WATCH: John Leech’s story

By | Sat 3rd June 2017 - 10:55 am

See this fantastic video put together by John Leech’s team to celebrate the achievements of his career.

It showcases his tenacious support for a pardon for Alan Turing and other men convicted of homosexual acts and his audacious opposition to Manchester’s Labour council. It can’t be easy being the only opposition councillor in the room, but he gives them some grief and gets stuff done.

Enjoy!

In an email to supporters, John said:

On the 5th May 2016, I was elected back to Manchester Council as the only opposition member – and it’s been non-stop. If Labour thought they were going to get away with increasing their top bosses’ salaries by 60% whilst telling me they couldn’t house our homeless, they had another thing coming.

But it’s also been a bit of an emotional one. This year I finally managed to close a chapter on something I had been fighting for over a decade. In 2013, I began the campaign to pardon Alan Turing and the tens of thousands of other people unfairly convicted of being gay. It was a very emotional and moving day when Parliament finally passed the motion that could settle the injustice once and for all.

I wanted to say thank you to you for being a part of the last 25 years with me. Whether you signed a petition, campaigned with me in an election or supported one of my fights for equality, you’ve been a part of our story. So, I want to share this video with you, taking a look back at the all the progress we’ve made in just the last twelve months since I was elected to Manchester Council.

John is standing again in Manchester Withington in the election. Let’s hope he makes it back to the Commons.

  • Matt Dolman 3rd Jun '17 - 1:07pm

    John really, really deserves to get re-elected. The campaign in Withington isincredible.

  • Tony Greaves 3rd Jun '17 - 1:24pm

    It’s a pity that the regional party has told John and all his helpers to go and help in another constituency.

  • malc 3rd Jun '17 - 1:57pm

    I used to have a flat in the constituency when John was MP. I can honestly say I never heard a bad word about the man – he was a very well respected MP. However, Withington is a large student area and after 2010 he was a dead man walking. Tuition fees aside it’s a seat Lib Dems should do well in and it will be a shame if – as Tony Greaves says – they seem to have basically given up on it.

