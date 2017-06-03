WATCH: Lib Dems attack “Dementia Tax” with mock estate agent “Theresa May and Co”

The Liberal Democrats have launched a mock estate agent named “Theresa May and Co”, in a scathing attack on Theresa May’s plans on social care, widely referred to as the “Dementia tax”.
It is described as “Westminster’s finest estate agents – dealing exclusively in selling vulnerable elderly people’s homes to pay for the care they desperately need.”
It comes after Liberal Democrats including Ed Davey led a protest outside Conservative HQ against the dementia tax with ‘Theresa May and Co’ placards. Watch it here:
The party has called on Theresa May to come clean on the cap that would set on social care costs under Conservative plans. She deflects any attempt to ascertain where this cap would be set by saying it would be out for “consultation.” So people are none the wiser about what they will be voting for on Thursday.
With a cap of £200,000, someone receiving ten years of care living in an average-priced home in England would face a bill of £173,000 under the dementia tax.
Ed Davey said:
Theresa May wants to force you to sell your house if you need long-term care.
The effects of this cruel and unfair policy will be massive, and the most heartless I have seen in all my years in politics.
Elderly and vulnerable people face losing over half the value of their home to fund this ill-conceived policy, with nine out of ten homes potentially at risk.
This is like a new type of inheritance tax – but one that’s targeted at people of modest means, not the wealthy. The Conservatives want to tax ordinary hardworking families out of their savings and homes if their relative is unfortunate enough to need years of care: it is grotesquely unfair.
Those of us who have shared a Cabinet table with Theresa May got used to her hiding when problems arose, but for her to continue to refuse to tell people how much her dementia tax policy will cost during a General Election is an insult to voters.
There is a week left in this campaign: if Theresa May fails to come clean to the British public, how can she be trusted?
Displaying a lack of knowledge about dementia and the proposals.
This is an approach that is effective at weakening the Tories, and adding to the sense that they are floundering. Unfortunately, I’m not convinced it directly helps us, and it’s Labour that are reaping the more of the benefits.
@ Fiona
You are right. Negative messages should come with a positive outlining our policy. This is not the current approach of our leader and his team. When will they wake up to the fact that this campaign is getting us nowhere, stuck below 10%. The last sentence of Davy’s statement should have been a summary of our policy.
I agree with the criticisms. This sort of thing is doing democracy no good. We need to be honest and say that the issue is if you want it provided by government, then it has to be paid for. It is nasty and wrong to go attacking other parties unless you have clear workable alternatives. We should know that, having been hit by the tuition fees issue.
Attacks like this are WRONG unless you say clearly what you would do instead to pay for it.
Democracy is in a MESS in this country because of low-level attacks like this where no link is made between providing services and how you pay for them. Labour was and is wrong for attacking us on tuition fees without acknowledging that there was no alternative we could have put through (apart from reducing costs by massive cuts in universities) because the Tories would not have agreed to higher taxes for it. The Conservatives are wrong to attack Labour and us for proposing tax rises without admitting that without them there will have to be further cuts in health and education.
As it is, if you have to go into a care home, you already have to pay for it out of your own assets if you have any, and that includes owning a home. So, shouldn’t we oppose that as well on the same lines that such payment is a “dementia tax”? And then let us say what tax rises we would put in place to pay for it instead.
Very interesting comments, the leadership and many in the party , are too negative , against both sides, we keep hearing that we should be less so to Labour, but even the other way it does not work as well as if we offer positive reasons for us to be popular !
Some are happy to be populist, Corbyn is discovering it works, we shy away from it on our high horse as a party on immigration, but do it on other issues!
All parties are the same, we are better, we could be far better by being sensible , recognising becoming popular is possible without being populist !
Matthew Huntback – Actually this kind of strategy is effective. If you remember the 1902 Education Act, it was a good act but it was extremely unpopular because it angered the Nonconformists. Liberal Party capitalized on this (as well as Free Trade vs Protectionism, and the “methods of barbarism”) to score a landslide victory in 1906. The problem is that, as Fiona said, it would benefit Labour.