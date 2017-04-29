WATCH: Jo Swinson on Question Time

Jo Swinson was on Question Time on Thursday and she was fabulous. She really took on Tory minister Damian Green with pithy and sharp interventions.

Here she is taking about the awful Rape Clause:

.@joswinson says that the so called rape clause is evidence of a government moving in the wrong direction #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/GUQkMg2d2f — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) April 27, 2017

And on hard Brexit:

.@joswinson says that despite #GE2017 being called for the benefit of the Conservatives, it could also provide an opportunity for change pic.twitter.com/zlid69JLM4 — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) April 27, 2017

You can watch the whole thing on iPlayer here.

Impressed? Want to see her back in Parliament? Then help her to get there.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings