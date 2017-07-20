Vince takes the stage with a strong “Exit from Brexit” line

Vince is not our almost leader any more. Just after 4pm, Sal Brinton announced that there had only been one nomination received and therefore he was our actual leader.
Having one of the country’s most credible and authoritative experts on the economy at a time when the economy is at risk is no bad thing.
We will certainly see a change in style from Vince. He won’t be as Tiggerish as Tim, but he’ll fight the recklessness of the Tories and Labour and promote our Liberal Democrat values with energy and optimism.
Vince has huge intelligence, a way of telling it like it is that makes sense to people and a wicked sense of humour. I feel much more optimistic than I did on 9th June that we can actually get somewhere.
Watch this afternoon’s proceedings here. You can see speeches from Sal, Tim, Jo and Vince. Some key points from Vince’s speech are below.
There is a huge gap in the centre of British politics and I intend to fill it. As the only party committed to staying in the single market and customs union, the Liberal Democrats are alone in fighting to protect our economy. It will soon become clear that the government can’t deliver the painless Brexit it promised. So, we need to prepare for an exit from Brexit.
Theresa May wants to take Britain back to the 1950s while Jeremy Corbyn wants to take Britain back to the 1970s. I will offer an optimistic, alternative agenda to power the country into the 2020s and beyond.
We have a government that can’t govern and an opposition that can’t oppose. Labour and the Conservatives have formed a grand coalition of chaos, driving through a hard Brexit which would deliver a massive blow to living standards.
Both parties have abandoned mainstream economics. I want to put economics back centre stage.
Under my leadership the Liberal Democrats will be at the centre of political life: a credible, effective party of national government.
We have doubled our membership and our new members have given the party enormous energy. I want to give leadership to that energy, hitting the headlines and putting our party at the centre of the national debate.
There has been some disquiet among party members over Vince’s stance on Brexit. In the immediate aftermath of the referendum, he had been quite pessimistic about the prospects of in some way overturning the result. Before the election was called, he had come round to the position of a second referendum. Two weeks ago, he wrote a piece about Brexit which went some way to reassuring those members in the party who joined us because they thought we were going to oppose it. In recent weeks he has expressed increasing confidence that Brexit may not happen once people realise what a shambles it will be.
Today’s brilliant “we need an exit from Brexit” line was the strongest indication yet that he’s going to really take the anti brexit fight to the Tories and Labour. The Liberal Democrats are the anti-Brexit party in this country and, frankly, we have work to do. We really can’t afford to stuff this one up.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Iam a british citzen living with my spanish wife in Northern Spain. I voted lib dem in the last election in the hope of dimininishing Jeremy hunts majority. I have no vote now as I have been living and working in Spain for fifteen years. What are your party’s proposals for giving the vote back to british citizens living overseas. I pay tax in UK. What are your proposals for british citzens post Brexit. And would you allow british citizens to return to UK with foriegn spouses without the income threshold and heallth threshold imposed by the Tories. I would add that my wife lived and worked in Uk before we left for spain so that our children could be truly bi lingual. Finally please thank Catherine Bearder for actually corresponding with me ,The only British politician who did .
GR8. Layla was on the Daily Politics. She was pressed by Andrew Neil to stand, but not this time.
I thought Vince’s speech was just right and with the new tag line #Exit from Brexit”, journalists have an easy headline. Great start Vince and Jo.
Exit from Brexit is a backward looking policy that will irritate the public. This is a backward step for the party, as is the coronation of an elderly leader who has been associated closely with the disappointments and mistakes of the past.
Why did no one else stand? It looks like downhill from here.
Thanks again to Tim and I’m optimistic about Vince! The thought of another five years of struggling at 10% and below is too depressing for me, not everything we try will fail. I think people will come around and gradually start supporting the party more.
Much as I’d have preferred a leadership competition, the Vince and Jo duo is looking good. Yes, I realise Jo is deputy leader of the parliamentary party but the distinction is not going to be the way most of the general population will see it.
Anyway, Vince was spot on and “Exit from Brexit” is a great hook. Looking at social media, I see a load of Brexiteers getting very upset and trying to dismiss the Lib Dems as an irrelevance (so why are they bothered with what we say?) or undemocratic (apparently you aren’t allowed to disagree with their view). More importantly, I see a lot of people taking notice that there is an alternative to the Red-Blue coalition. I was particularly interested to note how few people knew Vince was originally Labour/SDP, which is making a positive impression among some Labourites.
LibDems undemocratic? Well although I was, and still am, a Remainer, those laying this charge against those who reject the outcome of the Referendum surely have a point?
Imagine if the vote had squeezed through the other way and the Brexiters were crying foul and demanding another referendum. Let’s be honest how many of us would be sympathetic? How long would it be before we relied on ‘a majority is a majority’.
Given that the LibDems fought clearly on the ‘reject the referendum’ line and ended up with 7.4% of the vote what mandate can they claim for rejecting democracy, however disagreeable the outcome?
Or will the fall back on the “we are doing it for the national good” as per the Coalition justification?
It will be interesting to see what job Vince offers to Tim in his shadow cabinet – although Tim needs to carefully nurture his now-marginal constituency I’m sure he’ll still want to be at the heart of parliamentary politics, and with only 11 MP’s apart from himself Vince will need everybody to be contributing.
Dave Orbison – “Given that the Lib Dems fought clearly on the ‘reject the referendum’ line….” Did they? – I can’t have been paying attention.
@Dave Orbison.
Delighted to hear you are still a Remainer. So am I. The difference is I am fighting for what I believe in.
Exit from Brexit equals Fillip for UKIP.
@Allan Brame. The days when you fought for what you believed in on Merseyside County Council seem a very long time ago.
We need to be very careful with our Brexit policy. Banging on about a second referendum didn’t do us a lot of good in the recent GE campaign, leading to irritation or boredom among much of the electorate. On the other hand, diverting from or diluting our longstanding pro European credentials would betray the membership, not least the tens of thousands of new members. (I’m one of them.) Best, at least for the time being, to concentrate on arguing the case for staying in the single market and exposing the dishonesty of the other main parties, who seem to pretend you can somehow have all the advantages of the single market without being in it. You can’t.
Leave the issue of a second referendum to one side for now, without ruling it out. The problems with referendums are as follows:
Firstly, they’re not particularly popular; they last far too long and can be very divisive, even splitting family and friends in some cases (also true of the Scottish referendum).
Secondly, people are confused what we’re referring to. Do we want a rerun of the original referendum or a new referendum on the terms of whatever deal the Government may come back with? The latter is our current policy but could be difficult to frame as a referendum question, as there will be at least three possible courses of action.
My own opinion is that a second referendum would be appropriate in two circumstances: if there’s a clear and sustained change of public opinion on the issue (say 60% opposing Brexit) or if Parliament is deadlocked on the terms of the deal.