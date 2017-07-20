Vince takes the stage with a strong “Exit from Brexit” line

Vince is not our almost leader any more. Just after 4pm, Sal Brinton announced that there had only been one nomination received and therefore he was our actual leader.

Having one of the country’s most credible and authoritative experts on the economy at a time when the economy is at risk is no bad thing.

We will certainly see a change in style from Vince. He won’t be as Tiggerish as Tim, but he’ll fight the recklessness of the Tories and Labour and promote our Liberal Democrat values with energy and optimism.

Vince has huge intelligence, a way of telling it like it is that makes sense to people and a wicked sense of humour. I feel much more optimistic than I did on 9th June that we can actually get somewhere.

Watch this afternoon’s proceedings here. You can see speeches from Sal, Tim, Jo and Vince. Some key points from Vince’s speech are below.

There is a huge gap in the centre of British politics and I intend to fill it. As the only party committed to staying in the single market and customs union, the Liberal Democrats are alone in fighting to protect our economy. It will soon become clear that the government can’t deliver the painless Brexit it promised. So, we need to prepare for an exit from Brexit. Theresa May wants to take Britain back to the 1950s while Jeremy Corbyn wants to take Britain back to the 1970s. I will offer an optimistic, alternative agenda to power the country into the 2020s and beyond. We have a government that can’t govern and an opposition that can’t oppose. Labour and the Conservatives have formed a grand coalition of chaos, driving through a hard Brexit which would deliver a massive blow to living standards. Both parties have abandoned mainstream economics. I want to put economics back centre stage. Under my leadership the Liberal Democrats will be at the centre of political life: a credible, effective party of national government. We have doubled our membership and our new members have given the party enormous energy. I want to give leadership to that energy, hitting the headlines and putting our party at the centre of the national debate.

There has been some disquiet among party members over Vince’s stance on Brexit. In the immediate aftermath of the referendum, he had been quite pessimistic about the prospects of in some way overturning the result. Before the election was called, he had come round to the position of a second referendum. Two weeks ago, he wrote a piece about Brexit which went some way to reassuring those members in the party who joined us because they thought we were going to oppose it. In recent weeks he has expressed increasing confidence that Brexit may not happen once people realise what a shambles it will be.

Today’s brilliant “we need an exit from Brexit” line was the strongest indication yet that he’s going to really take the anti brexit fight to the Tories and Labour. The Liberal Democrats are the anti-Brexit party in this country and, frankly, we have work to do. We really can’t afford to stuff this one up.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings