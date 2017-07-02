Vince on Sky News: We’ve got to stop extreme Brexit

Vince Cable gave his first big interview as probably-the-next-leader of the Lib Dems to Sophy Ridge on Sky News this morning. You can read the full transcript but here are some of the highlights.

It was, as you would expect, a reasoned, calm and accomplished performance. He certainly comes across as the grown-up in the room.

First of all, he was asked about austerity and whether or not it could continue. You could, he said, spend more money wisely:

I think what there is a big public mood for, and I think it’s right, is that we shift the balance and instead of just cutting, cutting public spending we have people willing to pay more tax and indeed my party campaigned in the general election saying a penny in the pound on income tax for the health service and I think people are up for that kind of change. Similarly public sector pay, I mean you can’t just have unlimited public sector pay but we should be lifting public sector pay above the present cap which pushes people’s incomes down in real terms and again we argued in the election for a phased increase and so at least people’s pay – teachers, nurses – is protected in real terms. I would also argue that it makes sense to use government’s borrowing capacity at very low interest rates to do more investment, you know, social housing, infrastructure – these are things that we could do very sensibly within sound public finance.

Asked about tuition fees, he says that we need to look at how the system has worked, but there are bigger priorities for education at the moment. He also pointed out that more needs to be done for the young people who don’t go to university. I expect we’ll be hearing a lot more from him on that in the meantime.

Well the Labour party have a ridiculously populist programme which doesn’t really stand up to investigation. I mean if you don’t have any form of fees, who pays for universities? How do you end this discrimination between the 40% of students who go to university and who would be subsidised as opposed to the 60% who don’t? So that would be highly inequitable.

But we have to be careful of doing things for populist reasons:

I’d love to have more public money for education, the real pressure point at the moment is in the schools. The schools are horribly under-funded, we are getting teachers, teaching assistants being laid off so that’s where the real priority is at the moment. Yes, by all means let’s look at universities but universities are about the only bit of the publicly financed sector of the economy which are flourishing and for goodness sake, with some cheap populist gesture, killing that off would be a very dangerous and stupid thing to do.

On Brexit, he was clear that we have to stop the extreme version of Brexit supported by both Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May:

I have been fighting for the European Union and British membership for half a century, I am very committed to the project and I think my party is in exactly the right position, representing a very, very large swathe of public opinion that is becoming very alarmed at the way in which this hard Brexit option is being pursued not just by the Conservatives but by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party and they do want an alternative. When we see the economic pain kicking in, more and more people are going to want an alternative and we’re the only party offering. Just to give you a trivial example, this week’s Wimbledon is being launched and the people who normally produce the strawberries can’t produce them because the labour force has disappeared because of anxiety about their future status in Britain and that is one of hundreds and hundreds of practical examples of the way in which this extreme form of Brexit is going to harm Britain and we’ve got to stop it.

As I said yesterday, Vince is behaving like a candidate in a contest and not as someone who is the sole nominee. He’s done a lot in the last few days, successfully, I think, to reassure party members that he is going to fight for the UK’s place in the heart of Europe. The only way we have a chance of avoiding Brexit is to get Leave voters on side, so I think he will be able to speak in a way that reassures them that their concerns are acknowledged and dealt with.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings