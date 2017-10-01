Caron Lindsay

Vince: Lib Dems demand an exit from Brexit referendum

By | Sun 1st October 2017 - 3:56 pm

Here’s Vince addressing the considerable crowds at the #stopBrexitManchester march. This is what he had to say.

We are in Manchester because the Conservative Party are here and we want them to hear our voices – to tell Theresa May and Boris Johnson that we are not ‘citizens of nowhere’, but people who are proud to be British, and proud to be European.

We must tell the government what is at stake here.

Take the great research institutions in Manchester, such as the National Graphene Institute developing a new wonder material. Or the Human Brain Project. Or Cancer Research – each have received €1bn in EU funding, the largest research commitments the EU has ever made: what is their future?

We must tell Theresa May to stop treating EU citizens like hostages in the negotiations. There are 130,000 EU citizens in Greater Manchester alone. The same goes for British citizens elsewhere in the EU.  The right to remain, and the protection of UK and European law, must be guaranteed. And not in 2019, or 2021, or never, but now.

Insecurity is driving away valuable, and valued, EU workers.

If the government is unable to deliver the deal the Brexiteers promised, the people are entitled to a vote on it – including the option of an exit from Brexit. That is why, as Liberal Democrats, we demand a vote on the final deal, and will work with decent minded people of all parties to delver it.

We really don’t need Baldrick. Vince has got this.

Manchester truly went blue and yellow today:

There was even a Rick roll:

I normally can’t stand flag-waving, whether it is the Union Jack or the saltire. This is usually because the people doing the waving have a narrow, nationalist agenda that is more about putting up barriers between people than anything else. When I see the EU flag, it fills me with pride. It is a symbol of democracy, human rights and internationalism. It’s all about working together to create a more peaceful, prosperous, free world and so is something very close to my heart.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • LibDemer 1st Oct '17 - 4:52pm

    I can understand why my Party are so low in the opinion polls with stunts like this.

  • Richard S 1st Oct '17 - 5:08pm

    @Libdemer – Yep, they’re doubling down on the single-issue campaigning and they’ve picked the least popular single issue to do it on.

    Also the idea that “Leave wasn’t defined” is laughable compared how loosely “Remain” is defined over the next view years. Rather than Nick Clegg’s EU vision of “pretty much the same”, since the referendum we’ve already seen plans wheeled out by Juncker for compulsory euro membership and a single EU finance minister. That’s just in one year, on previous form it could have been 40 years before another EU referendum if we’d remained.

    The idea that the EU promotes democracy in its members is also in tatters when we look at the silence from EU functionaries while Spanish police throw Catalan women trying to vote down flights of stairs.

  • Nom de Plume 1st Oct '17 - 5:26pm

    They have decided to take a side on a wedge issue. I support the position. It is also consistent.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 1st Oct '17 - 5:40pm

    Caron, alas comments such as yours on the flag flags up why we as a party are seen as , on such things , out of touch. You express it well but your empathy with those who love the UK , but do not see the EU thus, but as an organisation not a nation or a land shared at all, might be more forthcoming.

    Perhaps if you understood those of us happy to wave the Union Jack on Last night of the proms, who like classical music, those who do so at sport events who enjoy that , are not the rabid nationalists you think, but love this country, its peoples its traditions its possibilities as well as its achievements, perhaps then some who are Liberal and patriotic, like me , and Tim our previous leader , might get further with our letting people know how we feel, not rejected as Europhiles .

  • frankie 1st Oct '17 - 5:48pm

    Brexiteers ask for people to stop talking about Brexit. Sad thing is even if we did it wouldn’t get better, we would still be heading for the cliff. We are in a mess and I can understand why the people who got us into it don’t want too talk about it, but that doesn’t get us out of it. We can pretend everything is going well and we need to spend our time supporting faries, unicorns and building Empire II but that is just distraction and fails to face the reality.

  • Nom de Plume 1st Oct '17 - 5:50pm

    @ Lorenzo Cherin & Caron

    Wave both flags. To not do so is to give fuel to the nationalists’ fears. There is no contradiction in being an internationalist and a patriot.

  • paul barker 1st Oct '17 - 5:51pm

    The point about Brexit is that its a “Gateway” Issue, Remainers & Leavers have very different attitudes on a whole range of other things with no obvious connection like, for example whether Gay Sex is “Natural”. Essentially its a split between Open & Closed.
    Its also the most important thing effecting The Economy in the next few Years.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 1st Oct '17 - 7:02pm

    Nom

    Well said , let,s encourage this , maybe get Caron onboard HMS Patriotic Liberals!

  • Andrew McCaig 1st Oct '17 - 7:04pm

    Well, I would just point out that our poll rating plunged to 8% when we were going on about everything BUT Brexit.

    And I challenge people here to think of a policy other than Brexit where we could realistically adopt a policy more popular than one or other of the other two parties which is of interest to a significant number of voters. Being seen to have consistently been the anti-Brexit party does at least offer the chance of being proved right as disaster unfolds..

  • David Raw 1st Oct '17 - 8:00pm

    @ Lorenzo Would you please be a bit more specific and explain what you mean by patriotism ?

    Does it mean unquestioning support for whatever the rulers of this country decide to do ? If not what are your limits when you get beyond the flag wagging bit ? And could you tell us what you make of Dr Johnson’s comment that ‘patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel’ ?

  • Lorenzo Cherin 1st Oct '17 - 10:55pm

    David

    I do not really believe patriotism has anything to do with specific rulers of any country.It is a feeling for the country itself, its land, its people , its traditions its culture.

    Governments change , some we like some we do not.

    A country exists and thrives and remains and survives regardless.

    When , however a country has over many years, decades, in different eras , shown itself to be courageous, resourceful, innovative and original, it leads to love for it.

    The love for it is like that for a person, but it is for the country of many people , it is for the very people of that country .

    It is added to and enriched by an age old appreciation for the real talent in many fields and inspiration it leads one to draw from.

    It is the awareness that, more important than a faith in it regardless,akin to an unconditional love , is that one can honestly and often say , I like my country.I like what it is and often what it does.

    Many things can make me disappointed in it, but not dislike it, but rather, want to make it better, because of how one feels.

    As for patriots being a refuge for scoundrels, no.

    This country in a capitalist era of industrial revolution, was a refuge for a man who sheltered here, many years , who sought to instigate revolution, he planned or advocated and wrote about in the British Museum Library, free of charge.

    Karl Marx , and his treatment here , by the tolerance of this country , leads me to be the reverse of a Marxist, and the opposite of Samuel Johnson in his quote.

    Patriotism, when a liberal patriotism, is the feeling inspired by knowing a land is a refuge of those fleeing tyranny, from countries not worth being patriotic over, in favour of a country where it is worth developing a patriotism.

    It is why American immigrants are so patriotic, as are there childrens , and why some of us are , similarly here.

