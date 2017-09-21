Caron Lindsay

Vince is on Question Time tonight.

By | Thu 21st September 2017 - 9:00 pm

Poor Vince. He was in Bournemouth on Saturday cos he spoke at the Lib Dem Voice fringe meeting on adult education.

Then he had to go back to London for Marr on Sunday morning.

Then back to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon for his Q & A, home on Tuesday and then back to the west country tonight to appear on Question Time.

So, some bits of that programme will actually be bearable for a change.

Watch on BBC at 10:45 or later on the iPlayer.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

2 Comments

  • Johnmc 21st Sep '17 - 11:35pm

    Must admit, have switched off Brexit Time – too many kipper-packed rabid puce shouty types in too often to be interesting, even in a detached social experiment kind of a way.

  • David Becket 22nd Sep '17 - 12:03am

    Have also switched off
    A badly chaired noisy rabble. At least Vince spoke with restraint and made sense

