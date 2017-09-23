NewsHound

Vince Cable’s message for Black History Month

By | Sat 23rd September 2017 - 6:10 pm

Over on the Black History Month website, as they gear up for the 30th year, Vince Cable has sent a message for this year’s Black History Month which starts next week.

Since its inception in 1987, Black History Month has given us many inspiring stories, reminding us of the tireless efforts of those who have fought for equality in the face of adversity, hate and indeed danger. They did so selflessly, so that future generations would enjoy the freedoms and opportunities they were denied.

I am really pleased to once again extend my support to this annual celebration of culture, identity and community in this its 30th year in the UK. As I think back over British history, I am overwhelmed by the remarkable legacies of BAME diaspora communities, whose contributions have transformed the political, economic and cultural landscape of this country for the better.

Undoubtedly, though, there is still so much more to be done. Levels of hate, prejudice and discrimination remain worrying and by some measures are on the increase, as evidenced in the recent Lammy Review. It is our duty to tackle this head on.

As a Liberal Democrat, I have a deeply held belief in the fair treatment of all people, regardless of race or background. That is why our party is committed to changing the structures, institutions and attitudes that still limit inclusion, diversity and equality.

Thank you to everyone involved in organising this year’s activities and I wish you all a very rewarding and thought-provoking month ahead.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAlistair 23rd Sep - 10:00pm
    Peter - I dont know what gave you the idea that the Koruna and Krone are effectively pegged to the Euro - this really couldnt...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 23rd Sep - 9:56pm
    Basically the people who run Uber are capitalist cowboys. The role of the democratic Liberal state is to regulate the competitive sector to make it...
  • User AvatarJennie 23rd Sep - 9:46pm
    There are photos on the Lib dem LGBT history project website!
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 23rd Sep - 9:44pm
    Let's be very clear on this. 1. TFL not the Mayor made this decision. Whatever you think about the decision making blatantly racist attacks blaming...
  • User AvatarLiberal1234 23rd Sep - 9:34pm
    The comments here are couched in terms of a 'ban' or 'proscription'. Yet what has happened is simply non-renewal of Uber's licence to operate until...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 23rd Sep - 8:26pm
    @Andy Hinton I am glad to hear that it was discussed at Conference, my own experience of the IT setup while working as a volunteer...