Mary Reid

Want to see Norman Lamb in lycra?

By | Sat 29th July 2017 - 2:43 pm

It is dangerous for politicians to make pledges during an election campaign. I’m sure you all know what I am talking about – Stephen Tall’s pledge to run naked down Whitehall.

And then there was Vince Cable’s hat.

But Norman Lamb rashly said he would join a zumba class if he won his seat in North Norfolk, which, of course, he did.

But he did it!

In the process, he raised nearly £4000 for the local foodbank and for the Norwich & Central Norfolk branch of Mind – a highly appropriate charity given his campaigns for parity for mental health.

 

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

