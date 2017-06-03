WATCH: Lib Dems attack “Dementia Tax” with mock estate agent “Theresa May and Co”

The Liberal Democrats have launched a mock estate agent named “Theresa May and Co”, in a scathing attack on Theresa May’s plans on social care, widely referred to as the “Dementia tax”.

It is described as “Westminster’s finest estate agents – dealing exclusively in selling vulnerable elderly people’s homes to pay for the care they desperately need.”

It comes after Liberal Democrats including Ed Davey led a protest outside Conservative HQ against the dementia tax with ‘Theresa May and Co’ placards. Watch it here:

The party has called on Theresa May to come clean on the cap that would set on social care costs under Conservative plans. She deflects any attempt to ascertain where this cap would be set by saying it would be out for “consultation.” So people are none the wiser about what they will be voting for on Thursday.

With a cap of £200,000, someone receiving ten years of care living in an average-priced home in England would face a bill of £173,000 under the dementia tax.

Ed Davey said: