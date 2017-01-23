Bernard Aris

Washington Women's March contributing to the new Liberator song book?

In 1969 in the middle of a US countryside pasture they organized a small music festival called Woodstock. The organizers (having lined up the “fine fleur” of the pop music in those days) counted on 200,000 visitors max. As the later song about that legendary festival attests, it were much more: “By the time we got to Woodstock, we were half a million strong”.

The same thing happened with the Women’s March on Washington, as older demonstrators noted. Dutch television news, in an overview of ‘Women’s March’ -demonstrations in American cities, even showed a massive demonstration in a city (not the capital) in the Mormon state of Utah; that must have shocked some conservative Republicans!

Another fact: this demo in Washington, with around 500,000 demonstrators, was larger than any Vietnam demonstration in the unruly ’60s (1965-1974). Vietnam vet and ex-Foreign Secretary John Kerry attended the Washington March. And while bully orator Donald Trump wriggled out from military service altogether to avoid being sent to Vietnam, John Kerry volunteered…

While proclaiming “America First” in his Inaugural Speech, Trump regularly saluted the crowd with a clenched right fist, the official greeting of the Communist International… and from the Sylvester Stallone film “F.I.S.T.”, about a thoroughly corrupt, mafia-connected trade union…

A Washington Post journalist collected the best texts from placards in the Women’s March. Two attracted my attention immediately, because they’re the ideal basis for a song in the Liberator Song Book for the next 8 conferences (let’s hope Trump will be gone after that).

They are:

  • Super Callous Fragile Ego, Trump You Are Atrocious
  • Super Callous Fascist Racist Extra Braggadocious

If you look up the scene in the musical film Mary Poppins this was inspired by, you’ll see that she is accompanied by a cartoon version of a London Soho Oompa band; why not enact a Glee Club live version?

With the LibDems joining the London march, Dutch D66 MEP Marietje Schaake marched with a large D66 contingent and 3,000 others (around 1,000 of them men!) in the supporting march in Amsterdam. I hear Justin Trudeau supported the  marches in Canada.

In the Dutch election campaign, D66 used the occasion of Trump’s inauguration for another newspaper advertisement blitz on Saturday: in two page-format advertisements (in the Financieel Dagblad and the NRC Handelsblad) and in two smaller ads (in Volkskrant and Trouw), party leader Alexander Pechtold flatly rejected the discriminatory talk of Trump about women, disabled people, Latinos, blacks, liberals etcetera; and pointed out (as we did in our first blitz right after Trump’s election) that now is the time to stand up and be counted. The first blitz resulted in hundreds of new members joining (most political parties see a steady decline; D66 has just as steadily grown to 26,000!); let’s see what the result is this time.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.

