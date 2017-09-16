Vince: Lib Dems can make a real difference to the future of our country

Vince Cable’s team will be happy if we do two things at this Conference. The first is to present a very strong line on Brexit, marking the Liberal Democrats out as the unequivocally anti-Brexit party who want the people to have the final say on whatever emerges from the negotiations. The second is to establish Vince firmly in people’s minds as one of the most credible, authoritative voices on the economy that this country has. They want people to understand that he has the answers to address the concerns that they had when they voted Leave. It’s been fantastic to see him talk about reducing the inequality that is harming our society.

In the last few weeks, he has complemented the work he’s done on Brexit with talking about improving things for people who are struggling. He is particularly keen to offer young people a hopeful future which is why he launched a report with NUS setting out ideas for improving Further Education last week.

Vince is quite definitely the grown-up in the room in British politics and this week is the chance to show the country that the Lib Dems understand the problems we face and can do something about it. Ahead of Conference, he said:

This is a critical time in British politics, the country has a weak government trembling over a cliff edge. Only the Liberal Democrats have been strong and honest in warning the country about the dangers of Brexit. The Liberal Democrats will fight to keep Britain in the Single Market and offer an exit from Brexit – a referendum on the final Brexit deal with the option to remain. The Liberal Democrats go into conference bigger, more diverse, and significantly more influential than before the General Election. With a hung parliament, a weak Conservative government, a divided Labour Party and the Brexit process underway, the Liberal Democrats can make a real difference to the future of our country. Bournemouth is a chance to set out our vision.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings