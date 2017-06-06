The Voice

WATCH: Choices…a brighter future with the Liberal Democrats

By | Tue 6th June 2017 - 3:14 pm

There is only one party offering an alternative to the awful Brexit planned by the Conservatives, backed by Labour. Guess who that might be…

Another good effort from our digital team.

2 Comments

  • theakes 6th Jun '17 - 3:39pm

    All seems a bit hollow now, the best we should go for is a hung parliament or a very small majority, thereby causing the whole Brexit business to be critically reviewed and hopefully stopped. Mind you will we be in the Commons, big question. The reality we face as a party is …………..

  • greenie 6th Jun '17 - 7:47pm

    The Greens?

