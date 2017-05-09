WATCH: Call Clegg revived: People have the right to change their mind on Brexit

Call Clegg made a comeback today. During the coalition years, Nick Clegg took questions every Thursday morning on LBC. The banter with Nick Ferrari resumed today for an election special
Watch Nick defend the proposal for a referendum on the Brexit deal. Nick Ferrari suggested that he was defying the will of the people. Nick responded:
N
o one will be defied. You can’t change a decision made by the British people, other than by another decision of the British people.
By the way, people change their minds all the time, that’s why we have an election.
Last year, we weren’t able to compare the status quo with what Brexit really means in practice, because the Brexiteers very cleverly, very cynically avoided any description of what Brexit actually means. We still don’t know what it means.
So when you have that – not second referendum – but a first referendum on the deal itself, for the first timw, we as a country will be able to compare like with like.
He was also challenged about Vince Cable’s comments – and he observed that the biggest transformation in British politics was the collusion between the Conservatives and UKIP. The Tim Farron and gay sex question came up again.
Listen to find out what happened when Nick Ferrari challenged him over constituency tabloid newspapers.
And what would he ask Theresa May?
Enjoy!
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Actually the biggest transformation in politics in the last 30 years occurred as a result of the collusion between the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats leading up to the General Election in 1997.
Ironically, had that not happened, Nick Clegg would not have been elected to the European Parliament in was it 1998 (?).
But he and the right wingers who came in to elected politics at that time never really understood who voted for us and why. Hence the repeated losses in seats at every election following his election as leader.
Come off it Bill. Clegg a right winger. Good god, what does that make Mrs Mayhem. Clegg has views you disagree with. Fair enough, but surely you can do better than use the tired old cliches of left and right. Sure there were coalition things I didn’t like, but there was much we got done and many policies we had implemented that we can be proud of. And there were lots of awful Tory policies we stopped as well, though I know it shakes your narrow world view to admit it.
Clegg is going gangbusters on Brexit and talking more sense than the combined Tory and Labour front benches. Now I know you are anti EU – though for the life of me I don’t really understand why – but what really annoys me is that you never never give Clegg any credit whatsoever for anything he does. Not really Liberal is it.