Vince on Government’s “absurd” Japan trade plans

By | Wed 30th August 2017 - 8:55 am

Vince Cable has said that Theresa May’s visit to Japan has descended into farce before it has even begun. This was after the government briefed that a post-Brexit Britain would seek a trade deal with Japan based on the existing EU-Japan deal.

He put a reality check on the government’s spin:

Theresa May’s trip to Japan to gain a trade deal was already of questionable value because there can be no fresh agreements with other countries until we leave the EU.

But this staggering statement by the government just adds a whole new level of absurdity to their negotiating strategy. It is now saying that the best trade deal we can possibly hope for with Japan post-Brexit is the trade deal we already have as a member of the EU.

The likes of Liam Fox were promising a new dawn of improved trade deals but this clearly shows that even the government now recognises that the best possible deal we can get with one of the world’s largest economies is the deal negotiated by the EU.

The government is set on leaving the single market and customs union without the faintest idea of what our future trading relationships would be in a post Brexit-world, except that there will be more red tape.

The government, realising it won’t land a bespoke deal with Japan in advance of Brexit, has already had similar feedback from India. The government should not be surprised if it is also rebuffed by China.

9 Comments

  • frankie 30th Aug '17 - 9:18am

    We need to send in the clowns to sort this out. I’m sure if Bozo and David “Benny Hill” Davies turned up with Fox in tow, the Japanese would soon see sense. Nah they wouldn’t, but the Brexiteers can dream.

  • Peter Martin 30th Aug '17 - 9:55am

    ……there can be no fresh agreements with other countries until we leave the EU

    Why not? Even if the agreement doesn’t come into force until the day after we leave? Is this enforcable under WTO rules? If it isn’t then we should challenge the EU on the legality of their stance. What are they going to do – throw us out?

    While we are a member of the EU then, of course, we stick to EU rules except if we suspect they are making them up as they go along.

  • Glenn 30th Aug '17 - 10:23am

    I always thought trade was mostly governed by desirability of the goods, commonality of standards, whether or not they can be insured during transit and cost. Hence the notion of a trade deal is less important than whether or not the goods conform to certain standards at the right price.
    Personally, I suspect that the more vocal 28thstaters are still in full “the sky is falling, the Gods are angered” mode.

  • theakes 30th Aug '17 - 10:33am

    What have we to say about the Korean situation? Seems very little if anything at all. Meanwhile it appears to go from bad to worse.

  • frankie 30th Aug '17 - 10:38am

    Glen,
    Your lack of understanding of trade explains a lot. A common failing of brave Brexiteers their grasp of reality is tenuous, they just believe we are special and the world will do what ever we want, bless if only it was true.

  • Glenn 30th Aug '17 - 11:10am

    Frankie.
    I think you’re the one who does not understand trade. And also why do you keep using one N in a name that plainly has two.
    Beyond that I’m not getting into another argument with you, because you just project things onto people you do not know and use so many mixed metaphors you would keep Steve Pinker in lecture material for years.

  • David Raw 30th Aug '17 - 11:45am

    On Korea, for once, I’m a little Englander. For goodness sake keep well out of it.

    As for Trump proving his virility it ought to be a solitary activity.

  • expats 30th Aug '17 - 12:48pm

    David Raw 30th Aug ’17 – 11:45am…………As for Trump proving his virility it ought to be a solitary activity………..

    Thanks for that thought, David…. The picture it evokes will keep me awake at nights..

