Paul Walter

Vince shines in exchange of barbs with Boris Johnson

By | Tue 1st August 2017 - 9:53 am

Embed from Getty Images

For me, the little exchange of barbs between Vince and Boris Johnson, over the weekend, is an early sign of what a great leader Vince will be for our party.

It was a bit like tennis.

Vince served brilliantly with:

There is no cabinet consensus for moderation, and the rumours of Boris Johnson being about to resign fuel the uncertainty.

Boris Johnson returned the ball through a spokesman, as reported by the Guardian:

In response, a spokesman for Johnson said Cable was “making stuff up” and instructed the Lib Dem leader to focus on devising his own policies. “Boris and Philip Hammond are working closely to take the the UK out of the EU and are not going to be diverted from that important task,” the foreign secretary’s spokesman said.

Vince then ended the rally by blasting the ball back into Boris Johnson’s court with this priceless zinger. The bit that I have bolded is particularly exquisite:

If the foreign secretary is working so closely with the chancellor, can he confirm that he supports the chancellor’s call for a three-year transitional deal with continued free movement of labour? So far he has been uncharacteristically silent on the subject.

It is a simple question: does he support the position of Philip Hammond or Liam Fox? Because he can’t support both. And if Philip Hammond secures a three-year transitional deal, can Boris Johnson confirm he will stay in the government and support the policy? It is certainly bold of Boris Johnson to accuse others of lying. How is he getting along with finding that £350m a week extra he promised the NHS?

It reminds me of something a wise old friend often advises:

Always keep something in your back pocket. You never know when you may need to bring it out.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

5 Comments

  • David Pocock 1st Aug '17 - 10:12am

    Boom lol.

    Vince has always handled this aspect of politics very well so I hope for more of it. The Mr Bean remark almost ended Gordon brown on its own.

  • Andrew McCaig 1st Aug '17 - 10:28am

    Well, the most promising thing is that he is getting replies… Vince has been around for a long time and it is hard for Tory politicians to ignore him

  • Katharine Pindar 1st Aug '17 - 10:57am

    Lovely stuff, Paul, thanks for bringing it to us. Vince’s ready wit and gift for repartee are certainly going to be an asset .

  • David Evans 1st Aug '17 - 11:02am

    A great response from Vince. He certainly is getting noticed by the Conservatives. The more he can get in the media the better.

  • Yeovil Yokel 1st Aug '17 - 12:36pm

    I’m a man with an excellent Thai, Vince is a man with many excellent ties.

    Is Vince going to have a break this Summer, or is he going to keep up this level of activity until Parliament returns? At the moment we’re in the Phoney War phase, and he’s going to need all his energy when things hot up in September. Encouraging so far.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSimon Banks 1st Aug - 2:37pm
    We cannot become a one-issue party or we are no longer a Liberal party (or a Social Democratic one either). Brexit remains a huge live...
  • User AvatarPhil Beesley 1st Aug - 2:16pm
    Yeah, I read the article. I've no idea why Peter Wilby writes "much of it beyond the grasp of ordinary mortals" unless it is to...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 1st Aug - 2:03pm
    Tim did a great job and we still need him to help us call a spade a spade and not an implement which enables the...
  • User AvatarNeil Sandison 1st Aug - 2:03pm
    The enabling state fits alongside the preamble to the parties constitution .We should enable and empower both the individual and communities to improve their life...
  • User Avatarpaul barker 1st Aug - 1:51pm
    Clearly God has a good sense of humour, the Ad that appears after the article in my bit of cyberspace is for a book called...
  • User AvatarAndrew McCaig 1st Aug - 1:37pm
    Personally I would favour increases on inheritance tax at a much lower threshold to pay for this. The injustice in the current system and in...
Wed 2nd Aug 2017
17:30
South Westmorland August Social #libdempint
Thu 3rd Aug 2017
20:00
Winchester Liberal Drinks
Mon 21st Aug 2017
19:00
Walsall LibDem Pint