Vince for PM: How it might happen

Richard Coward, writing for American not for profit news site the Fair Observer, suggests that our Vince could lead a Government of national unity aimed at stopping Brexit or at least remaining the single market.
It certainly requires the alignment of many disparate forces, but it’s not the daftest scenario on the planet:
Somehow or other, pro-European Labour and Conservative MPs are eventually going to have to find a way to cooperate with each other in the national interest. Only by doing so can they defeat the hard-line Brexiteers. Moreover, since the EU will only negotiate with a government, they are going to have to take control of the executive branch in order to save Britain from catastrophe. Endlessly sniping from the legislature might be able to create paralysis by amending or blocking the domestic laws required to enact Brexit, but this strategy will not be sufficient to resolve the crisis.
The central difficulty in achieving this task is that Conservative MPs wishing to remain in the single market will never allow a left-wing Labour leader to enter Downing Street, and Labour MPs will never agree to support a Conservative politician as prime minister. But confronted with the enormity of the imminent economic disaster facing Britain and their own constituents, they might just agree to cooperate in a temporary government of national unity if they could identify a compromise prime minister acceptable to them all.
ENTER VINCE CABLE
Vince Cable, leader of the Liberal Democrats, could fulfil this role. His small centrist party in the House of Commons has just 12 MPs. Yet he is well-known by the general public and widely respected across the political spectrum. He also has a great deal of experience, ranging from chief economist at Shell to five years as business secretary in the last Conservative-led coalition government. At 74, his advanced age would generally be viewed as a drawback in politics, but here it becomes an advantage, since he has no long-term political career in front of him. He is a political heavyweight leading a small party and without a future — perfect for the job in hand.
Now the idea of Cable leading a government of national unity as prime minister sounds rather dramatic at first. It seems to break all the rules. Yet we would only be replacing the present arrangement between the Conservatives and the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party with a different governing coalition between the parliamentary Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats and a pro-single market group of Conservatives. An emergency coalition agreement would have to be negotiated between these three groups, each of which would be represented in the Cabinet. The coalition agreement would also need to be fully supported by the Scottish and Welsh Nationalist Parties, whose backing would be required for votes in the House of Commons.
These negotiations would no doubt be tricky, as they must cover all areas of government and not just Brexit. However, if we recall that the negotiations between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats in 2010 only required a few days and successfully resulted in a stable coalition government that lasted for a full parliamentary term of five years, the task would not appear impossible. There is nothing like political urgency and the high cost of failure to focus the minds of politicians.
There would have to be two deputy prime ministers in Britain — one from the Labour Party and the other from the rebel Conservative group. The two deputies would effectively be in joint charge of the government, since either could bring Cable’s administration crashing down in the House of Commons. Even if they didn’t actually force a vote of no confidence, no legislation would be able to pass the House of Commons without their mutual consent.
You will have to read on to find out how the author thinks this could play out. I’m not sure the endgame is plausible, however much most Lib Dems would like to see PR delivered.
Vince himself has said that his being PM is possible rather than probable. However if we are going to get beyond resigned acceptance of our fate and fight for what we believe in, we have to go for what seems beyond ambition. We need to show people how we can do this.
What do you think?
A good idea, but I fear that the other two tend to put their party before the country- unlike the sacrifice the Lib/Dems made for the country in 2010.
I just don’t quite agree with the bit:
” He is a political heavyweight leading a small party and without a future ”
The future is ours to make.
It would also be a breakaway group of Labour MPs since at the moment the official Labour line is Brexit. Difficult to see the numbers stacking up even before we consider what such a government would seek to achieve.
Right up there with unicorns, faerie gold and flying pigs…The same sort of articles were posted on here, between 2010/15, as we lost councillors, MEPs and bye-election deposits…
We are seen as a ‘one-trick-pony’ and, if we can’t even inspire the 48% ‘remainers’ to vote for us, we need to go back to the drawing board….
When asked by the media, “What is your number one priority?” Corbyn instantly shot back, “Housing!”…What would our response be? …I don’t know
BTW… Every time I read about the “sacrifice the Lib/Dems made for the country in 2010.” I put my head in my hands and groan!
