Vince is on Question Time tonight.

Poor Vince. He was in Bournemouth on Saturday cos he spoke at the Lib Dem Voice fringe meeting on adult education.

Then he had to go back to London for Marr on Sunday morning.

Then back to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon for his Q & A, home on Tuesday and then back to the west country tonight to appear on Question Time.

Here's the whole panel – join us on Thursday evening! #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/aoPuPeiBRn — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) September 20, 2017

So, some bits of that programme will actually be bearable for a change.

Watch on BBC at 10:45 or later on the iPlayer.

