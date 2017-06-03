WATCH: John Leech’s story

See this fantastic video put together by John Leech’s team to celebrate the achievements of his career.

It showcases his tenacious support for a pardon for Alan Turing and other men convicted of homosexual acts and his audacious opposition to Manchester’s Labour council. It can’t be easy being the only opposition councillor in the room, but he gives them some grief and gets stuff done.

Enjoy!

In an email to supporters, John said:

On the 5th May 2016, I was elected back to Manchester Council as the only opposition member – and it’s been non-stop. If Labour thought they were going to get away with increasing their top bosses’ salaries by 60% whilst telling me they couldn’t house our homeless, they had another thing coming. But it’s also been a bit of an emotional one. This year I finally managed to close a chapter on something I had been fighting for over a decade. In 2013, I began the campaign to pardon Alan Turing and the tens of thousands of other people unfairly convicted of being gay. It was a very emotional and moving day when Parliament finally passed the motion that could settle the injustice once and for all. I wanted to say thank you to you for being a part of the last 25 years with me. Whether you signed a petition, campaigned with me in an election or supported one of my fights for equality, you’ve been a part of our story. So, I want to share this video with you, taking a look back at the all the progress we’ve made in just the last twelve months since I was elected to Manchester Council.

John is standing again in Manchester Withington in the election. Let’s hope he makes it back to the Commons.