Attended a meeting last night at which A.C.Grayling outlined his perception of where we are and the odds of stopping Brexit in its tracks.He was optimistic, as a Labour member,that the Labour party would come to its senses although he admitted that Corbyns anti European views made it more difficult. He argued that Parliament had a substantial Remain majority and that differing circumstances might bring them together. Tories seem to be saying the time is not right but we will strike sometime. Labour whispers there are plans afoot which will change the partys stance,Grayling felt that there were signs this was happening. The Lib Dems got a brief mention ie the party was already in the right position.
He mentioned the numerous court cases floating around and said these could force changes on the Government. Theresa Mays speech,for him,showed a change in her thinking and gave hope that staying in an arrangement that resembled now, gave the country opportunity to cancel Article 50 for a longer period.
He hinted at plans that he couldnt talk about which would make our continued membership more likely.
One member of the audience opposed continued membership but made the mistake of suggesting Grayling had saqid that those who voted Leave wer scum,stupid etc, the unfortunate tactics of leave and Gryling pointed out that he had siad none of those things and coldly shot down the thought s of this questioner.
Sorry not full or detailed comment and I hope I havent quoted Grayling inaccurately
Great meeting in Canterbury
Absolute and utter fantasy.
Even if a part of the Labour Party were willing to join a (very small) part of the Conservative Party, the electoral arithmetic of such a fantasy deal with 12 Lib Dems, 1 Green and the SNP still would not remotely produce a Parliamentary majority.
It’s time the Liberal Democrats got back to the real world on this issue.
Thank heaven to see this scenario spelled out at last. It is perfectly feasible, thanks to the Fixed Term Parliament Act. How plausible, obviously, is another question – but publicising the option can only help. The programme would have to include electoral reform: perhaps a simple measure, such as the Scots model or Jenkins proposal, for the next GE, accompanied by a cross- and non- party Commission for the longer term. Apart from being necessary in itself that would give rebels from all sides a chance to return despite their party machines, which they would entirely deserve.
I mapped out pretty much the same scenario a week after the general election:
https://rawliberal.com/2017/06/15/britain-libdem-pm-by-christmas-heres-how/
The most important missing ingredient at present is popular support – it would be a lot more plausible if the LibDems were gaining momentum and running at 15-20% in the opinion polls rather than still bumping along at 7-8%.
So it’s essential to get a positive message out and to carry on putting in the groundwork in local campaigns. Every voter we persuade now helps build that momentum.
Phil Wainewright 27th Sep ’17 – 12:37pm…………….The most important missing ingredient at present is popular support……….still bumping along at 7-8%…..
A bit like saying to myself, “If I had another £999,993 I’d be a millionaire”..Equally true; equally unlikely!
Remote as the changes of this actually happening are, Uncle Vince would make the best PM out of the current party leaders by virtue of not being an isolationist nationalist.
I’ve been saying this since the choice for Prime Minister has been Jeremy Corbyn or Theresa May. The Commons should elect the PM, like the Welsh Assembly elects their First Minister and (I think) the Scottish Parliament elects theirs. The Queen shouldn’t have a say in the choice, but people get emotional when it comes to the Queen and the Monarchy.
Could we just even for one week stop going on about Brexit and Europe.
If we are going to get any sort of increase in popular support it will have to come from some basic bread and butter issue. The penny on income tax for the National health Service is an example.
PS Latest Opinium Poll on Europe 46% would vote Remain, 45% Leave, Do not know 9%, dated 19.9.2017
An inspired and creative scenario, and it’s good to know that Cable would be waiting in the wings, well prepared, should some political emergency force this kind of radical solution. The cliff edge might be sufficient threat to rouse the public, if May does not get away with the anodyne “Brexit Now Pay Later” ploy that she proposed in Florence.
I agree that this proposition is ludicrous. The problem with Corbyn being a successful leader of Labour is that Remain politicians in the Conservative and Labour parties are so scared of rocking the boat that they won’t act according to principle, particularly when we are under 10% in the polls. For anything radical to happen, it would take a major split
In the Conservatives over Brexit and with us on 15%. Still unlikely but at least plausible.
“Now the idea of Cable leading a government of national unity as prime minister sounds rather dramatic at first.”
It sounds rather unlikely too! The numbers just aren’t there in the HoC for such an alliance.
In wartime we can have Government of National Unity if everyone is genuinely united. But the country, and the two major political parties , are riven on the EU. There just isn’t any degree of unity.