missed the point of the UK union?
Peter,
As an economist you must be aware what the effects of Irexit where. Trade crashed between Dublin and Belfast. The Irish government made draconian cuts, including the Old Age Pension and Ireland’s biggest export up until joining the EEC was people. Only after joining a much bigger economic market did the Irish economy boom. Now given this please explain why leaving a bigger market is good for us?
Vince Cable is completely out of touch with the people who voted to leave. These people wanted to get their country back – control of borders and making our own laws. We shall also make our own trade deals and the future will be much brighter outside of the EU where all the major growth is taking place.
Leavers did this for the benefit of their children and grandchildren, what better than to leave them with a free, democratic, self governing nation with the world as a market place?
How awful if we were to leave them with no control over anything, ruled by Brussels and locked into ever more integration in an undemocratic, failing political experiment.
Those who voted to leave were well aware of short term financial risks. The positive vision of the future far outweighs any short term Project Fear scenarios.
Leavers put country first, not their wallets.
There are some who see rule by Brussels as the preferred option. Most patriotic Brits would reject that view.