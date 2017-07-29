Want to see Norman Lamb in lycra?

It is dangerous for politicians to make pledges during an election campaign. I’m sure you all know what I am talking about – Stephen Tall’s pledge to run naked down Whitehall.

And then there was Vince Cable’s hat.

But Norman Lamb rashly said he would join a zumba class if he won his seat in North Norfolk, which, of course, he did.

I’m quite nervous about this Zumba commitment – but I will stick to it – will be good fun! https://t.co/UmtAyqKERH — Norman Lamb (@normanlamb) June 12, 2017

But he did it!

North Norfolk MP @normanlamb fulfils election pledge – by joining zumba class. https://t.co/WQMACbIG8x — Eastern Daily Press (@EDP24) July 28, 2017

In the process, he raised nearly £4000 for the local foodbank and for the Norwich & Central Norfolk branch of Mind – a highly appropriate charity given his campaigns for parity for mental health.

