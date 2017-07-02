Vince on Sky News: We’ve got to stop extreme Brexit

Vince Cable gave his first big interview as probably-the-next-leader of the Lib Dems to Sophy Ridge on Sky News this morning. You can read the full transcript but here are some of the highlights.
It was, as you would expect, a reasoned, calm and accomplished performance. He certainly comes across as the grown-up in the room.
First of all, he was asked about austerity and whether or not it could continue. You could, he said, spend more money wisely:
I think what there is a big public mood for, and I think it’s right, is that we shift the balance and instead of just cutting, cutting public spending we have people willing to pay more tax and indeed my party campaigned in the general election saying a penny in the pound on income tax for the health service and I think people are up for that kind of change. Similarly public sector pay, I mean you can’t just have unlimited public sector pay but we should be lifting public sector pay above the present cap which pushes people’s incomes down in real terms and again we argued in the election for a phased increase and so at least people’s pay – teachers, nurses – is protected in real terms. I would also argue that it makes sense to use government’s borrowing capacity at very low interest rates to do more investment, you know, social housing, infrastructure – these are things that we could do very sensibly within sound public finance.
Asked about tuition fees, he says that we need to look at how the system has worked, but there are bigger priorities for education at the moment. He also pointed out that more needs to be done for the young people who don’t go to university. I expect we’ll be hearing a lot more from him on that in the meantime.
Well the Labour party have a ridiculously populist programme which doesn’t really stand up to investigation. I mean if you don’t have any form of fees, who pays for universities? How do you end this discrimination between the 40% of students who go to university and who would be subsidised as opposed to the 60% who don’t? So that would be highly inequitable.
But we have to be careful of doing things for populist reasons:
I’d love to have more public money for education, the real pressure point at the moment is in the schools. The schools are horribly under-funded, we are getting teachers, teaching assistants being laid off so that’s where the real priority is at the moment. Yes, by all means let’s look at universities but universities are about the only bit of the publicly financed sector of the economy which are flourishing and for goodness sake, with some cheap populist gesture, killing that off would be a very dangerous and stupid thing to do.
On Brexit, he was clear that we have to stop the extreme version of Brexit supported by both Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May:
I have been fighting for the European Union and British membership for half a century, I am very committed to the project and I think my party is in exactly the right position, representing a very, very large swathe of public opinion that is becoming very alarmed at the way in which this hard Brexit option is being pursued not just by the Conservatives but by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party and they do want an alternative. When we see the economic pain kicking in, more and more people are going to want an alternative and we’re the only party offering. Just to give you a trivial example, this week’s Wimbledon is being launched and the people who normally produce the strawberries can’t produce them because the labour force has disappeared because of anxiety about their future status in Britain and that is one of hundreds and hundreds of practical examples of the way in which this extreme form of Brexit is going to harm Britain and we’ve got to stop it.
As I said yesterday, Vince is behaving like a candidate in a contest and not as someone who is the sole nominee. He’s done a lot in the last few days, successfully, I think, to reassure party members that he is going to fight for the UK’s place in the heart of Europe. The only way we have a chance of avoiding Brexit is to get Leave voters on side, so I think he will be able to speak in a way that reassures them that their concerns are acknowledged and dealt with.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Well Vince cointinues to tick all the boxes for me and I am delighetd that he opens up some of the other dimensions oifn what is not a simple question. Unfortunately I seem to be blocked from commenting ?
“I think it’s right, is that we shift the balance and instead of just cutting, cutting public spending we have people willing to pay more tax”
I think this is wrong. People do want more public spending and are willing to vote for higher taxes – only for other people, not themselves.
I’m certain that when you ask them just how much more they would like to contribute from their own pay packets, they will run a mile. It’s just Labour managed to persuade them that someone else will foot the bill.
I am very proud to be a member of the Lib Dems they put common sense into their policies if the money that all of us areally paying was proverly earmarked for certain things and we could see it was going there I believe a lot more would do it without so much moaning as well as less overseas aid
He’s still talking about “extreme Brexit” and “this extreme form of Brexit” as if there was any such thing as a non-extreme, non-damaging version. That doesn’t sound much like fighting for the UK’s place at the heart of Europe to me. Others may, of course, disagree.
