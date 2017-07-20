Vince’s manifesto shows just how far Tim took us

When Tim Farron stood for the leadership two years ago, his winning manifesto was quite internally focused. It had to be. We’d just had what could have been a mortal blow from the electorate. We were all in shock, devastated at the psychological impact of the loss of so many of our heartlands.

We knew we had to pick ourselves up, but in those early weeks, every time we tried to get ourselves off the floor, we couldn’t quite manage it. Then along came Tim with a jolt of electricity, a motivational message that energised us and got us going again. A lot of his manifesto was internally focused – about picking a ward and winning it, about tackling diversity, about how he’d make decisions in the party (with a diverse group of people in the room), and about having a festival of ideas. It was a time of innovation when newbies developed initiatives like Lib Dem Pint and Your Liberal Britain. But it was mainly internal.

Tim has left us in better shape and grew the size of the parliamentary party in an incredibly difficult election for us.

Vince’s manifesto is much more outward looking. He doesn’t really talk about internal stuff at all. It’s all about our positioning to the world.

He uses language about being ambitious for party and country that reminds me of Willie Rennie’s optimistic campaign in Scotland where we won two seats from the SNP. Where we could get that message out in sufficient volume, people liked it. It was full of heart and authenticity and optimism. People want something to look forward to.

Vince concentrates on five policy areas:

Brexit, obviously. It was interesting that in the questions to the press after his first speech this afternoon, he talked about being in a reformed European Union – not the status quo. He didn’t repeat the mistake that Nick made in his debate with Nigel Farage. Even I, as the most passionate remoaner you could imagine, thinks that there are some things the EU does that are mind-bogglingly stupid. Just to start with there’s that daft week in Strasbourg once a month that costs a fortune.

Young people. He shows he understands what is worrying for young people – job insecurity, education, both further and higher and unaffordable housing.

Political reform – he wants radical reform, he says to get rid of patronage and a system that favours the wealthy.

The economy – as a former Business Secretary, he has a LOT to say on that.

Public services – he talks about investment in schools and colleges, mental health, police, defence – but also about the way that they are managed:

Services need to be designed around people’s real needs, held to account by their users, and managed as close as possible to the people who need them.

That’s good solid liberal principle there and it is confined to a few issues of vital importance. Might we hope that under Vince’s leadership, things like policies on coffee cups, which nobody cares about, however worthy they might be, will not be given prominence?

As a basic set of principles, this looks promising. More flesh needs to be added to the bones in time and the Brexit issue is clearly going to dominate everything.

This is the programme of a reformer who really means to Get Stuff Done. It should appeal to those of a liberal and social democrat disposition in whichever party, or none, they find themselves.

In a few short pages, it makes infinitely more sense than everything the Conservative Party has said on Brexit and everything the Labour Party has said on the economy in the last two years.

It doesn’t contradict anything that this party has said in that period, but it sets out well-thought out priorities.

An Independent article earlier this week pointed out that we now had more Cabinet experience on our front bench than Labour. And doesn’t it show?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings