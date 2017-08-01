Vince shines in exchange of barbs with Boris Johnson

Embed from Getty Images

For me, the little exchange of barbs between Vince and Boris Johnson, over the weekend, is an early sign of what a great leader Vince will be for our party.

It was a bit like tennis.

Vince served brilliantly with:

There is no cabinet consensus for moderation, and the rumours of Boris Johnson being about to resign fuel the uncertainty.

Boris Johnson returned the ball through a spokesman, as reported by the Guardian:

In response, a spokesman for Johnson said Cable was “making stuff up” and instructed the Lib Dem leader to focus on devising his own policies. “Boris and Philip Hammond are working closely to take the the UK out of the EU and are not going to be diverted from that important task,” the foreign secretary’s spokesman said.

Vince then ended the rally by blasting the ball back into Boris Johnson’s court with this priceless zinger. The bit that I have bolded is particularly exquisite:

If the foreign secretary is working so closely with the chancellor, can he confirm that he supports the chancellor’s call for a three-year transitional deal with continued free movement of labour? So far he has been uncharacteristically silent on the subject. It is a simple question: does he support the position of Philip Hammond or Liam Fox? Because he can’t support both. And if Philip Hammond secures a three-year transitional deal, can Boris Johnson confirm he will stay in the government and support the policy? It is certainly bold of Boris Johnson to accuse others of lying. How is he getting along with finding that £350m a week extra he promised the NHS?

It reminds me of something a wise old friend often advises:

Always keep something in your back pocket. You never know when you may need to bring it out.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.