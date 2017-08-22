Was Champion right to “resign” from front bench over Sun article?

Trigger warning for child abuse.

There are kind of rules – good rules that are there for good reasons – governing how we talk about racial issues, when we must. Properly contextualise. Look for similarities rather than differences. Don’t make or appear to make generalisations about groups of people.

When I was at school we had leaflets thrown over the school fence with the faces of white people who had been killed by black people. The object of the leaflet was to encourage racially motivated violence to “even up the score” using crimes that, if they happened at all, probably weren’t racially motivated. Accuracy is not a defence here.

Racists, even when they don’t break these rules will seek to test the boundaries, to “dog whistle”, and the natural and proper reaction is to apply the rules strongly and without exceptions.

It is pretty clear that Sarah Champion MP broke these rules with her article in the Sun, and breaking these rules is something that you will normally, and rightly be resigned from something for doing.

Predictably, the right wing press is hysterical that political correctness is censoring an important debate.

And it is an important debate. Champion’s constituency includes a great many victims and their families who she represented when other members of her party were telling her that the CSE crisis was all BNP smears. That is to her credit. It makes her a good person to ask for comment when the Sun reports on the conviction of an Asian grooming gang in Newcastle.

While Champion’s views were put bluntly, and the Sun has sensationalised the issue in defiance of the rules as you would expect, there clearly is a pattern of crime with a racial characteristic. I am not sure it is possible to talk about this entirely within the rules.

The Drew report (pdf) into South Yorkshire Police provides figures for CSE crimes referred to the police in 2014-15.

Ethnicity of suspects

White, North European 65.1%

White, South European 2.4%

Black 3.7%

Asian 19.1%

Other 4.3%

Not known or recorded 5.3%

This is a very different picture to the Sun headline but is not actually inconsistent. A wide range of offences is covered, not just grooming and exploitation by gangs, and the figure for Asian suspects is higher than the 3.4% of the population in South Yorkshire as a whole.

What other patterns exist? Drew:

For example, the view that child sexual exploitation was about red light areas, and was about gangs of men principally of Pakistani heritage, led not only the force but also probably the whole partnership to look for signs of exploitation in the wrong places. One superintendent, describing the exploitation challenge today in his area, characterised the local problem of revolving around ‘white European males, in their mid 40s, making extensive use of the internet for initial grooming, often of boys, and not operating as gangs at all.’ This is a very different profile.

Have I now contextualised enough to meet the rules? I hope so. I don’t feel as if I have just thrown racist leaflets over the school fence.

Do read Drew’s chapter 5 judgements on what went wrong in South Yorkshire Police. He analyses 5 causes

a lack of understanding about child sexual exploitation;

too narrow a definition of child sexual exploitation;

the distorting impact of national priorities which did not include child sexual exploitation;

the impact of a top down culture combined with a lack of professional curiosity; and

attitudes to young people.

This is followed by two speculations: corruption, and “political correctness”.

The right wing press will present the least of these problems as the greatest, and the left will shoot the messenger as they have Champion.

I don’t really care whether Champion is on the Labour front bench or not, the important thing is that the message is heard – that we are able to debate this problem openly and honestly including the racial dimension. No Asian man in South Yorkshire I have spoken to about this wants any less; they have been wrongly tainted by the police’s failure.

Sack the odd politician if we must but let’s focus on supporting victims and convicting criminals.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.