Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Jo Swinson on Question Time

By | Sat 29th April 2017 - 8:26 am

Jo Swinson was on Question Time on Thursday and she was fabulous. She really took on Tory minister Damian Green with pithy and sharp interventions.

Here she is taking about the awful Rape Clause:

And on hard Brexit:

You can watch the whole thing on iPlayer here.

Impressed? Want to see her back in Parliament? Then help her to get there.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

2 Comments

  • David Brenton 29th Apr '17 - 8:41am

    I must admit she was a breath of fresh air blowing across a rather tired format over the past few years. It was good to see her dealing with Mr Green with his attempt at the slogan approach. I hope the fairer exposure in the media will allow us to show the passion and “righteous anger” about the Tory attempt at smothering anything that isn’t brexit. As a teacher myself I hope someone mentions the funding crisis in schools. It was also good not see a ukipper this time, a rare treat!

  • David Blake 29th Apr '17 - 10:20am

    Have people noticed that last week and the week before QT had two Conservatives on the panel? This week there was one Conservative and a former Conservative peer who has become a crossbencher. QT continues to have a rightward bias in its panels and in its presenter.

