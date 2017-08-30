Vince on Government’s “absurd” Japan trade plans

Vince Cable has said that Theresa May’s visit to Japan has descended into farce before it has even begun. This was after the government briefed that a post-Brexit Britain would seek a trade deal with Japan based on the existing EU-Japan deal.
He put a reality check on the government’s spin:
Theresa May’s trip to Japan to gain a trade deal was already of questionable value because there can be no fresh agreements with other countries until we leave the EU.
But this staggering statement by the government just adds a whole new level of absurdity to their negotiating strategy. It is now saying that the best trade deal we can possibly hope for with Japan post-Brexit is the trade deal we already have as a member of the EU.
The likes of Liam Fox were promising a new dawn of improved trade deals but this clearly shows that even the government now recognises that the best possible deal we can get with one of the world’s largest economies is the deal negotiated by the EU.
The government is set on leaving the single market and customs union without the faintest idea of what our future trading relationships would be in a post Brexit-world, except that there will be more red tape.
The government, realising it won’t land a bespoke deal with Japan in advance of Brexit, has already had similar feedback from India. The government should not be surprised if it is also rebuffed by China.
We need to send in the clowns to sort this out. I’m sure if Bozo and David “Benny Hill” Davies turned up with Fox in tow, the Japanese would soon see sense. Nah they wouldn’t, but the Brexiteers can dream.
……there can be no fresh agreements with other countries until we leave the EU
Why not? Even if the agreement doesn’t come into force until the day after we leave? Is this enforcable under WTO rules? If it isn’t then we should challenge the EU on the legality of their stance. What are they going to do – throw us out?
While we are a member of the EU then, of course, we stick to EU rules except if we suspect they are making them up as they go along.
@Peter Martin
If the best trade deal we can expect will be similar to that we have with the EU then why are we doing this?
Japanese officials have suggested that completing the separate trade agreement with Brussels remains its top priority.
Shinichi Iida, an official at the Japan’s London embassy, said Japanese businesses had a “big stake” in the Brexit process but needed reassurance. “Yes, they are concerned with the Brexit processes to come and it is no secret the Japanese government as well as lots of Japanese companies preferred the situation in which the UK would remain within the EU,” he said.
That is likely to be the view of China and India. It is economic madness to go down this path, and the views of clowns like Johnson and Fox that we will get better deals outside the EU have no evidence to support them.
I always thought trade was mostly governed by desirability of the goods, commonality of standards, whether or not they can be insured during transit and cost. Hence the notion of a trade deal is less important than whether or not the goods conform to certain standards at the right price.
Personally, I suspect that the more vocal 28thstaters are still in full “the sky is falling, the Gods are angered” mode.
What have we to say about the Korean situation? Seems very little if anything at all. Meanwhile it appears to go from bad to worse.
Glen,
Your lack of understanding of trade explains a lot. A common failing of brave Brexiteers their grasp of reality is tenuous, they just believe we are special and the world will do what ever we want, bless if only it was true.
Frankie.
I think you’re the one who does not understand trade. And also why do you keep using one N in a name that plainly has two.
Beyond that I’m not getting into another argument with you, because you just project things onto people you do not know and use so many mixed metaphors you would keep Steve Pinker in lecture material for years.