“That doesn’t sound much like fighting for the UK’s place at the heart of Europe to me.”
The UK will be “at the heart of Europe” when it joins Schengen, the Euro (including having a common budget and finance minister) and signs up to co-operation on defence and foreign policy and a generalized commitment to “ever closer union”.
i.e. NEVER.
Vince forgot to mention that there is plenty of scope for improving productivity in public services and that should be a necessary pre-condition to any salary increases – the same in the private sector.
Productivity in the UK has not increased over the last decade so you can’s expect real term salary increases – economies don’t work that way..
David Evershed – “there is plenty of scope for improving productivity in public services and that should be a necessary pre-condition to any salary increases – the same in the private sector.”
Utter rubbish. I managed a successful chemical company. Yes of course we looked for improvements in productivity, relentlessly. However, we never held a dedicated workforce to ransom that any pay increase would have to be paid for out of productivity improvements alone. The shrine of ‘private enterprise’ is precisely the nonsense that has been used to undermine public services for far too long.
How can a hospital porter have any impact on NHS productivity? To tell porters as just one example, that they cannot have a pay rise unless someone in a management position comes up with ££££’s savings is just a nonsense and detached from reality. How does a teacher in a school teaching German improve productivity? How does the librarian succeed on this metric? Enough is enough.
This relentless doing down of public sector workers was bad enough under the Coalition. Public sector workers did not cause the financial crisis – the private sector did!
I have worked with both public and private sectors workers – their needs and those of their families are just the same. More divide and rule is not what we need. Seems like the thirst for austerity with some LibDems has not been quenched.
David I watched a representative of Head teachers whom have complained bitterly about ongoing cuts to education confronting my own appalling MP Maria Caulfield . The Conservative Line,was that record amounts were going into education, which is obviously meaningless and much sand has been thrown in the air with a reorganisation ( in fact I doubt it had any other purpose )
The truth is we are looking at 6/7% per pupil cuts and we all agree this is a bad bad thing .
The problem is that the person telling us this is earning over £100,000 pa and has a pension that if it were bought commercially would cost the same again .The same is true of the bulk of pensions in the public sector although there are going forward reforms. That has a direct impact on funding for , a bad impact.
When you take pensions into account the level of pay in the Public sector is still far too high compared ot the private sector and has many other advantages in terms of job security promotion and easier hours .
I work in a commercial environment and there is no question of pay not being matched to productivity because without that there is no money to pay it . I think especially in the word of SME`s which employ 805 of us there is complete incomprehension that some of societies most privileged seem to be prioritised and that every discussion of low pay is about nurses and Policemen , as if Plumbers Estate Agents and Hairdressers were relatively unimportant . They are not; no they really are not .
We are all important and I would personally like to see a balanced message coming from Lib Dems appealing as much to the working class tradesman as teachers , perhaps looking for some more understanding between the two.
One of The Sunday papers reports rumours that May plans to walk out of The Brexit negotiations in September, that would be a Hard Brexit by anyones definition. We are campaigning for a 2nd Vote on whatever version of Brexit emerges, a Vote that would include the option of staying in The EU. If we gor that, clearly we would be campaigning to stay in. The divisions in our Party are about matters of emphasis, the overwhelming majority of us want to stay in or, if we leave, to Return. Lets not see splits where they dont exist.
So once it was Brexit. Then it was hard Brexit, Then it was very hard Brexit. Now it’s extreme Brexit. What next the very very hardest extremeiest Brexit in the whole universe. This adjective hyperbole impresses no one. Not even extremely small children.
Glenn,
Impressing no one, true it is impressing no one, it is however worrying more and more. How the Tory paymasters are whining, even the brave Brexiteers are no long chanting we won, they are more likely to be chanting this isn’t our sort of Brexit. Still carry on ignoring Brexit, but be aware it won’t ignore you.
No Vince – it is top Brexit Full Stop. No Brexit because Brexit defies common sense. Do what your members want and stop pandering to the kipper vote