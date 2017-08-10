NewsHound

Want to meet European liberals? Applications open for the ALDE Party Congress delegation

By | Thu 10th August 2017 - 11:19 am

The 38th ALDE Party Congress will take place from 1 to 3 December 2017 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Preliminary information about the programme, political deadlines, venues and logistics will soon be available on the ALDE Party website, here.

The UK Liberal Democrats are currently one of the largest voting blocs in the ALDE Party, with strong representation on the Bureau, in the Council and at the Congress. The Congress is the largest event of the year for ALDE and it is a policy-making event, with policy motions submitted by member parties for debate and voted on during the Congress.

The ALDE Party Congress is the biggest annual event gathering Liberals across Europe with over 650 members of Liberal parties from around the continent, including Prime Ministers, European Commissioners, Ministers, Members of the European and national Parliaments, Members of the Committee of the Regions, and many other delegates.

This is an event with European visibility, and includes topical debates, high level speeches and policy discussions.

So, what is expected of our delegates?

You should be prepared for active participation at the entire Congress, from 1-3 December 2017, including attendance at policy debates, voting in internal ALDE Party elections and on policy motions and participation in the whole programme. Please note that it is not possible to attend part of the Congress as a delegate, as voting rights cannot be reassigned during the event.

Delegates are also expected to attend a minimum of two delegation meetings (in person or via phone) before and during the event, chaired by the Delegation Leader, Robert Woodthorpe Browne, and to prepare for policy debates and events ahead of the Congress, including reading all policy motions and briefings provided.

Unfortunately, there is no financial support available, and delegates will be expected to arrange transport and accommodation at their own expense.

For more information, including an application form, please contact Harriet Shone ([email protected]), the Party’s International Officer.

But hurry, applications close on 1 September!

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Europe / International and News.
Advert

One Comment

  • LibDemer 10th Aug '17 - 1:59pm

    Would love to go. However work and family commitments prevent otherwise.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLibDemer 10th Aug - 1:59pm
    Would love to go. However work and family commitments prevent otherwise.
  • User AvatarJeff 10th Aug - 1:52pm
    Peter Hirst 10th Aug '17 - 10:35am: Europeans will be happy to leave us in a de facto dependent situation of accepting most eu regulations,...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 10th Aug - 1:20pm
    @Michael BG I think that the original CIT proposal was described as "revenue neutral" not "cost neutral". To be "cost neutral" it would not have...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 10th Aug - 1:10pm
    Thanks, Michael, I think I am in accord with you and Frankie in this discussion. As for the Norway model, I seem to recall that...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 10th Aug - 1:07pm
    I'm hoping that Negative Income Tax will also be considered because I expect that Sheila's reaction will be the most common one. It seems to...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 10th Aug - 1:07pm
    Sue It makes me laugh that some have already judged Macron as the new Blair, not too bad an example, wait, then he's the new...