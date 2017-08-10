Want to meet European liberals? Applications open for the ALDE Party Congress delegation

The 38th ALDE Party Congress will take place from 1 to 3 December 2017 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Preliminary information about the programme, political deadlines, venues and logistics will soon be available on the ALDE Party website, here.

The UK Liberal Democrats are currently one of the largest voting blocs in the ALDE Party, with strong representation on the Bureau, in the Council and at the Congress. The Congress is the largest event of the year for ALDE and it is a policy-making event, with policy motions submitted by member parties for debate and voted on during the Congress.

The ALDE Party Congress is the biggest annual event gathering Liberals across Europe with over 650 members of Liberal parties from around the continent, including Prime Ministers, European Commissioners, Ministers, Members of the European and national Parliaments, Members of the Committee of the Regions, and many other delegates.

This is an event with European visibility, and includes topical debates, high level speeches and policy discussions.

So, what is expected of our delegates?

You should be prepared for active participation at the entire Congress, from 1-3 December 2017, including attendance at policy debates, voting in internal ALDE Party elections and on policy motions and participation in the whole programme. Please note that it is not possible to attend part of the Congress as a delegate, as voting rights cannot be reassigned during the event.

Delegates are also expected to attend a minimum of two delegation meetings (in person or via phone) before and during the event, chaired by the Delegation Leader, Robert Woodthorpe Browne, and to prepare for policy debates and events ahead of the Congress, including reading all policy motions and briefings provided.

Unfortunately, there is no financial support available, and delegates will be expected to arrange transport and accommodation at their own expense.

For more information, including an application form, please contact Harriet Shone ([email protected] ), the Party’s International Officer.

But hurry, applications close on 1 September!

