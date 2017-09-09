Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Catherine Bearder and Vince Cable speak ahead of March for Europe #ExitfromBrexit

By | Sat 9th September 2017 - 11:28 am

There are times when living 400 miles from London is a right pain. I’d have loved to be marching with the Liberal Democrats in the March for Europe in London today but an extra trip the week before Conference is way beyond my budget.

“We continue to oppose Brexit” says Vince, describing the Government’s strategy as “train crash in slow motion.” His language on this is becoming stronger all the time. He’s also developing a very strong message for the party that is not about Brexit – putting the reduction of inequality front and centre of the Liberal Democrat agenda

Catherine Bearder talked about how we had consistently opposed Brexit before, during and after the Referendum.

Watch both their pre-march speeches below.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Laurence Cox 9th Sep '17 - 11:34am

    I will not be able to go on the march either (in my case I am helping to make the buttonholes for the Last Night of the Proms). I have, however, EU flags to wave on the Last Night in the Royal Albert Hall and I understand that there will be people around the Hall handing out EU flags to anyone who wants one.

  • And 9th Sep '17 - 1:02pm

    No chance of me listening to this vote loser. The sooner we get out of the EU the better.

  • Diane Reddell 9th Sep '17 - 1:54pm

    A possibility for future events perhaps members who are interested in attending could pool costs together and share the costs to hire a coach/taxi bus/car share. perhaps hold a social fund raising event after too!

  • frankie 9th Sep '17 - 2:30pm

    And I’m sure “and” will be among the first to complain when it all goes wrong.

  • Linda Daniels 9th Sep '17 - 2:30pm

    Hi folks have a wonderful day, we are supporting you from France take care , Get your message across . What you are all doing is just wonderful , so wish we could be with you.
    No to Brexit !! No to The Repeal Bill !! yes to Democracy !!
    No to May & Torys Dictatorship !!!

  • And 9th Sep '17 - 6:27pm

    @David Becket – I not many turned out in the march to support of your ridiculous opinion. Those grapes must be particularly sour.

    @frankie – I am sure you are very popular among the can’t does.

  • LibDemer 9th Sep '17 - 6:28pm

    Brexit is happening. The sooner our Party accepts
    this the better. Fighting against democracy is not a good idea and brings our Party into a state of denial with regards to the outcome of the Brexit vote. I wish our Party comes up with solutions how we can make Brexit work rather than try to overturn the Brexit result.

  • RC 9th Sep '17 - 6:51pm

    This is precisely why the Lib Dems are languishing at around 7% in the opinion polls.

    These kind of antics appeal to a tiny minority of the electorate.

  • JoeB 9th Sep '17 - 7:21pm

    Libdemer,

    whether Brexit happens or not we need to tread carefully. The former governor of the Bank of England [Mervyn King] was quoted as saying in 2010 “whoever wins this election will be out of power for a whole generation because of how tough the fiscal austerity will have to be,” As it turns out, there was no majority government in 2010 and Libdems are carrying the can for austerity (most notably Student Fees).

    I suspect Brexit is likely to have a similar impact on electoral prospects for the Tory party. Certainly, no Conservative wants Theresa May’s job until there is an end to this saga in the hope that she will carry the can for the whole sorry mess.

    I do agree that we need to respect the outcome of the referendum. However, holding a position that we are unlikely to get a better deal than what we have at present (out of the Euro with opt-outs and rebates) is a pragmatic position. That position is democratically justified by calling for a referendum on the new deal negotiated, so that the British public are in a position to make an informed decision on the alternatives on offer, before it is too late to change our minds.

    We will have to be in a position to present a policy platform whether we are in or out of the EU, and remaining an EU member will not solve our deeper problems. However, if, as now appears likely, the task is that much harder as a non-EU member, then it makes sense to campaign on the basis of a referendum on the exit deal, if only so as have an alternative to shooting ourselves in the foot as a country.

    Whatever, the public ultimately chooses, we will need to be prepared to accept the outcome and move forward in that framework.

  • And 9th Sep '17 - 7:26pm

    @JoeB – You’re just another one of the can’t does. People are sick to death of your type.

  • Katharine Pindar 9th Sep '17 - 10:04pm

    And. Appalling rudeness like that is, I suppose, permitted by the editors because it indicates most likely the increasing desperation of you Brexiteers. Back to Last Night of the Proms, musing on the last-ditch hopes of the fantasists that everything will really be all right in the end, contrary to all reasonable expectation.

  • And 9th Sep '17 - 10:10pm

    @Katharine Pindar – The low turnout in your Euro march shows that the game is over. There is noting ruder than someone who stands against the democratic will of the British people. You’re about be be knocked off your high horse, us little people will not be looking up to you anymore.

  • frankie 9th Sep '17 - 10:22pm

    Interesting our resident Brexiteers no longer turn up. We now have to make do with flyby’s like “and”, tis sad when the old faithfuls no longer think they can hold their own in a debate. I expected as Brexit went badly they would depart, but not this soon, not this soon, truly times must be hard for the brave Brexiteers. I fear Tinkerbell is in grave danger if she needs the help of “and” too thrive.

    Strange that “and” uses the phrase “can’t do”, as sadly a defining characteristic of many of the Brexiteers I know is a failure to do much in life. Many of them I’m ashamed to say relative’s of mine. Their failures always someone else fault, never theirs, truly the epitomy of brave Brexiteers.

  • frankie 9th Sep '17 - 11:07pm

    Remind me how many turned up on Nigel’s march “and”?

    Farage to lead 100,000-strong march on Supreme Court on day of historic Brexit court hearing

    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/11/06/nigel-farage-to-lead-100000-strong-march-on-supreme-court-on-day/

    Nigel Farage’s Brexit march on Supreme Court cancelled amid claims it might be hijacked by far right groups

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/nigel-farage-brexit-march-cancelled-supreme-court-far-right-article-50-a7439246.html

    Given you brave Brexiteers can’t even mange to organise a march, never mind actually march in one, I don’t think your statement “The low turnout in your Euro march shows that the game is over” when over

    People’s March for Europe: Thousands hit streets of London to demand Brexit be reversed

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-peoples-march-for-europe-david-davis-boris-johnson-london-james-chapman-a7938376.html

    As one marcher elegantly put it

    ‘I’m not angry with the poor sods who voted Leave. They were lied to, and those poor sods are going to get poorer’

    A fact that appears to be getting through to some Brexiteers but alas not to you. I fear as Franklin said for poor “and” it will be a case of

    “Experience keeps a dear school, but fools will learn in no other.”

    I’d prefer we took the advice of Bismarck

    “Only a fool learns from his own mistakes. The wise man learns from the mistakes of others.”

    But either way “and” you will learn, unfortunately we who do not believe in the path you have chosen will be in the classroom with you. Fear not “and” I’m sure the stupidity of the situation we end up with won’t be pinned on you not while you can run round squealing it was a big EU who did it and ran away.

  • Andrew Melmoth 9th Sep '17 - 11:34pm

    History shows that when people who bang on about the ‘will of the people’ get into power they dismantle democracy piece by piece.

  • james 10th Sep '17 - 12:10am

    The problem is that the lib dems have no vision on how to bring people together with policies that meet their reasonable aspirations. I’ve mentioned some policies you can adopt that help those at the bottom to try to put a Cork in the brexit bubble but you are deaf to those concerns. It’s because you are becoming an extremist party that is beholden to vested interests and will not compromise on your eutrophile ideology.

