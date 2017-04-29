WATCH: Jo Swinson on Question Time

Jo Swinson was on Question Time on Thursday and she was fabulous. She really took on Tory minister Damian Green with pithy and sharp interventions.
Here she is taking about the awful Rape Clause:
.@joswinson says that the so called rape clause is evidence of a government moving in the wrong direction #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/GUQkMg2d2f
— BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) April 27, 2017
And on hard Brexit:
.@joswinson says that despite #GE2017 being called for the benefit of the Conservatives, it could also provide an opportunity for change pic.twitter.com/zlid69JLM4
— BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) April 27, 2017
You can watch the whole thing on iPlayer here.
Impressed? Want to see her back in Parliament? Then help her to get there.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I must admit she was a breath of fresh air blowing across a rather tired format over the past few years. It was good to see her dealing with Mr Green with his attempt at the slogan approach. I hope the fairer exposure in the media will allow us to show the passion and “righteous anger” about the Tory attempt at smothering anything that isn’t brexit. As a teacher myself I hope someone mentions the funding crisis in schools. It was also good not see a ukipper this time, a rare treat!
Have people noticed that last week and the week before QT had two Conservatives on the panel? This week there was one Conservative and a former Conservative peer who has become a crossbencher. QT continues to have a rightward bias in its panels and in its presenter.